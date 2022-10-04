Read full article on original website
New legal setback for Trump
A court agreed to speed up the Justice Department’s appeal in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents case. Meantime, Pres. Biden and Florida Gov. DeSantis put politics aside during a tour surveying Hurricane Ian’s damage. Plus, OPEC agrees to cut production, which could send gas and oil prices higher again.Oct. 6, 2022.
Trump coup attempt loses title of 'funniest Supreme Court filing'
The satirical outlet The Onion, self-titled “America’s Finest News Source,” filed a friend of the court brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that included this headline: “Ohio Police Officers Arrest, Prosecute Man Who Made Fun of Them on Facebook.” But this time, The Onion wasn’t joking. It was in fact defending an Ohio man who, in Onion-like style, had mocked his local police department and then was arrested by that department.
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
Glenn Kirschner calls Trump a ‘classified documents terrorist’
Sources tell NBC News the DOJ doesn’t believe Donald Trump has handed over all of the classified documents in his possession. Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Katie Phang to discuss why he says Donald Trump is a classified documents terrorist. Oct. 7, 2022.
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win
'The Circus' co-host Jennifer Palmieri joins Morning Joe to discuss how Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed, election-denying Republican gubernatorial candidate from Arizona, could pull out a win.Oct. 7, 2022.
Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents
New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
Trump is constantly taking his worst lawyers' worst advice
Former President Donald Trump has retained who knows how many lawyers in a truly mind-boggling number of cases since he announced his run for president in 2015. And while he has at times begrudgingly accepted their counsel, Trump is keeping only the most pliable of those attorneys around to represent him.
Herschel Walker was caught in another lie — why the GOP reaction this time is eyeopening
Ever since Herschel Walker announced his candidacy for the Senate last year, his campaign has been a fascinating sociological experiment in what happens when a politician's stated policy positions are constantly contradicted by his actions. This week, we found out that Walker, who has labeled abortion “murder” and called for...
DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report
The New York Times reports a top DOJ official told former President Trump’s lawyers in recent weeks that the department believed he had not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House. Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 7, 2022.
Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports
The Washington Post reports some Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden see a chargeable case against him on tax crimes and a gun purchase, while Biden's lawyer says the leaks themselves would be "a federal felony" by any agents revealing information about the case. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the news and discusses the facts and law with former SDNY chief David Kelley.Oct. 6, 2022.
Sen. Warren: ‘Extremist Supreme Court says their opinion is what matters’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced a bill with a judicial code of the ethics as the Supreme Court suffers from its lowest approval rating in history. She joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why the court is seeing a crisis in legitimacy after the reversal of Roe v. Wade and why the election in November will “profoundly” impact “how much power the Supreme Court has to determine our lives.”Oct. 6, 2022.
Prof. Laurence Tribe: Trump’s special master appeal is a ‘sideshow’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Professor Laurence Tribe, who has taught constitutional law at Harvard Law School for five decades, about the two tracks of appeals in the fight between Donald Trump and the Justice Department as they investigate how thousands of government documents were taken to Donald Trump’s private club in Florida.Oct. 6, 2022.
Why won’t Justice Clarence Thomas recuse himself from cases involving Trump?
If Ginni Thomas urged state lawmakers to overturn Trump’s election loss, then why on earth is her husband – Justice Clarence Thomas – handling Trump’s Supreme Court appeal in the Mar-a-Lago documents case? The Nation’s Elie Mystal joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss.Oct. 6, 2022.
Why the GOP response to Biden’s marijuana pardons was so amazing
Arguably the most sweeping presidential pardon in modern American history came 45 years ago when Jimmy Carter, on literally his first full day in the White House, pardoned thousands of Americans who resisted and evaded the draft for the war in Vietnam. Yesterday, however, we saw the second most sweeping...
Rep. Swalwell on new ad exposing Kevin McCarthy's dismal record on crime
Democrats are fighting GOP scare tactics ahead of the midterms in a new ad exposing Kevin McCarthy's dismal record on crime. Rep. Eric Swalwell joins Joy Reid on how Rep. Ilhan Omar sparked this idea, and how they are bringing this campaign to fruition.Oct. 7, 2022.
A new twist in the scandal engulfing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker
NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and co-founder of the Lincoln Project Rick Wilson discuss the reports that Herschel Walker’s abortion accuser is in fact the mother of one of his childrenOct. 6, 2022.
Sen. Peters: GOP won’t let facts get in the way when attacking Democrats
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Senator Gary Peters, Chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, about the abortion scandal dogging Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker and why Peters says voters in Georgia and other key states need to be active and engaged in the November elections.Oct. 7, 2022.
Biden calls out 'socialist Republicans' who voted against infrastructure bill
President Biden called out Republican members of Congress who voted against his administration's infrastructure agenda and criticized it as "socialism" but later asked for projects or funding for their states or districts.Oct. 7, 2022.
Saudi Arabia's 'hostile act' proves Biden critics right — and his advisers very wrong
President Joe Biden has a lot of reasons to be furious with his national security team who, against his better judgment, systematically pressured him for 18 months to do an about-face on Saudi Arabia. The White House has reportedly been in a state of “spasm and panic” since Wednesday, when...
