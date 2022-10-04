Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
SUSHI Price Posts Significant Leap Amid GoldenTree’s $5.3M Stake in Sushiswap
The price of SushiSwap has risen by 23.76% in the last 7 days. The price rose by 2.99% in the last 24 hours. In just the past hour, the price grew by 0.39%. At the time of writing, the current price is $1.35 per SUSHI, according to CoinMarketCap. SushiSwap is 94.15% below the all-time high of $23.38.
blockchain.news
Grayscale Launches Bitcoin Mining-Centered Investment Entity
Crypto asset management firm Grayscale, on October 6, announced its latest launch, Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities LLC, a private co-investment opportunity that will allow accredited investors to access infrastructure that powers the digital asset ecosystem. Grayscale plans to launch a new private co-investment opportunity in mining hardware to enrich the...
blockchain.news
Lido Launches Layer-2 Ethereum Staking And 150,000 LDO Tokens In Rewards
Lido is now on layer-2 solutions, Arbitrum, and Optimism, and would allocate 150,000 LDO tokens in rewards per month from Oct 7 for wstETH across each network. According to Lido, expanding its services to layer-2 blockchains would better enhance the accessibility of Ethereum staking while also reducing gas fees. Unlike...
blockchain.news
Global Crypto Payment App Industry Value to Hit $2.15 Billion by 2030
The surging adoption of blockchain technology is expected to enhance the market size of the global cryptocurrency payments app sector to a value of $2.15 billion by 2030, according to a report by ReseachAndMarkets.com. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, the figure is anticipated to reach between...
RELATED PEOPLE
blockchain.news
Stablecoin Issuer MakerDAO Invests $500m into U.S Treasuries & Corporate Bonds
MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) tasked with the governance and issuance of stablecoin DAI, on Thursday allocated $500 million for investment in U.S. short treasuries and corporate bonds. According to the announcement, the strategic investment will see 80% of its overcollateralized stablecoin DAI converted into U.S. short-term Treasuries and...
blockchain.news
Binance CEO Estimates that the Firm May Spend Over $1B on Deals by the End of 2022
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of global leading digital-asset platform Binance has announced that the firm may spend more than $1 billion on investment by the end of 2022. Zhao, also known as ‘CZ’ made this revelation in an interview with Blomberg and claimed that Binance could spend more than $1 billion on investments and asset purchases, despite what appears to be a volatile crypto market.
blockchain.news
Tiger Global on a Mission to Raise $6B Tech-Related Fund
Tiger Global Management is on a mission to raise a humongous sum of $6 billion for a new investment fund that invests in privately-held tech firms, according to Axios. The funding effort is currently ongoing. Axios reported that the first close will happen in January, citing an investment letter it reviewed.
blockchain.news
Luna Foundation Says Plans to Repay Terra Investors Thwarted by Litigation Woes
In a Twitter update on Friday, Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), an organization that supports the Terra ecosystem, revealed that its efforts toward compensating Terra holders remain futile due to the ongoing litigation. Terraform Labs, its founder Do Kwon, and several VC firms that make up the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
Greenidge Generation Recruits New Executive Leaders, Forecasts Losses in Q3
Bitcoin mining company and zero carbon power plant supplier Greenidge Generation has announced a transition of leadership and a possible loss in Q3. According to the press release, the CEO, Jeffrey Kirt resigned his position effective October 7 to hand over leadership to David Anderson as the new CEO and Director.
blockchain.news
Another Major Crypto Hack as $100M BNB Stolen
The crypto industry has witnessed another major hack. Roughly $100 million of Binance Coin (BNB) was stolen after an exploit occurred on a bridge between blockchains. The issue is "contained now," Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the billionaire co-founder of Binance, said on Twitter. The world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance-backed blockchain BNB...
blockchain.news
Charles Hoskinson Changes Ethereum Classic Twitter Account to Ergo's
Charles Hoskinson, the blockchain leader known as one of the key figures responsible for creating Ethereum Classic and Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the parent company of Cardano recently converted the Twitter account of Ethereum Classic ( ETC) to that of Ergo Proof-of-Work network on the 6th of October. In...
blockchain.news
Former Synthetix Developer Creates Way To access Prohibited Apps Like Tornado Cash
A former Synthetix developer named Liam Zebedee has introduced his newfound way of bypassing prohibited blockchain apps like Tornado Cash. Zebedee created an application network called Dappnet to allow everyday crypto users to access inaccessible blockchain apps like Tornado Cash. This newly found application would give users access to decentralized applications using a combination of IPFS and ENS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
Mt.Gox Sets Jan 10 as Deadline for Creditors to Register for Compensation
There seems to be a beam of light for customers of bitcoin exchange operator Mt.Gox as a date has been set for creditors to register and choose a repayment plan for them to recover their lost funds. According to news from a Rehabilitation Trustee, Nobuaki Kobayashi, users are required to...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Price Falls Below $20,000 Following US Jobs Report
The US added 263,000 jobs last month, according to a job figures report released by the Labor Department on Friday. It was the slowest month of hiring in 18 months, indicating the hot job market is cooling slightly as the Federal Reserve tries to restrain the economy enough to tame the worst inflation in four decades without causing a recession.
blockchain.news
Crypto Exchange FTX Expands Visa Debit Card in 40 New Countries
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX on Friday announced its partnership with Visa Inc., to continue expanding the rollouts of its crypto debit cards. CNBC media first reported the matter. The partnership will see the exchange launch crypto debit cards in 40 countries focusing on Latin America, Europe, and Asia. FTX targets Latin...
Comments / 0