Walker, LA

wbrz.com

Driver in high-speed chase jailed; five people including child injured

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A man was arrested Tuesday after trying to out-run the police, ending in a head-on crash that injured five people. Louisiana State Police said 23-year-old Trevell Hills was speeding on I-12 in Walker when Troopers tried to stop him. Hills exited from I-12 and drove down LA-16 for nearly 20 miles before crashing into a vehicle head-on at the Colyell Creek Bridge.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Three, including juvenile, arrested for attempted murder after 45 shots fired Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for attempted murder Sunday morning after a shot spotter registered 45 shots fired. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 3200 block of Charles Street around 9:30 a.m. when a shot spotter registered the gunfire. When officers arrived, a male victim gave them descriptions of the men who shot at him and that they reportedly drove toward North Acadian Thruway after the shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Grand jury charges Livingston deputy with careless operation after on-duty crash that left woman dead

LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish grand jury on Tuesday criminally charged a deputy in a crash that killed a woman during the summer. The grand jury charged Cory Winburn with careless operation in the death of 33-year-old Christinia Estave. The charge means Winburn will get a ticket rather than being booked into jail, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Walker, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Walker, LA
wbrz.com

Homeowner shot armed intruder during late-night burglary in Livingston Parish

WALKER - A burglar was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house early Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
wbrz.com

Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond

HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

One dead, another hurt after weekend shooting on I-12

BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after an unknown shooter opened fire on a car driving on I-12 over the weekend. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the car was headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Drugs, several firearms seized after traffic stop turned into drug bust

BATON ROUGE - Police seized heroin and marijuana as well as several illegally-owned firearms after a traffic stop turned into a bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was conducting a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns Street off Plank Road when Matthew Marchand, 47, was reportedly found to be in possession of .2 grams of heroin, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville Monday night

DONALDSONVILLE - One person was shot and killed while entering a home near the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said one the victim was dead at the scene and the shooter has been...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking across Ben Hur Road late Saturday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive, near several off-campus LSU student housing complexes, around midnight. Police said Jude Jarreau, 44,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police looking for 15-year-old who went missing Monday

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday from the Alello Drive area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kaylen Gautereau was reported missing Monday. She is 5'4", has blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about Gautereau's whereabouts should call (225)...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in weekend boat crash along Louisiana coast

EMPIRE, La. - A Baton Rouge man was killed Saturday night after a boat smashed into a formation of rocks along the Louisiana coast. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents were called to the crash around 8:45 p.m. near Empire in Plaquemines Parish. The department said the boat crashed into a rock jetty, launching three boaters onto the rocks.
BATON ROUGE, LA

