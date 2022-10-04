ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity

A Small Town In BC Is Getting Transformed Into An Autumn Dream & There's A Spooky Twist

This small town in B.C. is having a scrumptious celebration featuring multiple events where you can let your taste buds run wild and have a little spooky fun at the same time. The Cornucopia festival will be happening from November 4 to 6, 10 to 20 and 25 to 27, in Whistler, which is only a one-hour and 30-minute road trip away from downtown Vancouver.
Narcity

8 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Thanksgiving Weekend: October 7 to 10

Canadian Thanksgiving is here which means you'll get an extra day off to enjoy. Why not take advantage of the holiday and discover adventures in the Ottawa region?. You can kick off the Halloween season with haunting events, browse fall markets filled with seasonal treats or surround yourself with nature on a fall stroll. Here are eight things to do this weekend in Ottawa to level up your Thanksgiving fun.
Scary Mommy

Let's Admit It: Fall Family 'Fun' Is Anything But

I sit at my counter looking out the window at the corner of my backyard. I notice that the leaves of a large tree have already started to change color as I sip my piping hot and obnoxiously complicated latte. It was an iced coffee last week, but now the morning air is crisp and it’s officially hot coffee season. The supermarkets are lined with pumpkins, I am hoarding apple-cinnamon candles, and my front bushes are covered in cheap, stretchy, decorative cotton webs. As a mom, it is the season of doing all the fall gram-worthy things, checking all the projects and outings off my #fallfamilyfun to-do list. But today, nine years and four kids into my motherhood journey, I will lower the bar. I will set my seasonal expectations reasonably low and know that much of the activities will be a little chaotic and disastrous — and that is okay.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This fall foliage map will help you catch the best autumn color

Across the United States, fall enthusiasts are planning their leaf-peeping trips. October has arrived, and the race is on to soak up the autumn scenery before winter begins. Up north, many people are already enjoying the season’s most vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the Southeast will have to wait until late October or early November for peak autumnal scenery. If you’ve been wondering when your neck of the woods can expect to see some fall color, check out the 2022 fall foliage map from SmokyMountains.com. This helpful tool features a slider that users can adjust to see when each region of the...
Time Out Global

The 15 best fall foliage train rides

Mother Nature puts on her most colorful show during these fall foliage train rides across the US. Autumn’s a time for slowing down – and what better way to appreciate the coming of winter than indulging in a train ride through the beautiful landscape of leaves that have given up their green to turn brilliant red, yellow and orange? For many, a fall foliage train ride in the US is an annual pastime to mark the changing of the seasons (just make sure you time it right with this fall foliage map).
Narcity

An Immersive Disney Experience Is Coming To Toronto & It Looks Like Pure Magic (PHOTOS)

Get ready for your dreams to come true, because a new exhibit is opening in Toronto, and it will bring your favourite childhood movies to life. Walt Disney Animation Studios has just announced that it is teaming up with Lighthouse Immersive Studios to bring Disney Animation: Immersive Experience to cities across the world. The jaw-dropping exhibit will have its world premiere in Toronto this December.
Narcity

A Canadian City Was Just Ranked Among The Best In The World For Newcomers

A new survey just ranked one Canadian city among the best in the world for newcomers — and no, it isn't Toronto or Vancouver. Instead, Montreal has been taken the tenth spot globally as a great city for international expats to live and work out of, according to language learning app Preply's global expat index.
