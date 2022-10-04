ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Urban Landscape: Shofer’s warehouse turning into apartments; Creativity Center sets opening date; Under Armour’s field takes shape; Nut and Bolt sculpture refreshed in Bolton Hill; Univest coming to Lutherville; Senator Theater turns 83

The former Shofer’s furniture warehouse at 836 Leadenhall St. will become the site of 165 market-rate apartments, under a plan presented Thursday by Workshop Development and Consolidated Equities Corporation. Several dozen South Baltimore residents gathered inside the century-old warehouse Thursday to learn about the proposed development, which will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River girl

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Anisse Johnson, 13, is 5’3” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. Anyone with information on Anisse Johnson’s whereabouts...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland

A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
PASADENA, MD
Student assaulted outside of Perry Hall High School, police say

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Perry Hall High School was placed on a brief lockout after a student was assaulted outside the school Thursday. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the back area of the school just before 2 p.m. for the assault. The student was taken to an area...
PERRY HALL, MD
Woman dead after fatal house fire in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Bel Air Police Department are in a joint investigation after a woman died in a house fire in Bel Air Thursday night. According to officials, around 7 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue to find heavy smoke coming from the home. A man was standing outside, stating his wife was still inside the home. Firefighters entered the home and found the victim on the first floor.
BEL AIR, MD
Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
PERRY HALL, MD
Downtown Baltimore almost looked like this …

Author and Charm City historian Evans Paull further educates Nestor about the highways and bye ways of Baltimore history and roads. From the road to nowhere to the interstate through downtown and the bridge from Harbor East to Federal Hill – all of the urban transportation nightmares and realities of our city in one new book.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year

There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
Calvert County Pharmacy Named Best Pharmacy For Education In The U.S.

DUNKIRK, Md. – The pharmacy team at Safeway #1129 in Dunkirk, Maryland, believes that behind every prescription is a person with a story. And taking an active interest in that person and their story is what keeps customers coming back time and time again. Mary Reneé O’Brien, R.Ph., the...
DUNKIRK, MD

