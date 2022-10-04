ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Political consultant convicted for threatening Texas Representative to influence election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A political consultant was convicted after threatening a former state representative. According to reports, Damien Jones was charged with Coercion of a Public Servant after sending an anonymous threatening text to former Texas State Representative Gina Calanni on Dec. 2, 2019. Jones reportedly attempted to coerce Calanni to resign from her position in Texas House District 132 and not run for re-election days before the 2020 primary election filing deadline.
Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."

The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
Abbott’s latest television ad on ‘crushing’ property taxes

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a television advertisement on Thursday claiming his opponent Beto O’ Rourke wants to raise taxes. The ad opens with metal machines crushing objects like eggs, fruits, and a globe and then attempts to tie the economic inflation to O’Rourke. “But in Texas, we...
City controller asks OIG to investigate Houston Airports System’s director over $760,000 in fines waived for concessionaires

HOUSTON – Houston City Controller Chris Brown is calling for the Office of Inspector General to open an investigation into the manner in which Houston Airports System Director Mario Diaz settled liquidated damages with a concessionaire and their partner, who has ties to former Director City Council Relations William Paul Thomas, who was convicted in federal court back in July for conspiracy tied to bribes.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
TX Governor Abbott Visits Nation’s Busiest Port

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott met at Port Houston offices with Chairman Ric Campo, Executive Director Roger Guenther, and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. During a roundtable discussion, Governor Abbott received an update on Port Houston, on Project 11 – the $1 billion widening of the Houston Ship Channel – and other matters of concern. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005775/en/ On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (center) at Port Houston offices in a roundtable discussion with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo (blue sport coat), Executive Director Roger Guenther (on the right of Gov. Abbott), and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
