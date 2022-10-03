ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop County, TX

KIII TV3

Digital marketing training created for small Hispanic-owned businesses

ATLANTA — One partnership will provide digital marketing training to small Hispanic-owned businesses. Financial company TrueFund Financial Services and web domain company GoDaddy are now accepting applications for their first Empower en Espanol cohort. Dr. Kim Evans, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for National Market Operations for TruFund...
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

Texas is 3rd most impacted state by natural disasters, study says

TEXAS, USA — The United States sees its fair share of natural disasters – in different forms – from coast to coast. The West is shaken by earthquakes and raged with wildfires. The Midwest gets ripped by "Tornado Alley." And the coastline is ravaged by hurricanes. These...
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

Hurricane Ian deaths: Most people died by drowning, report shows

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It'll likely be many days and weeks before the number of deaths from Hurricane Ian becomes final, though two things are becoming increasingly certain: The major hurricane ranks among Florida's deadliest disasters, and water-related deaths may end up being the No. 1 killer. President Joe...
FLORIDA STATE
KIII TV3

Blue Bell releases new ice creams for the holiday season

BRENHAM, Texas — The holiday season is right around the corner and Blue Bell has your back. Blue Bell Creameries is reintroducing three ice cream flavors for the winter season. The Texas-based creamery announced it is bringing back its popular Peppermint Bark flavor. The mint ice cream is filled...
BRENHAM, TX
