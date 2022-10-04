Read full article on original website
Related
frcheraldstar.com
Prairie dog control discussion causes commission controversy
HOT SPRINGS – Susan Henderson, who owns an 8,000-acre ranch near Edgemont, told the Fall River County commissioners, at their Sept. 22 meeting, that she wants to have peace with the county’s weed and pest board over the issue of controlling prairie dogs on her ranch. She said she pays a professional shooter to control the prairie dogs.
frcheraldstar.com
City of Hot Springs adds Citizen’s Portal link to website
HOT SPRINGS – Residents of Hot Springs with concerns about a variety of topics now have a simple way of requesting assistance from the City of Hot Springs through a new Citizen’s Portal located on the city’s website. Previously, when a city resident had a question or...
frcheraldstar.com
State Vets Home adds Honor Monument to Flag Pole Plaza
HOT SPRINGS – A monument dedicated in 1965 by the USWV Auxiliary of South Dakota to the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs received an honored new location, when it was moved last month from in front of the original State Home building to the flag pole plaza. “This...
frcheraldstar.com
Notice of Surplus Property Sale_City of Hot Springs
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Hot Springs will sell property which has been declared surplus property pursuant to South Dakota law. The property will be sold by online auction facilitated by Bradeen Auction. Items can be viewed in person by making arrangements at City Hall 303 N. River St. or viewed online at www.bradenauction.com. The online auction will include surplus items from the Hot Springs School District, their respective auction items are not listed in this notice, but can be viewed online. The bidding will open on October 28th and close on November 1st, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
custercountychronicle.com
Another successful Roundup
The general public received another look at what it takes to round up 1,400 buffalo at last Friday’s annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park. Last week, South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) organized the 20,000 person event, the 57th of its kind. Earlier in...
newscenter1.tv
Ardmore: South Dakota’s newest ghost town
Ardmore isn’t your typical South Dakota ghost town. Unlike most ghost towns, which tend to have been abandoned anywhere from the late 1800’s to the turn of the 20th century, Ardmore still had a small population as late as 1980 when the U.S Census last gathered data on it.
frcheraldstar.com
Evan Walker Memorial Poker Run runs through town to raise funds for children with special needs
HOT SPRINGS – The Evan Walker Memorial Poker Run ran through Fall River and Custer counties Saturday, Sept. 17 to raise funds for children with special needs within Fall River County. “This run is in honor of my son,” explained Michael Pilson of Hot Springs. “We honor his memory...
custercountychronicle.com
Dennis returns home to help
Nearly 30 years after becoming a physical therapist, Cindy Dennis has returned to her roots to lend a helping hand to the people of Custer. Dennis, a Custer High School Class of 1984 graduate, returned to Custer in July to join the physical therapy staff at Monument Health Custer Hospital. She joins the staff of eight physical therapists (full or part-time) at the hopsital.
RELATED PEOPLE
frcheraldstar.com
2022 Edgemont Fall Festival Car Show has 72 entries across categories
EDGEMONT – Edgemont Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rich Artz was pleased with the overall success of the 2022 Edgemont Fall Festival Car Show as he reflected on Sunday about the event in its entirety. “It was a successful show this year just as it was last year,”...
Comments / 0