‘We are going to go down unless we have this funding’: Mendocino Cannabis Alliance growers, supporters turn out for BOS discussion

Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
mendocinobeacon.com
MCCSD moves forward with double digit rate increase
MENDOCINO, CA — The Mendocino City Community Services District Board of Directors met on October 3rd and voted unanimously to adopt two new resolutions to begin the Proposition 218 process and to accept the rate study’s recommendation to increase rates using the formula laid out in plan 3. Plan 3 raises rates each year for five years, effectively doubling what customers pay today by 2027. Plan 3 would increase wastewater rates from the current cost of approximately $51 per unit to $97 per unit over the five-year period. It would increase groundwater management fees from approximately $11 per unit to $22 per unit in the same timeframe.
The Mendocino Voice
Prescribed burn happening south of Willits Oct. 7 – 9
MENDOCINO Co., 10/7/22 — Cal Fire’s Mendocino Unit will be conducting a prescribed burn in the vicinity of the Howard Forest Ranger Station from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on October 7 – 9, 2022, and smoke and aircraft may be visible in the area. If conditions indicate that conditions are unsafe, the burn will be rescheduled.
lakecountybloom.com
Eastlake Sanitary Landfill Facilities Closure
The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill in Clearlake and the Public Services Office will be closed Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of National Indigenous People’s Day. The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill and the Public Services office will re-open at 8:00 am on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Regular operating hours at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mendofever.com
Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley, and Hopland: Take a Brief Survey on Your Transportation Needs
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. They are inviting residents of these communities to provide input via a 5-minute E-Survey on their project website at bit.ly/MCOGMobility.
theava.com
240 lb Tuna Caught Off Fort Bragg
Over the past month, anglers fishing the offshore waters of the Northern California Coast from Bodega Bay to Crescent City have hooked an array of exotic warm water pelagic species, including striped marlin, dorado and three species of tuna: yellowfin, bigeye and bluefin. The majority of these warm water travelers...
ksro.com
A Few Earthquakes Rattle Sonoma County Over the Weekend
Sonoma County had three small earthquakes during the weekend, about three weeks after it had back-to-back quakes of magnitudes 4.4. and 4.3 less than a minute apart. There was a magnitude 2.3 near Santa Rosa just after eight o’clock Saturday night. Then, just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, there was a magnitude 1.4 northeast of Cloverdale, and a 1.6 just north of Santa Rosa. Those two quakes happened 16 minutes apart. The U.S. Geological Survey did get some reports from people who felt shaking during all three earthquakes.
mendofever.com
Female Subject Stuck Under A Grocery Cart, Subjects Watching A Loud Movie – Ukiah Police Logs 10.01.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
RELATED PEOPLE
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Captured]Law Enforcement Searching Ukiah for Escapee from Mendocino County Juvenile Hall
The following is a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green long sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
kymkemp.com
A Structure Is on Fire on Sherwood Road North of Willits
A woodframe building is on fire in the 25700 block of Sherwood Road northwest of Willits, according to emergency personnel on scene speaking to dispatch over the radio. They note that powerlines are down. Sherwood Road will be shut down at mile marker 2.73 near Lupine Drive, the Incident Commander...
kymkemp.com
Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?
A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
ksro.com
Arrest Made in Potter Valley Murder
A 20-year-old man from Ukiah is behind bars on suspicion of killing his friend, whose body was found in a shallow grave. The body of 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Vossler was found at the home of Christopher Franklin Hill’s relative in Potter Valley. Hill and Vossler were supposed to drive together from Laytonville to Ukiah on September 26th. But, the Vossler was reported missing after never returning from the trip. Investigators believe Vossler might have been killed inside the suspect’s car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Booked for Murder After Missing Laytonville Man Found Dead and Buried in Potter Valley Backyard
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-29-2022 Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the North Sector were dispatched to...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County Man with Multiple Warrants Accused of Assaulting, Strangling Wife
A Mendocino County man with two active warrants out of two separate counties was arrested after allegedly terrorizing and assaulting his wife at their home in Willits. 40-year-old Lewis Albert Perll of Willits, whom authorities say already had a felony warrant out of Santa Clara County and a misdemeanor warrant out of Santa Cruz, as well as being on probation, is accused of threatening and assaulting his wife after the two had gone out drinking together on the night of Friday, September 23.
kymkemp.com
19-Year-Old Ukiah Man Booked for Murder After 18-Year-Old Laytonville Youth Found Buried in a Shallow Grave
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On 09-29-2022 Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the North Sector were dispatched to contact a...
The Mendocino Voice
Missing Laytonville teen’s remains exhumed from shallow grave in Potter Valley
MENDOCINO Co., 10/5/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies working with investigators from the district attorney’s office and crime scene specialists from the California Department of Justice have located the remains of Aaron Joseph Vossler, an 18-year-old Laytonville man who went missing last week. Authorities have a suspect in custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
Glen Blair Bar Brings Friday Night Beer Garden, Cocktail Lounge, and Campsites to Fort Bragg
The following is a press release issued by Chalkboard Communications:. Fort Bragg’s newest pub is a bit speakeasy, beer garden, cocktail lounge and campsite! Glen Blair Bar, open Fridays, is a magical experience nestled deep in the redwoods that is only accessible via a Skunk Train shuttle that runs every hour.
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Using Machete and Sledge Hammer During Domestic Violence Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-23-2022 at 10:30 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from...
kymkemp.com
Suspect Arrested on Multiple Charges After Pursuit Ends in Crash
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Comments / 1