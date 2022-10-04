Read full article on original website
gobobcats.com
QU Competes in URI Doubles Tournament Saturday
KINGSTON, R.I. – — Quinnipiac women's tennis is back in action on Saturday, traveling to Rhode Island to compete in a doubles tournament on Saturday. LAST TIME OUT: ITA REGIONALS (9/30 – 10/2) Alessia Truden, Claire Koscielski, Kamilla Nella, and Nikole Losovyy all won first round singles...
gobobcats.com
Maloney Nets Hat Trick, Bobcats Defeat Saint Anselm
MANCHESTER, N.H. - No. 7 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey defeated Saint Anselm by the final score of 6-1 on Friday, Oct. 7 at Sullivan Arena. The Bobcats move to 5-0 so far in 2022-23. Graduate transfer Shay Maloney recorded a hat trick to lead the way for the Bobcats. Captain Lexie Adzija, assistant captain Sadie Peart, and Maya Labad all recorded a goal in the victory, and seven Bobcats tallied an assist.
gobobcats.com
Women's Ice Hockey Looks to Home-and-Home Against St. Anselm
HAMDEN, Conn. — Thef No. 7 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey team is slated for a home-and-home series against the St. Anselm Hawks kicking off on the road in Manchester on Oct. 7. The Bobcats head into the matchup coming off a 2-0 victory over New Hampshire where Catie Boudiette recorded her second shutout of the year.
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Battle to MAAC Win vs. Marist
HAMDEN, CT – Quinnipiac men's soccer battled though the rain on Wednesday afternoon at the QU Soccer Stadium in Hamden, earning a 3-2 victory over Marist. Tomas Svecula scored in the first half to give the Bobcats an early lead, then David Bercedo netted a pair of scores in the second half to help seal the victory.
gobobcats.com
Women's Soccer Defeats Marist, Cooke Extends Point Streak
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y.—Quinnipiac women's soccer has extended its unbeaten streak to eight games with a 4-0 win over Marist on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Four Bobcats recorded goals on the night, including Rebecca Cooke who has scored at least one goal in the last 10 matchups. Sofia Lospinoso secured the shutout...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Fall in Five-Set Thriller in Home Opener vs. Marist
HAMDEN, Conn. – Aryanah Diaz tallied 15 kills and 17 digs for a double-double, as the Bobcats fell just short in the home-opener against Marist, 3-2, Wednesday evening on Burt Kahn Court. Nicole Legg added 13 kills and eight blocks, Lexi Morse contributed 11 kills and Alexandra Tennon tallied...
gobobcats.com
No. 6/7 Bobcats' Regular Season Slate Begins On the Road Friday, Back Home Sunday
Game 1: No. 6/7 Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-0-0) at Boston College (0-0-0) Conte Forum | Chestnut Hill, Mass. Game 2: No. 6/7 Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-0-0) vs. Long Island University (0-1-0) M&T Bank Arena | Hamden, Conn. Game 1: Friday, Sept. 7 | 7:00 PM. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: Click Here. Game...
NewsTimes
Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding
ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
NewsTimes
Coming to Hartford next year: Savannah Bananas, the 'World Famous Baseball Circus'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The team known as the "World Famous Baseball Circus" is coming to Connecticut. The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team that's become a viral sensation, will play at Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park on Aug. 14, 2023. The stop is part of the team's 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.
Register Citizen
Ridgefield mourns death of 15-year-old school athlete Nia Simpson, who 'touched innumerable lives'
RIDGEFIELD — The high school community is mourning Thursday’s death of a teenage athlete who, school leaders say embodied the school’s mission to “be kind.”. Fifteen-year-old Nia Simpson, a junior at Ridgefield High School, was an integral part of the school’s community, said Principal Jacob Greenwood in an email to students and families on Friday. School and town officials have not commented on the cause of death.
Connecticut Teacher of the Year announced
Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023 is an instructor at Bristol Eastern High School. Science teacher Carolyn Kielma learned of the honor this morning during a surprise assembly at the school.
CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President
The Director of Institutional Advancement claims she was the target of two separate “tirades” by President Toro during committee meetings. The post CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut man dies in Maine after being thrown from raft
THE FORKS, Maine — A man from Connecticut died Saturday after being thrown from a raft while paddling down the Dead River in the area of The Forks. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. while the man was on a raft operated by Magic Falls Rafting Company, according to a release Thursday from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Torrington Will Shine When This Area of Downtown is Reinvented
Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.
Register Citizen
Newington cop and North Haven coach who died suddenly was 'one of our shining stars'
NEWINGTON — A local police officer who died suddenly over the weekend was a family man and consummate professional who put himself in harm’s way to help others, former colleagues said. Alan Brent Tancreti II, 49, of North Haven, died due to an “unexpected medical emergency” while off-duty...
Which Airport is More Convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut was just named the #2 airport in all of the United States for 2022 by Conde Nast. If they polled Danbury residents, do you think Westchester or Stewart would have shown up higher on their list?. Being from Waterbury, Bradley was always my...
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
Newtown man faces DUI charges
State Police said when they approached Christopher McDonough’s vehicle, the 30-year old Newtown resident appeared to be sleeping. He’s ben charged with DUI and other offenses. He appears in Waterbury superior court on the 18th.
