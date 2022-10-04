Read full article on original website
Stockyards Stampede bringing past back to life
An annual event that brings Oklahomans back to the 1800s is coming to Stockyards City.
Norman to host International Festival to celebrate various cultures
Families in Norman will be able to learn more about different cultures at a fun festival later month.
5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 6-9
Spooky season has finally begun! Check out some of the most exciting shows, gatherings and performances of the weekend in our first October roundup. Experience the first festivities of fall at the Myriad Botanical Gardens’ Pumpkinville. Back and better than ever, this year’s Halloween extravaganza includes displays of over 30,000 pumpkins, gourds and squashes in an array of spooky murals. Starting this weekend, visit the Children’s Garden to play handcrafted games, create art on pumpkins, grab goodies from magical vendors and more. Ride Mo’s Carousel or snag some tasty treats (without the tricks). Face painting and storytime with Glinda the Good Witch will take place Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month, so bring the kids along to enjoy the enchanted start of fall. 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Myriad Botanical Gardens, OKC.
Where are pumpkin patches in Oklahoma?
Fall is here and the temperatures are falling, which means that many families are enjoying all that the cooler weather has to offer.
OKC Opening Haunted Union Station for Tours This Month
Since it's officially the spooky season, everyone is getting into the spirit by offering as much fun as possible. OKC is even hopping on a trend Austin and New Orleans have been perfecting for years... Haunted walking tours. In many big cities around the country, there's enough cryptid history to...
Oklahoma’s Life Church offering virtual reality services
Life Church has created a virtual reality community church in the metaverse where people can meet friends, listen to services and play games all within the comfort of their own home.
Foodie Fest of OKC comes to Scissortail Park
Downtown Oklahoma City’s recently completed Scissortail Park will host Foodie Fest of OKC on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event, organized by OKC Black Eats, will feature live music and entertainment, along with more than 50 food and retail vendors to coincide with the park’s farmer’s market.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Fall Harvest Festival brings fresh produce, chili cookoff to OKC
OKC Beautiful is celebrating the fall season with its fourth annual Fall Harvest Festival.
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
Goodwill launches online store for thrifters
Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online.
Hundreds of school kids in Seminole call security guard ‘Grandpa’
Many Oklahomans may celebrate their retirement by traveling, relaxing or learning a new hobby, but one man in Seminole chose a much different path - one that's earned him the nickname "Grandpa" from hundreds of school kids in Seminole.
Science Museum Oklahoma offering mobile after-school program for low-income students
A popular local museum is now offering after-school programming for students living in low-income housing.
Adults-only Halloween-themed event coming to Science Museum Oklahoma
Couples looking for a fun Halloween-themed date night don't have to look very far.
This OKC Museum Is The First Certified Autism Center In Oklahoma
Museums are a great place to learn about history, art and so much more. Oklahoma is full of fun, educational museums for the whole family to enjoy. But often times, museums are not an option for families who have loved ones with autism or sensory needs. But recently, the National...
It’s a Small World
Happy birthday to Mike McGregor, Donald Sherman, Patsy Branam, Jeff Honeycutt, Shantel Maxon, Derek LaChance, Virgil Hope, Kandy Wollenberg, Jackson Ewing, Kevin Jones, Allen Biggs, Phylis Norvell, Cooper Lynn, Brandon Powell, Mike Foshee, Henry Dumas, Lisa Clark Robertson, Gustavo Chacon, Brad Clark, Cristina Hernandez, Carlos Pacheco, Pat Sheehy, Fernando Ivan Auz, Laura Clark Smith and Jeffery D. Wood Jr.
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
First Americans Museum hosting Indigenous Peoples’ Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local museum is hosting a free celebration for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. First Americans Museum is hosting Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “This annual observance began in 2018 as a grassroots effort to recognize Indigenous...
Construction in Moore neighborhood been ongoing for months, resident fed up
A residential construction project in Moore has one resident fed up.
Integris closing fertility clinic after nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents
OKLAHOMA CITY — After nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents, the Bennett Fertility Institute at Integris is closing, leaving limited options for local families who need treatments to have children. "Many, many patients have called us very disappointed, distressed," said Dr. Eli Reshef, a reproductive specialist at...
