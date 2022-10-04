Read full article on original website
Krewe of Boo marches on with newly made security team
"They are all licensed police officers from different police departments. Not sure where they are coming from, but we have enough to do what we need this year," he said.
Wheelchair-Bound Trumpeter Gets Beaten with Belt on Bourbon Street in New Orleans
A viral video shows an altercation between a man and someone who appears to be a street musician on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The scuffle in the streets of New Orleans seemingly was brought upon by a wheelchair-bound trumpeter. New Orleans is a special place filled with unique...
New Orleans homeowner concerned with overflowing dumpster on her street
NEW ORLEANS — Flies swarming her home and a strong stench in the air. Those are the issues a New Orleans homeowner says she faced due to an overflowing dumpster on her street. Anita Mouton said the dumpster on N. Robertson Street was just picked up Friday, after she...
Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NOPD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot in front of the Baskin-Robbins Friday. He died on scene. This is a developing...
NOPD on scene in Mid-City, after man found shot, killed
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Friday night.
Police officer's connection with New Orleans girl he saved goes across the country
NEW ORLEANS — A former NOPD officer and little girl bonded for life when he was the first to arrive on the scene of street violence. And now, in his crime-fighting job, thousands of miles away, he is hoping, with your help, to make her Christmas special. For a...
Suspect accused of armed robberies at 3 businesses in Metairie, Kenner
Investigators with the Kenner Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's arrested a man suspected in three armed robberies at local businesses. Marvin Sanders, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday at his residence in Metairie, said Capt. Michael Cunningham, a Kenner police spokesperson. The first holdup was reported Sept. 25...
Here’s what you’ll find at Gentilly Fest this weekend
This is Gentilly Fest weekend, beginning Friday (Oct. 7) with Jazz Under the Stars and running through Sunday with some of the best music and best food that New Orleans has to offer. The festivities can be found at the Pontchartrain Park Playground, 5701 Press Drive. The Jazz Under the...
Military wife moves to New Orleans with husband & her other ‘loves’
The Orchid Lady Grows Good Stuff
Father of New Orleans realtor murdered over dirt bike says killer’s punishment doesn’t fit crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The West Bank man who lured a New Orleans real estate agent to his home, promising to buy a dirt bike, before killing him, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Thursday, a judge sentenced Jalen Harvey for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Vindel....
Man who killed real estate agent during dirt bike sale sentenced to life in Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jalen Harvey, who was found guilty of killing Joseph Vindel on the West Bank of New Orleans during a dirt bike sale, was sentenced to life in prison, a Jefferson Parish judge ruled Thurs, Oct. 6. Jurors found Harvey guilty of first-degree murder in early September.
Ian McNulty: In need of a spark, St. Charles Avenue gets a splash of vibrant new flavor
The pulse of Peruvian cooking comes from different directions at once, all contributing to a cuisine that's as much influenced by Japan and China as Spain and Italy and Peru’s native Quechua people. Now there's an outpost for it in New Orleans, along a stretch that could use a...
101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell
The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their "Summer Drug Operation." According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community.
Woman in New Orleans Questions Five-Figure Water Bill [PHOTO]
We've all been shocked once or twice by a utility bill, but I don't think I have ever seen a bill with this many digits attached.
Deputy Constable, landlord shot while serving eviction in Louisiana
There was a heavy police presence in New Orleans East Wednesday morning near South Coronet Ct. as police searched for a suspect accused of shooting a deputy constable and a building representative.
2 women robbed at gunpoint on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police say
Two women were robbed at gunpoint on Bourbon Street early Tuesday, New Orleans police said. The crime was reported to police just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Gov. Nicholls and Bourbon streets (map). A man with a gun grabbed a purse from a 23-year-old woman, police said, and...
ZURIK: Questions over punishment for former NOPD Captain accused of double-dipping
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A day after the NOPD demoted Captain Sabrina Richardson to Lieutenant, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced who will take her place. Wayne DeLarge has been promoted from Lieutenant to Captain of the NOPD’s Third District, which covers Gentilly and Lakeview. Sabrina Richardson was the subject...
Fat Boy’s Pizza looking to grow giant pizza empire beyond Louisiana; here’s where they’re aiming
Fat Boy’s Pizza, the New Orleans-based chain known for supersized pies, is aiming to expand its footprint in Louisiana and beyond. The company is looking for potential franchisees to open restaurants in markets across the South, in a mix of cities, college towns and tourist destinations. Fat Boy’s has...
