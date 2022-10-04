Read full article on original website
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com
Urban Landscape: Shofer’s warehouse turning into apartments; Creativity Center sets opening date; Under Armour’s field takes shape; Nut and Bolt sculpture refreshed in Bolton Hill; Univest coming to Lutherville; Senator Theater turns 83
The former Shofer’s furniture warehouse at 836 Leadenhall St. will become the site of 165 market-rate apartments, under a plan presented Thursday by Workshop Development and Consolidated Equities Corporation. Several dozen South Baltimore residents gathered inside the century-old warehouse Thursday to learn about the proposed development, which will be...
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River girl
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Anisse Johnson, 13, is 5’3” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. Anyone with information on Anisse Johnson’s whereabouts...
Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland
A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open first bakery in Prince George's County
WOODMORE, Md. — Editor's note - The video above was from when Nothing Bundt Cakes gave out bundtlets to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Sept. 1. The town of Woodmore is getting a whole lot sweeter. A bakery chain specializing in Bundt Cakes is opening up its first store...
Bay Net
The Town Of Chesapeake Beach Welcomes Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Mayor and Town Council join the Calvert County Board of Commissioners in welcoming Baia Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar to the Town of Chesapeake Beach. October 5, 2022, marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar which has already brought great...
Police: Man killed in parking lot shooting in Columbia
Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday. Around 8 p.m., police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road.
wnav.com
Attention AACPS Parents and Relatives-Graduation Schedules Have Been Release
The ceremonies at Live! are part of a partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, which provides the 4,000-seat venue free of charge. This year’s ceremonies at Live! will be held from June 5 through 9. Members of the Class of North County High School’s graduating seniors will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wbaltv.com
Student assaulted outside of Perry Hall High School, police say
NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Perry Hall High School was placed on a brief lockout after a student was assaulted outside the school Thursday. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the back area of the school just before 2 p.m. for the assault. The student was taken to an area...
Police officer suspended after crash at Costco, DUI charge
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said one of its officers was suspended without pay after he was involved in a car wreck and charged with Driving Under the Influence. The police department said the crash happened in a parking lot at 575 E. Ordnance Rd. in […]
Elderly Maryland Man Killed After Violent Crash At Lothian Intersection
An elderly Maryland man is dead after a horrific crash in Lothian earlier this week, authorities announce. Ronald Wayne Talbert, 78, was killed in the crash that happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Route 4 at Lower Pindell Road, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revelaed...
Wbaltv.com
Woman dead after fatal house fire in Bel Air
BEL AIR, Md. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Bel Air Police Department are in a joint investigation after a woman died in a house fire in Bel Air Thursday night. According to officials, around 7 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue to find heavy smoke coming from the home. A man was standing outside, stating his wife was still inside the home. Firefighters entered the home and found the victim on the first floor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Is the Inner Harbor swimmable? Baltimore officials release report on water quality
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials released the "Harbor Heartbeat" report that says the water quality of the Inner Harbor is "much safer for recreation now than it was ten years ago" but also said there were factors to consider before swimming in the water. The data for the...
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods
——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
baltimorepositive.com
Downtown Baltimore almost looked like this …
Author and Charm City historian Evans Paull further educates Nestor about the highways and bye ways of Baltimore history and roads. From the road to nowhere to the interstate through downtown and the bridge from Harbor East to Federal Hill – all of the urban transportation nightmares and realities of our city in one new book.
Harford County firefighters battled two-story fire Thursday night
Firefighters in Harford County battled a two-story house fire Thursday night. Around 7:00 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue to battle the fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended At Harford County Hotel After Hourslong Standoff With Police
A stabbing suspect is in custody after assaulting a man visiting Maryland from Georgia during an attack in a Harford County parking lot and later barricading himself in an area hotel, police announced. Aberdeen resident Timothy Mark Humes, 30, is facing multiple charges following an incident where he allegedly stabbed...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year
There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
Bay Net
Calvert County Pharmacy Named Best Pharmacy For Education In The U.S.
DUNKIRK, Md. – The pharmacy team at Safeway #1129 in Dunkirk, Maryland, believes that behind every prescription is a person with a story. And taking an active interest in that person and their story is what keeps customers coming back time and time again. Mary Reneé O’Brien, R.Ph., the...
Comments / 0