Sen. Markey & Congressman McGovern Lead Call For America To Support Haiti’s Democratic Aspirations & Stability
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – As the de facto Haitian government...
Sen. Warren Wants To Prevent Stock Buyback By Corporations That Receive CHIPS Act Funding
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock graphic) ***. WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren...
Thousands in US join abortion rights protests ahead of elections
Thousands marched in cities across the United States on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of the federal right to abortion and to urge voters to turn out in a Democratic "blue wave" in next month's key midterm elections. Others wore blue -- the color of the Democratic Party -- and carried huge flags and banners calling for a symbolic "blue wave" of voters to go to the polls on November 8.
Sen. Warren Announces Senate Hearing on T Safety & Leadership Failures on October 14
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock graphic) ***. BOSTON – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.),...
Sen. Markey Reiterates Call To Expand The Court Defend Fundamental Rights
WASHINGTON DC -– As the U.S. Supreme Court today, October 3, begins its new term in the wake of its far-right majority repealing the fundamental right to abortion care last June, Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) reiterated his call to expand the Supreme Court in his new ‘zine.
Senator Markey To Introduce Defense Spending package Amendments To Reduce Risk of ‘Nuclear Armageddon’
BOSTON – Today, October 7, Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, announced the filing of eight amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to reduce the risk of ‘nuclear Armageddon’ and stop the proliferation of nuclear weapons. These amendments come...
ExaGrid Announced As Finalist for the 2022 SDC Awards
MARLBOROUGH – ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, announced it has been nominated in five categories for the 13th annual Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud (SDC) Awards, which are focused on recognizing and rewarding success in the products and services that are the foundation for digital transformation.
OPINION: Clark’s Stock Portfolio Has Increased Exponentially Since She Joined Congress
FRAMINGHAM – On September 19, 2022, the New York Times published a well-researched report exposing 97 members of Congress who traded stock in companies that their Congressional committees influence. The report revealed thousands of conflicts, including 7 potential conflicts involving Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark and her husband.
