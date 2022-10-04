ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 5

Epoh
3d ago

Colorado chili is a joke. Hatch is way way better than Pueblo. and yes, I've gotten in many arguments over this but I've known people from other countries who knows Hatch and never heard of Pueblo

Reply(1)
2
John Conway
3d ago

Some of these so called "rules" are California born nonsense. Bike or walk to work? No. Craft beer with every meal out? No. Things don't stop because of the snow? Well no duh dip stick, it's slick out, but more seriously, not everyone from here enjoys a brisk run in a dang blizzard so, no. Here's a real Colorado rule for you; stop making this state horrible by turning it into California but with mountains, or pack up and get the hell out of here.

Reply
2
Related
The Denver Gazette

Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'

Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Centennial, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Google Says This Is The Most Popular Dog In Colorado

So much so, there is an entire week every year that's dedicated to celebrating our beloved furry friends. Did you know that the week of September 20 is National Dog Week?. Late World War I veteran, Captain William Lewis Judy, founded National Dog Week nearly a century ago in 1928, according to National Today.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Foxworthy
ESPN Western Colorado

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unwritten#Common Sense#Myths And Legends#Politics State#Coloradoans#Coloradans
travellemming.com

19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)

I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
News Break
Politics
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Re-elect Lamborn to save lives and sanity

We keep looking to praise Colorado politicians who understand and respond to the serious issues of inflation, crime, the porous border and the closely related issue of young people dying at record rates because of fentanyl. They are remarkably hard to find, making U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn a cornerstone of Colorado politics.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?

For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
PARKER, CO
skyhinews.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy