Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Bridgeport Shooting
One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Bridgeport early Saturday morning. Dispatchers received several reports of shots fired near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street around 1:40 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive 29-year-old Bridgeport man. He was...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 3 Shot 1 Killed Downtown
1:50am–#Bridgeport CT– At least 3 people were shot, 1 killed downtown in the 300 block of Fairfield Avenue in a parking lot area. It’s not known at this time if anyone else went to the hospital by private vehicle. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
Register Citizen
Crime flat in Stratford, police records show
STRATFORD — Crime in Stratford remained relatively flat between 2020 and 2021, according to town officials and police records recently released by the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. The records, which includes a breakdown of crime trends in each town and city across the state, show...
Eyewitness News
Suspect who shot officer following collision in New Haven is in custody
Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight. Excitement building for Eversource Hartford Marathon. Man arrested after New Haven officer injured in shooting. Updated: 12 hours ago. Pot pardons are not a game changer for CT, police say.
16-year-old charged in Sept. shooting: Hamden PD
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police said they charged a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday in connection to a shooting investigation that began on Sept. 24, where a woman was unintentionally shot in her home. The original incident took place on Butler Street around 10 p.m. when Hamden officers responded to the scene on reports of […]
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport man sought by police in connection with multiple stabbing surrenders at courthouse
BRIDGEPORT – A city man, being sought in connection to the stabbing of a couple in August, agreed to surrender peacefully at the Golden Hill Street courthouse. But Alika McFarlane expressed surprise when Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid ordered the 42-year-old held in lieu of $500,000 bond on Friday.
Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say
A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities. Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.
23-Year-Old Becomes Second Person Charged In Connection To Incident At Milford Restaurant
A second person has been charged in connection with an incident at a Connecticut restaurant in which a woman bit and spit at employees and police officers. New Haven County resident James Gray, 23, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Stonebridge Cafe in Milford.
sheltonherald.com
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Fairfield man critically injured by Bridgeport hit-in-run driver pleads for suspect to come forward
A Fairfield man who suffered critical injuries in a Bridgeport hit-and-run is pleading for the driver to surrender to police.
Eyewitness News
DASHCAM VIDEO: Suspect shoots at New Haven officer
Last day of preps before Eversource Hartford Marathon. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said we're in for a mild afternoon, but chillier air returns for the weekend. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are looking for a suspect who shot an officer in New Haven.
6 businesses robbed at gunpoint in Norwich area
NORWICH, Conn — Six businesses were robbed at gunpoint in New London County on Friday night. Norwich police said they got a 911 call at 7:44 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at a gas station at 275 Washington Street. The suspect was seen wearing a gray/black mask with a black hat, black puffy winter jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man in custody after New Haven officer shot
Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight. Excitement building for Eversource Hartford Marathon. Man arrested after New Haven officer injured in shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pot pardons are not a game changer for CT, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Education is...
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
State police are seeking the man they say was involved in a burglary in Litchfield County
In a photo released by police, the suspect is wearing a mask, but police say they hope the jacket is unique enough that someone may recognize him.
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase
Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
Man Who Stabbed Lyft Driver In Darien Nabbed Out-Of-State, Police Say
A man who police have been searching for months in connection with the stabbing of a Lyft driver in Fairfield County has been captured. The incident took place on Monday, June 27 in Darien around 10:30 p.m. in the area of West Avenue. According to Darien Police, while officers were...
Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings
Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
$100,000 bail set for Springfield man accused of trying to lure children into black SUV
Springfield, Mass (WWLP) – Eulogio Rodriguez, 44, of Springfield faces multiple charges of enticing a child under 16 and one count of indecent assault and battery of a child. 22News was in Springfield District Court Friday when Rodriguez appeared in front of a judge. According to court documents, Rodriguez attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl […]
