Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?
A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
Colorado accidentally sent voter registration notices to 30,000 residents who are not citizens
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office mailed postcards to roughly 30,000 non-citizens living in the state notifying them on how they could register to vote. The office said it is currently trying to determine what led to the error. The state emphasizes that if anyone who isn’t a U.S....
22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know
We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
Pathways Inpatient Care Center Now Open and Accepting Patients
Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief and loss counseling services, has now opened its 12-bed, stand-alone hospice inpatient care center and is accepting patients. Located at 317 Carpenter Road between Fort Collins and Loveland, the intentionally built Pathways Inpatient Care Center (PICC) will provide high-quality,...
Colorado Vehicle Registration + Titling Is Now Faster Than Ever, Find Out Why
Visits to your local DMV in Colorado will hopefully be a bit less crowded and a whole lot faster these days thanks to a new process. According to a press release from Cox Automotive, dealerships in Colorado will now be able to process registration and title transactions electronically with the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
Colorado drivers can’t stay in their lanes
Most people like to think drivers are worst in their own states. In Colorado, there is a mounting supply of proof.
These 5 Colorado counties rank the lowest in overall 'well-being'
A company called Share Care publishes an annual report on community well-being in different places around the country. While Colorado did well compared to other states around the nation, a county-by-county breakdown reveals where 'well-being' is the highest and where it is the lowest across the Centennial State. In order...
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
Meth-fentanyl use causing irreversible overdoses
The drug crisis is a big issue circulating across the state of Colorado and creating new concerns for health professionals.
Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?
For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
Boa constrictor spotted slithering through Colorado front yard
Crews from the Northern Colorado Herpetological Society (NCHS) responded to the scene of a private residence in Fort Collins last Saturday, after receiving reports that a large snake was slithering through the front yard. The snake turned out to be a boa constrictor, a species of large, non-venomous snakes that...
Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America
One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country. Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'
Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
This Bounce House Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?
Colorado is home to many amazing family fun activities, but have you ever been to this awesome inflatable bounce house paradise? Kids and families absolutely love it. I grew up in different suburbs of Denver and my dad would always take my younger brother and me out on adventures all over the city looking for fun. Amazing, that even on a budget, we always managed to find cool stuff to do. I don't think we found any cool inflatable places though...In fact, I think the most experience I had with inflatables was at the skating rink I grew up going to. They had this huge jumpy castle called the "Moonwalk" that they'd set up from time to time, but that has nothing on this bouncy house heaven I'm talking about.
Colorado Considering Expiration Dates for Retail Marijuana
Colorado marijuana regulators are strongly considering an expiration date for dispensary products in their upcoming revision of the state's rules. Marijuana vape cartridges sold in Colorado had to include expiration dates on their products as of this year, but there are no such requirements for flower, concentrate and edibles. According to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and the Colorado Attorney General's Office, however, this has resulted in a growing number of cases involving potentially adverse health effects for consumers.
Warning: Another Colorado Email Scam Going Around. Don’t Fall For It
Yet another email scam is going around Colorado that you need to be on the lookout for. We know it's hard to keep track of what's real and fake sometimes, but we're here to help. Be On The Lookout For This Colorado Scam. It feels like we're getting a scam...
