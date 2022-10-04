ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ValleyCentral

CBP issue $2,000 in penalties over prohibited food at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crossing the wrong food or produce through an international bridge can prove costly. In the past month, thousands of dollars in penalties have been distributed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Hidalgo International Bridge. For September, CBP agriculture specialists issued seven penalties, totaling $2,050. Agriculture specialists seized […]
HIDALGO, TX
Texas State
Houston, TX
Texas Government
Edinburg, TX
Weslaco, TX
Wisconsin State
Edinburg, TX
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
cbp.gov

RGV Sector Border Patrol Welcomes New Chief

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes Chief Gloria Chavez. Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector on Friday, September 30, 2022. Chief Chavez, a 27-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol and the highest-ranking female agent in the agency, is officially taking over as the Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector on October 9.
IMMIGRATION
CBS DFW

Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
HIDALGO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Zoho leader has nothing but praise for City of McAllen, McAllen EDC

MCALLEN, Texas – The head of Zoho’s McAllen office has nothing but praise for city and economic development leaders in McAllen. Tejas Gadhia recently gave an exclusive video interview to the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service about his company. He was asked why the global software development company chose McAllen.
MCALLEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

San Benito hero survived ‘Bataan Death March’

By 1946, Cpl. Jose Maria Loya was home from the war and his experiences of the conflict, to a large extent, were much different than that of the regular soldier. His story was published in the Brownsville daily based on an interview and article written by Clarence LaRoche. The following is Loya’s story—as told by him: It was on April 6, 1941 that Loya, along with other selectees, left San Benito to start their military service. From the time the busload of Valley boys left the Resaca City to their final training destination, their preparation was put on a fast track.
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Surveillance camera tower goes up at hike and bike trail in San Juan

A popular hike and bike trail in San Juan received an extra layer of security. A surveillance camera tower went up at the trail Friday by Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu. The tower was put there after several women reported being assaulted on the trail last month. The...
SAN JUAN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Treviño: City of Hidalgo can become the Wimberley of South Texas

HIDALGO, Texas – Prisciliano “J.R.” Treviño, executive director of Hidalgo Economic Development Corporation, says there is no reason his city cannot become the Wimberley of South Texas. Wimberley, in Hays County, Texas, is a small community that attracts a lot of tourists and artists. Treviño and...
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco

Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one COVID-19-related death Tuesday. The deceased was reported to be a woman in her 80s from San Benito. The death raises the county’s death toll to 2,303. Cameron County also reported 35 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Of the 35 are 8 confirmed reports based […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

