Cave City, KY

wcluradio.com

Marjorie Estes Gentry

Mrs. Marjorie Estes Gentry, 95, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022 surrounded by family at her home. Marjorie was born on September 7, 1927, a daughter of the late Orville and Lona Lucille (Geralds) Estes. She was a housewife, raising five children and several grandchildren. Marjorie enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family, and was a member of Horse Cave Church of Christ.
CAVE CITY, KY
Barbara Ann Ford

Barbara Ann Ford

Barbara Ann Ford, 72, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, October 7th, while in the company of family, at her Residence. Barbara was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland on January 13, 1950, a daughter of the late Anne (Frank) and Andrew Bangledorf. She married David Ford April 4, 1970 in Edgewood, Maryland. She worked as a LPN at Monroe County Medical Center for 23 years, was a homemaker and was of the Luthern Church faith.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
Henry "Gerald" Ford

Henry “Gerald” Ford

Mr. Henry “Gerald” Ford, age 78, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. Gerald was born on May 11, 1944, a son of the late Henry, and Dorothy Duel (Morgan) Ford. He attended and graduated from Gamaliel High School class of 1963; he married Louise Yokley on October 16, 1965, she preceded him in death on September 22, 2017. Gerald was a family man; he had a special place in his heart for all of his family. He enjoyed fishing, raising a huge garden, and was a true-blue University of Kentucky fan. Gerald was the kind of man that could pull a prank over on you without cracking a smile. He was a great father, husband and “Pa.”
GAMALIEL, KY
wcluradio.com

Willis Town Alexander

Willis Town Alexander of the Gabe Community of Green County, was born on Wednesday, June 14, 1933 in Madisonville, Kentucky, and departed this life on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He was 89 years, 3 months, and 22 days of age. He had made...
GREEN COUNTY, KY
Elizabeth Ann Ford

Elizabeth Ann Ford

Elizabeth Ann Ford, 84, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at NHC Healthcare. She was born December 18, 1937 in Glasgow Kentucky to the late George Ford and Grace Hall Ford. Elizabeth graduated from Western Kentucky University with a business education degree and worked as a teacher for many Barren County Schools. She received her Rank 1 after many dedicated years in the school system.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

James Benjamin “JB” Hardin

James Benjamin “JB” Hardin, 75, of Glasgow, entered his home in Heaven Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Tristar Centennial Hospital. He was born in Glasgow on February 6, 1947, to the Late Roy Johnson and Arah Dane Hardin (Bartley). JB retired from Eaton Axle and was a longtime member of the Refuge Christ of Christ.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Robert Preston Calfee

Robert Preston Calfee, 69, Glasgow, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Chicago, he was the son of the late Dale and Juanita Baumgardner Calfee. He was a retired truck driver. Survivors include four children: Christopher Calfee of Itasca, IL, Carolyn Green...
GLASGOW, KY
k105.com

Fuel tanker explodes at Grayson Co. convenience store

A fuel tanker exploded at a Grayson County convenience store on Thursday. Thursday afternoon just before 3:00, the Leitchfield, Clarkson and Wax Fire Departments, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to Day’s Pro Bass, at 13587 Peonia Road, after a Key Oil Company tanker exploded while offloading fuel at the convenience store.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
MORGANTOWN, KY
k105.com

Fire destroys Falls of Rough home

A fire has destroyed a Falls of Rough residence. Wednesday morning at approximately 4:00, the Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Upon Falls firefighters arriving on the scene, they found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors told...
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man Airlifted From Accident Scene

Man Airlifted From Accident Scene

Early Wednesday morning, September 28, a man was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 52 at the intersection of Kirbytown Road in Macon County. According to the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile, of Lafayette, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 truck northbound on Kirbytown Road. Danny Newberry, 68, also of Lafayette, was driving eastbound on Highway 52 in a 1998 Volvo semi.
LAFAYETTE, TN
wdrb.com

Fatal crash closes lanes of Dixie Highway in Muldraugh, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, shut down all lanes of Dixie Highway on Monday evening for nearly two hours. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 31 W at the top of the hill in Muldraugh. The road was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
