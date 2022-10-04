Read full article on original website
Suspended West Seneca police officer, co-defendant plead guilty in defrauding scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspended West Seneca police officer along with another co-defendant pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud home improvement stores and other big box stores across Western New York. Between January 10, 2018 and April 26, 2022, 34-year-old Ryan Miller of West Seneca stole merchandise from stores by either canceling online […]
Blasdell man admits to starting fires in Hamburg church
Victor Afonin was charged with one count of arson in the fourth degree.
Salamanca Man Issued Felony Warrant
The Salamanca Police Department has issued a Violent Felony Arrest warrant for a Salamanca Man. 29-year-old Oswald E. Brown is charged with Aggravated Criminal Contempt, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Assault. Anyone with information on Brown’s location is asked to contact Salamanca Police.
Person of interest in homicide case was arrested and released the day before
The 7 News I-Team has learned that the Buffalo man wanted for questioning in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide was arrested and released the day before the alleged homicide.
Allegany County Murders: Updates on two horrific killings
2019 murder in Clarksville and 2020 killing in Allen. Billy Larson killed his parents and set fire to the family home in 2019. A trial date has been set for the teenager accused of killing his parents at their home on Courtney Hollow Road November 21, 2019. The Clarksville teenager accused of killing his parents and then torching their home is indicted on two counts of second-degree murder as well as charges of attempted arson, two counts of concealment of a human corpse and three counts of tampering with physical evidence. In January 2019, then Allegany County Public defender Barbara J. Kelley, representing the boy, said “we ask the public to afford Billy the presumption of innocence and let the facts unfold in a court of law.” The teen, who had fled the scene, was later taken into custody after a 16-hour manhunt. The bodies of 67-year-old William Larson Sr. and 50-year-old Lisa Larson were discovered when Clarksville firefighters responded to a reported fire at the home. Larson remains an inmate at the Allegany County Jail.
Olean Man Arrested on Felony Warrant
An Olean man was arrested on a felony warrant Thursday evening. The Olean Police Department arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on charges of felony criminal contempt and assault from a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Oakes was held pending arraignment.
Man gets 16-to-life for fatal shooting with illegal weapon
His sentence of 16 years to life in prison was handed down on Wednesday afternoon.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports
Sheriff Whitney reports on arrest warrant work, pre-trail release enforcement, and arresting an inmate in the county jail. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. On August 18, 2022, Deputies arrested Brandon Flint, age 28 of Dresden New York, on a Local Bench Warrant issued out...
Buffalo man guilty on gun charge, facing 25-to-life
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty on a gun charge. On February 14, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the Oberlin Avenue apartment of 49-year-old Nathaniel C. Myers. They found an illegal handgun in his bedroom, which was linked to him. Myers was on parole at the time. He […]
1 year ago today: Eric Smith’s 11th and final parole hearing
One year ago today, convicted Steuben County child killer Eric Smith appeared for a parole hearing for the 11th and final time, setting in motion a months-long process of his release from prison.
Buffalo man sentenced on drug, gun charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges. On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. On February 26 of that same […]
ECSO investigating fatal shootings in Newstead and Clarence
According to the sheriff's office, investigations are underway at three different locations and four people are dead. All four people were related to each other.
Terroristic threats made against Northern Potter School in Potter County
Pennsylvania State Police have now released information about a threat made September 28th against Northern Potter School in Ulysses. Trooper C. Sebastian said police were called to the school for reports of a student who made a threat against the school. In a Public Information Release, State Police allege a 16-year-old boy from Genesee, PA was also found to be in possession of a weapon on school grounds. The student was charged with eight counts, mostly misdemeanors:
Draft resolution requests State to repeal Conceal Carry Improvement Act
(WETM) – The New York State Conceal Carry Improvement Act is getting opposition from municipal government. Schuyler County is now joining Steuben County and a host of other counties across the state in opposition of the stringent requirements imposed by the new law. Attorney Steven Getman states “The ink was not even dry in the […]
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman
Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign
The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
Foster Twp. Police Seek Assault Suspect
The Foster Township Police are looking for a suspect in an assault. Officers were dispatched to a location on Wildwood Avenue on Tuesday for a report of a physical assault. The suspect in the assault, 20-year-old John Goodmote-Miller of Bradford, was not on the scene when officers arrived. Charges were...
Employee Vehicle Stolen from Olean JCC
Jamestown Community College officials and City of Olean Police are investigating the theft of an employee vehicle this morning from the campus. According to the Olean Times Herald, a suspect in the motor vehicle theft is in custody. Members of the Olean Police Department remained on campus to continue investigating.
NYSP looking for help identifying suspect in Cattaraugus County
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (585) 344-6200.
Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
