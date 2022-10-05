Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge's Baumstark wins district golf championship
Rock Bridge girls golf’s Tierney Baumstark’s eighth win of the season came in her biggest tournament so far — the Class 4 District 2 golf tournament at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent. The senior shot 2-over 74 and cruised to a four-stroke victory Thursday. As a...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge holds off Battle to clinch CMAC crown
As its done since Week 2, Rock Bridge got into a rhythm offensively and did enough on defense to earn another win. But Friday night's victory was extra sweet.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge offense surges en route to first CMAC title
Rock Bridge's offense was clicking on all cylinders Friday night in a 48-35 shootout win against Battle. The Bruins captured their first Central Missouri Activities Conference title for the first time in the league's short history, improving to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play.
Columbia Missourian
Helias defeats Jefferson City to pick up its fifth win of the season
Helias football's Drew Miller scored five total touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 38-21 win over Jefferson City on Friday. Helias set the tone with a 17-yard touchdown run by Miller and set the tone for a big first half for its passing game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Close to home: Missouri’s farthest SEC road trip offers local alumni a chance to cheer on their team up close
Traveling Missouri fans couldn’t believe their eyes as they settled into the visitor’s section high in the corner of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 2014. One minute, running back Marcus Murphy resembled an ant, standing in the far end zone preparing to receive the opening kickoff. The next, he was racing toward them with the ball, growing bigger with each passing stride until he found pay dirt.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge girls tennis wins 24th straight district title
Rock Bridge’s streak lives on. Anticipation filled the air on a cloudy afternoon at Bethel Park as Hickman girls tennis squared off against crosstown rival Rock Bridge in a battle to win the Class 3 District 4 title.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball sweeps William Penn to extend winning streak to 14
Though No. 24 Columbia College volleyball didn't have its most flawless performance Friday against William Penn, the Cougars did have one of their gutsiest performances of the season. Columbia persevered through times of offensive struggle to win 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) at the Southwell Complex. The victory was Columbia's 14th...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman volleyball in control throughout sweep of Tolton
Hickman volleyball got back on track Wednesday in a nonconference home match against Columbia foe Tolton, sweeping the Trailblazers 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-10). Hickman coach Greg Gunn said his team made adjustments after being swept by Rolla on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Marshall's aggressive offense takes Fulton by surprise in 38-8 victory
Marshall came out hungry for points from the get-go and Fulton’s defense couldn’t hold them back. The Owls won the game 38-8 and improved to 2-5 on the season as they defeated the Hornets on their homecoming game. Marshall’s running game was off the charts as soon as...
Columbia Missourian
Harrisburg wins big on senior night
Harrisburg (4-2) hosted Westran (3-3) in what was a 28-18 win for the Bulldogs on senior night. Harrisburg started the game off on the wrong foot, fumbling on the first play. However, its defense, which played stellar all night, backed them up by stopping Westran on fourth down.
Columbia Missourian
Ferreira keys Columbia College volleyball's 13-match winning streak
Luisa Ferreira literally “set” the tone in Columbia College’s 3-0 sweep of Stephens College on Wednesday at Silverthorne Arena. Columbia won the first five points of the match through Ferreira’s setting. The junior from Rio de Janeiro set up a huge kill by Beyza Bektasoglu later in the set that highlighted the Cougars’ dominance.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball sweeps Stephens, continues dominance in series
Columbia College volleyball has dominated its crosstown rival in recent years. Over the past 12 seasons, Columbia has won all 25 games against Stephens and swept all of them except for one instance — a four-set win — in 2013.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Tight end Stephens talks first touchdown; Lovett shortlisted for Biletnikoff Award
Prior to Saturday’s game against Georgia, Tyler Stephens had reeled in just two passes through four games. The Missouri tight end wasn’t seeing as much action with Kibet Chepyator mixing in at the position. That was until the second quarter against the Bulldogs. On third-and-6 inside the Bulldogs’...
Columbia Missourian
SEC has opened new grounds for Missouri's recruitment
The season before Missouri’s entry into the Southeastern Conference, the Tigers rostered two players from Florida. Darvin Ruise, manning a backup position at linebacker, and Elvis Fisher, a starting offensive lineman who missed the entire season because of an injury, were the lone Floridians.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman looks to bounce back in nonconference matchup against Grain Valley
Last Friday, Hickman fell to longtime rival Jefferson City. The biggest issue for the Kewpies was that their defense wasn’t able to stop the run and missed too many tackles, according to Hickman coach Cedric Alvis.
Columbia Missourian
Construction continues on new MU football practice facility
Construction continues on the new football practice facility on Oct. 5 in Columbia. The $33-million facility is being funded through private donations. The new building will be called the Stephens Indoor Facility after MU graduates Brad and Rachel Cohen Stephens. The facility is replacing the current Devine Pavilion — which has a 70-yard field — with a full-length football field.
Columbia Missourian
Improved Missouri defense faces new test in Florida's Richardson
This weekend in Gainesville, Florida, Missouri’s defense will face a quarterback unlike anything it’s seen or will see this season. “He’s the closest thing, probably, to Cam Newton since Cam Newton in college football,” MU defensive coordinator Blake Baker said.
Columbia Missourian
Wide receivers flood MU injury report ahead of Florida; Burden listed as probable
Luther Burden III, Barrett Banister and Dominic Lovett were listed on Missouri’s injury report Thursday, leaving the Tigers’ deepest position group in jeopardy. Burden — who was questionable but played against Georgia— is the only player listed as probable from this week’s release. Banister and...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 10, Florida 10 (3Q)
11 a.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:20: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 28-yard field goal. Missouri 10, Florida 10. 3:55: Missouri, Cody Schrader 4-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Florida 10, Missouri 7. First...
Columbia Missourian
How outdoor plant owners can prepare for Saturday's frost
Columbia is set to undergo its first autumn frost starting 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop down to as low as 33 degrees and cold temperatures will continue until 9 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, low temperatures will result in a freeze/frost emergence that could harm or...
Comments / 0