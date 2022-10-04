Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deputies looking for suspect after shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A suspect is on the run after someone was shot during a "domestic situation" at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive, deputies said. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Nicholson and Gardere Lane. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Driver in high-speed chase jailed; five people including child injured
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A man was arrested Tuesday after trying to out-run the police, ending in a head-on crash that injured five people. Louisiana State Police said 23-year-old Trevell Hills was speeding on I-12 in Walker when Troopers tried to stop him. Hills exited from I-12 and drove down LA-16 for nearly 20 miles before crashing into a vehicle head-on at the Colyell Creek Bridge.
Three, including juvenile, arrested for attempted murder after 45 shots fired Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for attempted murder Sunday morning after a shot spotter registered 45 shots fired. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 3200 block of Charles Street around 9:30 a.m. when a shot spotter registered the gunfire. When officers arrived, a male victim gave them descriptions of the men who shot at him and that they reportedly drove toward North Acadian Thruway after the shooting.
Grand jury charges Livingston deputy with careless operation after on-duty crash that left woman dead
LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish grand jury on Tuesday criminally charged a deputy in a crash that killed a woman during the summer. The grand jury charged Cory Winburn with careless operation in the death of 33-year-old Christinia Estave. The charge means Winburn will get a ticket rather than being booked into jail, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Homeowner shot armed intruder during late-night burglary in Livingston Parish
WALKER - A burglar was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house early Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond
HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2018 killing of beloved Zachary firefighter
ZACHARY - After a week-long trial, a jury has found a man guilty of killing a "double hero" who worked as a firefighter and a reserve police officer. A jury convicted Albert Franklin of manslaughter on Monday for killing Chris Lawton while evading arrest back in 2018. Officials said Lawton...
One dead, another hurt after weekend shooting on I-12
BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after an unknown shooter opened fire on a car driving on I-12 over the weekend. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the car was headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
Five people hurt after high-speed chase ends in head-on crash in Livingston Parish
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A high-speed chase ended in a violent head-on crash that left at least five people hurt Tuesday afternoon. Louisiana State Police said the driver fled troopers after a traffic stop on I-12 near Walker. The suspect led police onto LA-16 before crashing into another car shortly before 4 p.m. near the Colyell Creek Bridge.
Deputies seeking two men who broke into gas station looking for vapes
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two men seen on surveillance camera shattering the front window to a gas station and stealing vapes. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook that it was seeking to identify the two men, who were seen breaking into the Kangaroo Express on Jefferson Highway early Monday morning around midnight.
Drugs, several firearms seized after traffic stop turned into drug bust
BATON ROUGE - Police seized heroin and marijuana as well as several illegally-owned firearms after a traffic stop turned into a bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was conducting a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns Street off Plank Road when Matthew Marchand, 47, was reportedly found to be in possession of .2 grams of heroin, according to police.
One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville Monday night
DONALDSONVILLE - One person was shot and killed while entering a home near the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said one the victim was dead at the scene and the shooter has been...
Nearly 2 years after unnamed man was found dead in Baton Rouge, officials asking for help identifying him
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are asking for help identifying a man whose name has evaded authorities ever since he was found dead at an address along Scenic Highway back in early 2021. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the man's body was found inside a building on 79th Avenue,...
Teenager shot to death outside Baton Rouge grocery store Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot to death outside a grocery store just east of I-10 late Monday morning. Police said 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot around 11:15 a.m. outside Terrace Grocery on Terrace Avenue. Video from the scene showed officers taping off the area around the store. No...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking across Ben Hur Road late Saturday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive, near several off-campus LSU student housing complexes, around midnight. Police said Jude Jarreau, 44,...
Deputies seeking 17-year-old suspect in deadly overnight shootout at high school house party
HAMMOND - Deputies are seeking a 17-year-old suspect they believe was involved in the killing of a 16-year-old at a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Sunday morning, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they are searching for 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond, who they believe played a role in the shootout.
Police looking for 15-year-old who went missing Monday
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday from the Alello Drive area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kaylen Gautereau was reported missing Monday. She is 5'4", has blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about Gautereau's whereabouts should call (225)...
Car stolen from repair shop, owner on the hook for repair bill
BATON ROUGE - One man says he's on the hook for car repair costs even though that car was stolen from the collision center. He contacted 2 On Your Side and feels frustrated about the whole scenario. Last week, thieves got the keys to two cars being repaired at Complete...
Baton Rouge man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in weekend boat crash along Louisiana coast
EMPIRE, La. - A Baton Rouge man was killed Saturday night after a boat smashed into a formation of rocks along the Louisiana coast. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents were called to the crash around 8:45 p.m. near Empire in Plaquemines Parish. The department said the boat crashed into a rock jetty, launching three boaters onto the rocks.
Committee investigating BR bus system poised to demand documents from CATS Board
BATON ROUGE - After WBRZ uncovered a string of problems at CATS, a committee investigating the Baton Rouge bus system is poised to demand that the CATS Board hand over certain records as part of the probe. The investigative committee, made up of East Baton Rouge Metro Council members, plans...
