Colorado State

Summit Daily News

A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.

The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
Colorado State
Las Animas, CO
Colorado Elections
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Re-elect Lamborn to save lives and sanity

We keep looking to praise Colorado politicians who understand and respond to the serious issues of inflation, crime, the porous border and the closely related issue of young people dying at record rates because of fentanyl. They are remarkably hard to find, making U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn a cornerstone of Colorado politics.
CBS Denver

Colorado could become 2nd state to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says he is opposed to a ballot measure that would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms statewide.Denver was the first city in the country to decriminalize mushrooms almost three years ago.  While Hancock says the impact has been minimal so far, he says, there's little information about the health and safety impacts and, he says, the state already has a problem with drug misuse.Opponents worry many voters will underestimate the potency of mushrooms just as they did marijuana. Proponents argue mushrooms can help treat mental health conditions. The FDA has labeled psychedelic mushrooms "breakthrough therapy", fast-tracking research, but Kevin...
Joe Biden
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado voters to consider ballot initiative aimed at addressing affordable housing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the median cost of a Colorado Springs home sits at $460,000, the "Yes to Proposition 123" campaign believes their ballot measure is the solution to the affordable housing crisis in the state. Opponents of the ballot measure argue that Coloradans will lose money in their TABOR refund checks if The post Colorado voters to consider ballot initiative aimed at addressing affordable housing appeared first on KRDO.
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado’s Upside-Down, Unfair Tax Code On November Ballot

After cracking the top five highest voter turnout states in the past two even-year elections, it’s clear Coloradans love to vote. We don’t just come out in droves because the state makes it easy for us to exercise our rights through mail-in ballots, same-day registration, and other voter-friendly policies. It’s also because Colorado voters hold significant power.
Axios

Lauren Boebert's re-election in jeopardy, new poll shows

Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert is dangerously close to being upset by a little-known Democratic rival, a new poll in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District shows. By the numbers: Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Democrat Adam Frisch landed at 45% — making the race a statistical tie within the ±4.4 percentage point margin of error.
coloradosun.com

Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed

Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
coloradopolitics.com

Booze ballot measures will backfire on Colorado

Expanding Colorado’s alcohol laws may sound like a good idea at first. But like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, there are many unintended consequences of the three alcohol-related measures on the November ballot: Props 124, 125 and 126. Companies like DoorDash are dumping millions of dollars into ad...
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America

One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country. Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
skyhinews.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
broomfieldenterprise.com

Hate crimes in Colorado happen more often than anyone thought, new survey finds

A couple years ago, Denver Deputy District Attorney Bilal Aziz took a man to trial on a hate crime charge after he attacked two Hispanic men. “These kinds of cases are hard to win. Not because of the crime, but because of the push back from the jury,” Aziz said. “Proving someone committed a crime because of racial bias is a challenge.”
