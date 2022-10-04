NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Hot Springs will sell property which has been declared surplus property pursuant to South Dakota law. The property will be sold by online auction facilitated by Bradeen Auction. Items can be viewed in person by making arrangements at City Hall 303 N. River St. or viewed online at www.bradenauction.com. The online auction will include surplus items from the Hot Springs School District, their respective auction items are not listed in this notice, but can be viewed online. The bidding will open on October 28th and close on November 1st, 2022.

HOT SPRINGS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO