Bridgeport, CT

NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Bridgeport Shooting

One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Bridgeport early Saturday morning. Dispatchers received several reports of shots fired near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street around 1:40 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive 29-year-old Bridgeport man. He was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 3 Shot 1 Killed Downtown

1:50am–#Bridgeport CT– At least 3 people were shot, 1 killed downtown in the 300 block of Fairfield Avenue in a parking lot area. It’s not known at this time if anyone else went to the hospital by private vehicle. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Crime flat in Stratford, police records show

STRATFORD — Crime in Stratford remained relatively flat between 2020 and 2021, according to town officials and police records recently released by the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. The records, which includes a breakdown of crime trends in each town and city across the state, show...
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

16-year-old charged in Sept. shooting: Hamden PD

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police said they charged a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday in connection to a shooting investigation that began on Sept. 24, where a woman was unintentionally shot in her home. The original incident took place on Butler Street around 10 p.m. when Hamden officers responded to the scene on reports of […]
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say

A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities. Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

DASHCAM VIDEO: Suspect shoots at New Haven officer

Last day of preps before Eversource Hartford Marathon. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said we're in for a mild afternoon, but chillier air returns for the weekend. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are looking for a suspect who shot an officer in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

6 businesses robbed at gunpoint in Norwich area

NORWICH, Conn — Six businesses were robbed at gunpoint in New London County on Friday night. Norwich police said they got a 911 call at 7:44 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at a gas station at 275 Washington Street. The suspect was seen wearing a gray/black mask with a black hat, black puffy winter jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man in custody after New Haven officer shot

Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight. Excitement building for Eversource Hartford Marathon. Man arrested after New Haven officer injured in shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pot pardons are not a game changer for CT, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Education is...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
mychamplainvalley.com

Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase

Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings

Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ

