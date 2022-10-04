Read full article on original website
New guidelines cause unprecedented surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Brazoria, Galveston, Harris county
The percentage of rejected mail-in ballots dropped in the following May runoff elections as election officials adapted to new guidelines as well as eligible mail-in voters, who must be either at least 65 years old, sick, disabled, out of the country or other criteria. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections have...
fox26houston.com
Political consultant convicted for threatening Texas Representative to influence election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A political consultant was convicted after threatening a former state representative. According to reports, Damien Jones was charged with Coercion of a Public Servant after sending an anonymous threatening text to former Texas State Representative Gina Calanni on Dec. 2, 2019. Jones reportedly attempted to coerce Calanni to resign from her position in Texas House District 132 and not run for re-election days before the 2020 primary election filing deadline.
News Channel 25
Beto O’Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott 'refuses' to debate with a live audience
"Beto O’Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott “refuses” to debate with a live audience" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."
The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
KHOU
'It's time for that change' | Houston dispensary applauds Biden's marijuana announcement
HOUSTON — The Urban Flower Company in southeast Houston looks like a speakeasy. That’s on purpose, according to co-owner Adanary Jacques. "They’re not expecting a bar theme that is a nod back to the 1920s Prohibition era," she said. Just as alcohol production and sales were banned...
What new voters need to know about Texas elections
For newcomers to Texas or those updating their voter registration, here's what you need to know before the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
KWTX
How the debunked conspiracy film “2000 Mules” became Texas Republican orthodoxy
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Top Texas Republicans have been key promoters of “2000 Mules,” a debunked film by GOP political operative Dinesh D’Souza that falsely claims there was significant voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, which oversees investigations into...
Beto O'Rourke sits down for exclusive interview with KHOU 11 during college tour in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Houston Thursday for his "college tour," where his goal is to grab the attention of the state's young adults ahead of the November election. After speaking to students at Rice University, O'Rourke sat down with KHOU 11 anchor Len Cannon...
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman refiles hundreds of dismissed cases
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office announced they've refiled more than 200 cases against accused criminals, cases they say were wrongly dismissed by judges earlier this year. Constable Mark Herman blames too many dismissed cases as the reason for Harris County's high crime rate.
texassignal.com
Abbott’s latest television ad on ‘crushing’ property taxes
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a television advertisement on Thursday claiming his opponent Beto O’ Rourke wants to raise taxes. The ad opens with metal machines crushing objects like eggs, fruits, and a globe and then attempts to tie the economic inflation to O’Rourke. “But in Texas, we...
KVUE
New KVUE/THPF poll: Majority of likely Texas Hispanic voters support O'Rourke over Abbott
TEXAS, USA — Texas passed a major milestone in September 2022, when the U.S. Census Bureau said the state had more Hispanic residents than white residents. According to the Bureau’s American Community Survey, Hispanic Texans now make up 40.2% of the state’s population, while white Texans comprise 39.4%.
Click2Houston.com
City controller asks OIG to investigate Houston Airports System’s director over $760,000 in fines waived for concessionaires
HOUSTON – Houston City Controller Chris Brown is calling for the Office of Inspector General to open an investigation into the manner in which Houston Airports System Director Mario Diaz settled liquidated damages with a concessionaire and their partner, who has ties to former Director City Council Relations William Paul Thomas, who was convicted in federal court back in July for conspiracy tied to bribes.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
Here are some post-governor debate responses from Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke
In Friday's hour-long debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, we could only get to so many questions.
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
TX Governor Abbott Visits Nation’s Busiest Port
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott met at Port Houston offices with Chairman Ric Campo, Executive Director Roger Guenther, and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. During a roundtable discussion, Governor Abbott received an update on Port Houston, on Project 11 – the $1 billion widening of the Houston Ship Channel – and other matters of concern. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005775/en/ On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (center) at Port Houston offices in a roundtable discussion with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo (blue sport coat), Executive Director Roger Guenther (on the right of Gov. Abbott), and Houston Ship Channel leaders representing energy and petrochemical industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
Texas Gov. Abbott has spent $4 billion on trying to fix the border
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been receiving ongoing national media attention over his strategy in dealing with the Texas/Mexico border. This has included sending migrants to northern states, including New York and Washington D.C, and spending over $4 billion of Texan taxpayer's money on Operation Lone Star.
