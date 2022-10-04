Mr. Henry “Gerald” Ford, age 78, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. Gerald was born on May 11, 1944, a son of the late Henry, and Dorothy Duel (Morgan) Ford. He attended and graduated from Gamaliel High School class of 1963; he married Louise Yokley on October 16, 1965, she preceded him in death on September 22, 2017. Gerald was a family man; he had a special place in his heart for all of his family. He enjoyed fishing, raising a huge garden, and was a true-blue University of Kentucky fan. Gerald was the kind of man that could pull a prank over on you without cracking a smile. He was a great father, husband and “Pa.”

