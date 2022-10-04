BEL AIR, Md. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Bel Air Police Department are in a joint investigation after a woman died in a house fire in Bel Air Thursday night. According to officials, around 7 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue to find heavy smoke coming from the home. A man was standing outside, stating his wife was still inside the home. Firefighters entered the home and found the victim on the first floor.

BEL AIR, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO