Digital marketing training created for small Hispanic-owned businesses
ATLANTA — One partnership will provide digital marketing training to small Hispanic-owned businesses. Financial company TrueFund Financial Services and web domain company GoDaddy are now accepting applications for their first Empower en Espanol cohort. Dr. Kim Evans, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for National Market Operations for TruFund...
Texas is 3rd most impacted state by natural disasters, study says
TEXAS, USA — The United States sees its fair share of natural disasters – in different forms – from coast to coast. The West is shaken by earthquakes and raged with wildfires. The Midwest gets ripped by "Tornado Alley." And the coastline is ravaged by hurricanes. These...
Texas, Oklahoma governors continue barbecue bet tradition with 2022 Red River Showdown
DALLAS — In traditional fashion, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt are going head to head for the Red River Showdown. In recent years, the governors have taken to Twitter to announce a friendly bet with each other ahead of the big game in Dallas. This...
She lost her sight at 14. But now an Arizona woman is flying cross country as a pilot
MESA, Ariz. — Kaiya Armstrong took off from Falcon Field Friday, fling over the East Valley and toward the Superstition Mountains. And she didn't see any of it. Why? Because she has been blind for the last seven years. "It's such a big event," Armstrong said. "It proves to...
Hurricane Ian deaths: Most people died by drowning, report shows
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It'll likely be many days and weeks before the number of deaths from Hurricane Ian becomes final, though two things are becoming increasingly certain: The major hurricane ranks among Florida's deadliest disasters, and water-related deaths may end up being the No. 1 killer. President Joe...
TROPICAL UPDATE: Development in the Caribbean may bring more moisture to South Texas next week
Invest 91L is the tropical wave to watch as it heads west, through the Caribbean Sea this week & next. It has a high probability to develop over the next 5 days.
Blue Bell releases new ice creams for the holiday season
BRENHAM, Texas — The holiday season is right around the corner and Blue Bell has your back. Blue Bell Creameries is reintroducing three ice cream flavors for the winter season. The Texas-based creamery announced it is bringing back its popular Peppermint Bark flavor. The mint ice cream is filled...
The other North Texas product balling out for the Longhorns: Denton Ryan's Ja'Tavion Sanders scores two TDs in Red River Showdown
DALLAS — Most of the talk surrounding Texas' 49-0 shellacking of Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown on Saturday involved starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, a Dallas-area native from Southlake Carroll. And rightly so: Ewers completed 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on the...
Meet Bidi Bidi Banda, the Selena tribute band hoping to pave a way for artists of color
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited the Moody Amphitheater while Bidi Bidi Banda was setting up for another electric performance!. As a native Texan, Bidi Bidi Banda lead singer Stephanie Bergara always felt a closeness with the iconic Queen of Tejano,...
HIGHLIGHTS: Texas Longhorns shut out Oklahoma Sooners in Red River Showdown for 1st time since 1965
DALLAS — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., Texas and Oklahoma squared off for the 118th time in the AT&T Red River Showdown. The game aired on ABC. WFAA Digital Producer Paul Livengood provided updates throughout the day – before, during and after the highly-anticipated rivalry game.
