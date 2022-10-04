Read full article on original website
KTBS
Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the southern Caribbean. Winds were 40 mph with higher gusts according to the National Hurricane Center. Julia is rapidly heading toward Central America at nearly 20 mph. Julia is forecast to move into Nicaragua on Saturday as a hurricane. This storm is not expected...
Tropical Storm Julia expected to become category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia is expected to become a hurricane Saturday as it continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.
KTBS
Julia intensifies as it heads toward Central America
Tropical Storm Julia intensified Friday evening according to the National Hurricane Center. Winds were up to 45 mph with higher gusts. Movement is west at 17 mph. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the Nicaraguan coast as Julia could make landfall as a hurricane late Saturday. The forecast shows the...
