After being out for weeks with a finger injury and having virtually no ability to take part in any major baseball activities, it had seemed like all but a foregone conclusion that Starling Marte would miss at least the beginning of the postseason for the Mets, and possibly more than that. However, news broke earlier today that Marte had in fact made it on the Mets’ roster for the wild card series, and now the lineup for tonight’s game has revealed that he will be manning right field and batting sixth for the Amazins in their opening matchup against the Padres.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO