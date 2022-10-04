Read full article on original website
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Odds to win the 2022 World Series: Playoff odds for all 12 teams
After 162 regular-season games per team, the MLB postseason has arrived. It’s time for October baseball, for heroes to be born and for dreams to become reality. The Los Angeles Dodgers achieved the league’s best regular-season record, (111-51), and were joined by the defending champion Atlanta Braves (101-61), New York Mets (101-61) and Houston Astros (106-56) as 100-win teams.
Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely
The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
Braves miss out on major-league record
Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series
After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
Mets star Francisco Lindor vows to make good on promise to Jeff McNeil following batting crown
The long and grueling baseball regular season has finally reached its conclusion. After 162 games, the New York Mets have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in baseball, posting an impressive 101-61 record. Buoyed by elite talent such as Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer, the Mets appear geared to make a deep playoff run. But no one should forget the contributions of second baseman Jeff McNeil, who posted the best season of his career with the Mets in addition to winning the NL batting crown.
Marlins topple Braves in Don Mattingly’s last game as manager
Nick Fortes and Peyton Burdick both hit home runs and the Miami Marlins rolled to a 12-9 win over the
The Sixth Best Year In New York Baseball History
On August 8th I wrote a fan post showing that the .644 combined winning percentage of the Mets and Yankees at the time would, if maintained over a full season, be the second highest combined winning percentage for two or more New York major league professional baseball teams in history, trailing only the New York Giants and Brooklyn Bridegrooms (later Dodgers) in 1889 at .664.
Starling Marte in lineup for Game 1 of wild card series
After being out for weeks with a finger injury and having virtually no ability to take part in any major baseball activities, it had seemed like all but a foregone conclusion that Starling Marte would miss at least the beginning of the postseason for the Mets, and possibly more than that. However, news broke earlier today that Marte had in fact made it on the Mets’ roster for the wild card series, and now the lineup for tonight’s game has revealed that he will be manning right field and batting sixth for the Amazins in their opening matchup against the Padres.
Mets Player Performance Meter: Position players, September 26-October 5
Well, folks. We’ve reached the final set of meters for the regular season. I don’t need to rehash in excruciating detail what happened in the final week and a half of the regular season. After splitting a two-game series with the Marlins, the Mets were swept in Atlanta, squandering the NL East crown. They bounced back by sweeping the Nationals and ended the season with the same record as the Braves, but had to settle for a Wild Card. The offense feasted on the Nationals pitching staff and thus this final meter looks pretty positive overall. Notable highlights include an exciting culmination of The Month of Escobar, Francisco Álvarez’s major league debut, and Jeff McNeil’s tear down the stretch to claim the batting title.
Mets announce lineup for Wild Card Game 1
The Mets announced their lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Padres. In a surprise move, Starling Marte is back in the lineup, playing right field and batting sixth. Aside from Marte, the lineup is not too dissimilar to what the team has been running out lately, except for Eduardo Escobar hitting eighth. The September National League Player of the Month has been hitting fifth or sixth as of late, but is shuffled to just above Tomás Nido this evening. Batting champ Jeff McNeil slides into the third position, with Pete Alonso batting cleanup.
Amazin’ Avenue Predicts the Wild Card Series
With the first game just hours away, some of the Amazin’ Avenue staff has decided to weigh in on the Mets’ first post-season series since 2015.* Sound off with your predictions in the comments!. *one game in 2016 a series does not make. Nate Gismot: Playoff baseball is...
