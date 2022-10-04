Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
“It’s required a major effort,” as DeSantis considers using an amphibious fleet to restore power in Sanibel Island
Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook...
wibqam.com
‘Big shrimping family’ in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
usf.edu
Black neighborhoods that were devastated by Hurricane Ian are seeking help
As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them. Shannon Tolbert, a resident in Dunbar, a historically Black neighborhood in...
The Daily South
Chick-fil-A Serving Is Meals to Those In Need In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ian
Southerners love to help their neighbors in need and in the wake of Hurricane Ian there are a lot of neighbors to help right now. From Publix donating a million dollars to relief efforts, the State of Texas sending aid, and a kind woman risking the floodwaters to help a stranger, the news is filled with stories of folks doing what they can to help. Now, Chick-fil-A is stepping up as well.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
News4Jax.com
The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
Weekend rain forecast over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands without power and the recovery crews across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers last week, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain to return this weekend.
calleochonews.com
Sheriff Carmine Marceno announces the number of deaths due to Hurricane Ian in his county
During Sunday's press conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported the deaths caused by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction in Florida, and Lee County was one of the hardest hit areas in the region. On Sunday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno of Lee County shared that there have been 42 deaths due to Hurricane Ian.
Lee County lifts countywide curfew
Lee County has lifted the curfew they have in place as of Oct. 7 however, depending on the city you reside in you may still have a curfew in place.
‘Warzone’: Cape Coral family left home after Ian struck, now with family in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, many evacuated to escape what was expected to come. For one couple of 50 years, this was the first time they’ve been through a major hurricane that hit their area of Cape Coral. They stayed through it and hunkered down.
Beach Beacon
Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims
CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
After Ian: Updates for Friday, Oct. 7
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – October 5th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Bucking the national trend, gas prices are a penny lower statewide today. The average price is $3.17 per gallon, or 23 cents lower than a week ago, due to the October suspension of Florida’s sales tax on gas. Independent of state gas tax collection, the price per gallon is two cents higher than a week ago.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
WINKNEWS.com
A look at WINK News after Ian
WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
Florida mom uses plastic bin to protect infant son as Hurricane Ian floods neighborhood
Never wake a sleeping child, especially an infant tucked in a plastic tub to protect him from drowning in the rage of Hurricane Ian.
Fire destroys Fort Myers home on Shriver Drive
A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters from five departments worked to put it out.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian
Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
