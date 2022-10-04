2019 murder in Clarksville and 2020 killing in Allen. Billy Larson killed his parents and set fire to the family home in 2019. A trial date has been set for the teenager accused of killing his parents at their home on Courtney Hollow Road November 21, 2019. The Clarksville teenager accused of killing his parents and then torching their home is indicted on two counts of second-degree murder as well as charges of attempted arson, two counts of concealment of a human corpse and three counts of tampering with physical evidence. In January 2019, then Allegany County Public defender Barbara J. Kelley, representing the boy, said “we ask the public to afford Billy the presumption of innocence and let the facts unfold in a court of law.” The teen, who had fled the scene, was later taken into custody after a 16-hour manhunt. The bodies of 67-year-old William Larson Sr. and 50-year-old Lisa Larson were discovered when Clarksville firefighters responded to a reported fire at the home. Larson remains an inmate at the Allegany County Jail.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO