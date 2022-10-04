ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

405magazine.com

5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 6-9

Spooky season has finally begun! Check out some of the most exciting shows, gatherings and performances of the weekend in our first October roundup. Experience the first festivities of fall at the Myriad Botanical Gardens’ Pumpkinville. Back and better than ever, this year’s Halloween extravaganza includes displays of over 30,000 pumpkins, gourds and squashes in an array of spooky murals. Starting this weekend, visit the Children’s Garden to play handcrafted games, create art on pumpkins, grab goodies from magical vendors and more. Ride Mo’s Carousel or snag some tasty treats (without the tricks). Face painting and storytime with Glinda the Good Witch will take place Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month, so bring the kids along to enjoy the enchanted start of fall. 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Myriad Botanical Gardens, OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Z94

OKC Opening Haunted Union Station for Tours This Month

Since it's officially the spooky season, everyone is getting into the spirit by offering as much fun as possible. OKC is even hopping on a trend Austin and New Orleans have been perfecting for years... Haunted walking tours. In many big cities around the country, there's enough cryptid history to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Foodie Fest of OKC comes to Scissortail Park

Downtown Oklahoma City’s recently completed Scissortail Park will host Foodie Fest of OKC on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event, organized by OKC Black Eats, will feature live music and entertainment, along with more than 50 food and retail vendors to coincide with the park’s farmer’s market.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Purcell Register

It’s a Small World

Happy birthday to Mike McGregor, Donald Sherman, Patsy Branam, Jeff Honeycutt, Shantel Maxon, Derek LaChance, Virgil Hope, Kandy Wollenberg, Jackson Ewing, Kevin Jones, Allen Biggs, Phylis Norvell, Cooper Lynn, Brandon Powell, Mike Foshee, Henry Dumas, Lisa Clark Robertson, Gustavo Chacon, Brad Clark, Cristina Hernandez, Carlos Pacheco, Pat Sheehy, Fernando Ivan Auz, Laura Clark Smith and Jeffery D. Wood Jr.
PURCELL, OK
KFOR

First Americans Museum hosting Indigenous Peoples’ Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local museum is hosting a free celebration for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. First Americans Museum is hosting Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “This annual observance began in 2018 as a grassroots effort to recognize Indigenous...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

