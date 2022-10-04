ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDSU

Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
WDSU

NOPD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot in front of the Baskin-Robbins Friday. He died on scene. This is a developing...
Tequila
NOLA.com

Suspect accused of armed robberies at 3 businesses in Metairie, Kenner

Investigators with the Kenner Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's arrested a man suspected in three armed robberies at local businesses. Marvin Sanders, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday at his residence in Metairie, said Capt. Michael Cunningham, a Kenner police spokesperson. The first holdup was reported Sept. 25...
gentillymessenger.com

Here’s what you’ll find at Gentilly Fest this weekend

This is Gentilly Fest weekend, beginning Friday (Oct. 7) with Jazz Under the Stars and running through Sunday with some of the best music and best food that New Orleans has to offer. The festivities can be found at the Pontchartrain Park Playground, 5701 Press Drive. The Jazz Under the...
