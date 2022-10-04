ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed

A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
Beyoncé Responds To Right Said Fred After They Called Her 'Arrogant'

Beyoncé is being chastised by another artist who claims she didn't ask permission to use their classic for one of her songs off her Renaissance album. According to a report The Sun published earlier this week, October 4, veteran pop band Right Said Fred referred to Beyoncé as "such an arrogant person" for not asking before she interpolated their 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy" in her song "Alien Superstar." Brothers Richard and Fred Fairbass claimed the historic singer never directly approached them to ask permission the way Drake and Taylor Swift did in the past. In response, Beyoncé's team provided a different version of what actually happened.
Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” Rumored Release Date Revealed

This Air Jordan 3 may appeal to Celtics fans. One of the best sneakers of all-time is Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3. This shoe from 1988 has received a ton of amazing color schemes over the years, and all of these years later, Jumpman still isn’t done with creating new offerings. They understand that fans are yearning for more, and in 2023, that is exactly what they will deliver to sneakerheads all over the world.
The Latest Women's Air Jordan 11 is Date Night-Ready

For sneaker collectors, the Air Jordan 11 is synonymous with the holiday season. Since 2009, Jordan Brand has included the silhouette in its end-of-year offering, with the “Cherry” colorway set to return this year. (A much-anticipated event as the AJ11 “Cherry” has not seen a release since 2016 as a low-top and 2001 in all its high-top glory.)
Ludacris Shows Off New Grills Spelling Out Support For Black Businesses

Ludacris has a message for fans after getting a new set of gold grills fitted, and he took to social media to get his point across. On Sunday (October 2), Luda posted a video on Instagram showing off his new pair of grills. In the clip, the Atlanta native can be seen standing in front of a brick wall while wearing an all-black outfit with his braids appearing to be freshly done.
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion

Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
Air Jordan 1 High OG “True Blue” Coming Soon: Detailed Look

The “True Blue” aesthetic looks great on the Air Jordan 1. There are some amazing Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways on the horizon. This is a silhouette that Jordan Brand has always given a ton of attention to, so it should come as no surprise that they would want to keep the fun going. This is a silhouette that will forever be iconic, and in 2023, the shoe will be getting some interesting new offerings.
This iconic PS1 game that we all loved is now worth $20,000

Many cult licences were born on the PS1. Spyro, Gran Turismo, Resident Evil, Suikoden: these sagas known to all today had their first hours of glory on Sony's mythical console. At the time, to get these games, you had to leave your home. The PS1, the debut of many mythical...
Latto Claps Back At Kodak Black’s “Frappuccino” Comment

Yak wasn’t impressed with the “777” artist’s big win at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. The final results of the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards didn’t leave everyone feeling pleased (as is usually the case with award shows) – especially not Kodak Black, who vented on social media after the show about how he thinks the network should be boycotted for giving their “Song of the Year” award to Latto.
