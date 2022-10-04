ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays (86-74, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-84, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -121, Red Sox +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a three-game losing streak, play the Boston Red Sox.

Boston is 41-38 in home games and 76-84 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .257, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tampa Bay has gone 35-44 on the road and 86-74 overall. The Rays have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .308.

Tuesday’s game is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Rays hold a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 27 home runs while slugging .524. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-31 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz ranks sixth on the Rays with a .297 batting average, and has 33 doubles, nine home runs, 78 walks and 57 RBI. Wander Franco is 11-for-33 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .241 batting average, 6.29 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rays: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (back), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: David Peralta: day-to-day (hip), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

