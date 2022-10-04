ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Thousands in US join abortion rights protests ahead of elections

Thousands marched in cities across the United States on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of the federal right to abortion and to urge voters to turn out in a Democratic "blue wave" in next month's key midterm elections. Others wore blue -- the color of the Democratic Party -- and carried huge flags and banners calling for a symbolic "blue wave" of voters to go to the polls on November 8.
ExaGrid Announced As Finalist for the 2022 SDC Awards

MARLBOROUGH – ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, announced it has been nominated in five categories for the 13th annual Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud (SDC) Awards, which are focused on recognizing and rewarding success in the products and services that are the foundation for digital transformation.
OPINION: Clark’s Stock Portfolio Has Increased Exponentially Since She Joined Congress

FRAMINGHAM – ​​​​On September 19, 2022, the New York Times published a well-researched report exposing 97 members of Congress who traded stock in companies that their Congressional committees influence. The report revealed thousands of conflicts, including 7 potential conflicts involving Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark and her husband.
