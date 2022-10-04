ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
Black neighborhoods that were devastated by Hurricane Ian are seeking help

As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them. Shannon Tolbert, a resident in Dunbar, a historically Black neighborhood in...
Chick-fil-A Serving Is Meals to Those In Need In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ian

Southerners love to help their neighbors in need and in the wake of Hurricane Ian there are a lot of neighbors to help right now. From Publix donating a million dollars to relief efforts, the State of Texas sending aid, and a kind woman risking the floodwaters to help a stranger, the news is filled with stories of folks doing what they can to help. Now, Chick-fil-A is stepping up as well.
The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims

CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
Florida News That Impacts You – October 5th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Bucking the national trend, gas prices are a penny lower statewide today. The average price is $3.17 per gallon, or 23 cents lower than a week ago, due to the October suspension of Florida’s sales tax on gas. Independent of state gas tax collection, the price per gallon is two cents higher than a week ago.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
A look at WINK News after Ian

WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
