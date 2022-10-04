Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of global leading digital-asset platform Binance has announced that the firm may spend more than $1 billion on investment by the end of 2022. Zhao, also known as ‘CZ’ made this revelation in an interview with Blomberg and claimed that Binance could spend more than $1 billion on investments and asset purchases, despite what appears to be a volatile crypto market.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO