POTUS

MSNBC

New legal setback for Trump

A court agreed to speed up the Justice Department’s appeal in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents case. Meantime, Pres. Biden and Florida Gov. DeSantis put politics aside during a tour surveying Hurricane Ian’s damage. Plus, OPEC agrees to cut production, which could send gas and oil prices higher again.Oct. 6, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump coup attempt loses title of 'funniest Supreme Court filing'

The satirical outlet The Onion, self-titled “America’s Finest News Source,” filed a friend of the court brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that included this headline: “Ohio Police Officers Arrest, Prosecute Man Who Made Fun of Them on Facebook.” But this time, The Onion wasn’t joking. It was in fact defending an Ohio man who, in Onion-like style, had mocked his local police department and then was arrested by that department.
PARMA, OH
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Glenn Kirschner calls Trump a ‘classified documents terrorist’

Sources tell NBC News the DOJ doesn’t believe Donald Trump has handed over all of the classified documents in his possession. Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Katie Phang to discuss why he says Donald Trump is a classified documents terrorist. Oct. 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents

New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump is constantly taking his worst lawyers' worst advice

Former President Donald Trump has retained who knows how many lawyers in a truly mind-boggling number of cases since he announced his run for president in 2015. And while he has at times begrudgingly accepted their counsel, Trump is keeping only the most pliable of those attorneys around to represent him.
POTUS
MSNBC

DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report

The New York Times reports a top DOJ official told former President Trump’s lawyers in recent weeks that the department believed he had not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House. Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports

The Washington Post reports some Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden see a chargeable case against him on tax crimes and a gun purchase, while Biden's lawyer says the leaks themselves would be "a federal felony" by any agents revealing information about the case. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the news and discusses the facts and law with former SDNY chief David Kelley.Oct. 6, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Sen. Warren: ‘Extremist Supreme Court says their opinion is what matters’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced a bill with a judicial code of the ethics as the Supreme Court suffers from its lowest approval rating in history. She joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why the court is seeing a crisis in legitimacy after the reversal of Roe v. Wade and why the election in November will “profoundly” impact “how much power the Supreme Court has to determine our lives.”Oct. 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Prof. Laurence Tribe: Trump’s special master appeal is a ‘sideshow’

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Professor Laurence Tribe, who has taught constitutional law at Harvard Law School for five decades, about the two tracks of appeals in the fight between Donald Trump and the Justice Department as they investigate how thousands of government documents were taken to Donald Trump’s private club in Florida.Oct. 6, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Sen. Peters: GOP won’t let facts get in the way when attacking Democrats

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Senator Gary Peters, Chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, about the abortion scandal dogging Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker and why Peters says voters in Georgia and other key states need to be active and engaged in the November elections.Oct. 7, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE

