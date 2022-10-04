ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Game of the Week - Week 7

This week's game of the week features the Red Bluff Spartans visiting the Chico High Panthers. The Panthers took down the Spartans 35-12. This week's game of the week features the Red Bluff Spartans visiting the Chico High Panthers.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Annual antique tractor pulling show coming to Nash Ranch

REDDING, Calif. — Farm and fall fun are set to take over Nash Ranch Saturday. Branch 114 of The Early Days Gas Engine and Tractor Association (EDGETA) says they will be showcasing a variety of antique farm tractors, hit-and-miss engines, and other related farm equipment at Nash Ranch during pumpkin patch festivities.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Enforcement direction: "We need the community"

“We can’t do it alone. We need the support of the community which we are very fortunate to have here in Redding because it’s a battle we cannot wage by ourselves," Sgt. Aaron Hollemon with Redding Police explained during Tuesday's 'National Night Out.' "We need the support of the community and we need the community to tell us where to direct our enforcement actions, where the problems are occurring, and what we can do to help solve those.”
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Burglary leads to 6 arrested in Cottonwood

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies arrested a person for operating a drug house in Cottonwood following a report of a burglary, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business of Main Street in Cottonwood. Deputies said they...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Projects started this week in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding can expect to see more construction downtown, as the city moves forward with its Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. This project's initiative is to construct pedestrian crossing facilities located on Shasta Street between the cross-street California Street and Oregon Street, according to the City of Redding (COR).
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect who stole golf cart from Cottonwood school arrested

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A suspect was arrested after deputies learned a golf cart was stolen from the Cottonwood Charter School on Monday. Deputies said the school on Brush Street called deputies said the campus’ shop was broken into overnight and a golf cart, leaf blower and a weed trimmer were stolen.
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Whiskeytown's purpose: How it came to be, and where the water comes from

REDDING, Calif. — Have you ever wondered about how Whiskeytown came to be, and where the water comes from?. Whiskeytown put out a statement today telling the public just that! They say that the most common questions they get from visitors to the area are in regards to how Whiskeytown came to be the beautiful and water-filled recreation area that it is today.
WHISKEYTOWN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after head-on crash in eastern Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person is dead following a crash with a big rig in Shasta County on Wednesday, the CHP told Action News Now Thursday morning. The CHP said a black Subaru Forester that was traveling south on Highway 89 crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a big rig.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
News & Review

It has to be Shasta

This feature is part of the CN&R’s Oct. 6 Election Issue. For more stories on the 2022 general election click here. Democratic challenger Max Steiner’s strategy to unseat long-time incumbent Doug LaMalfa for his seat in California’s First Congressional District is focused on appealing to an unlikely subset of voters: Republicans.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters have contained structure fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. 11:08 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit reports that the Sherman Fire in Red Bluff has been contained. CAL FIRE said it was a single-story home with heavy smoke coming from the home. The threat to nearby structures was eliminated and are working towards containment. Firefighters...
RED BLUFF, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Supervisor Delivers Abortion Speech During Board Meeting: ‘California will be the death capital of the world.’

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors has as much jurisdiction over federal and state abortion decisions as it has over the DMV, FBI, CIA or PTA. And District 5 Supervisor Les Baugh knows it. But guess what? Baugh doesn’t give two squirts about acknowledging federal/state/county jurisdiction designations. Raise your...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash in 2020

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for second-degree murder in a DUI crash in 2020, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Robert Maughs was sentenced on Friday for a DUI crash in Redding that killed Jimmie...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Driver Arrested for DUI Collision with Injury

Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/28/22 at about 9:58pm, officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the area of Westside Road and Buenaventura Blvd for a reported traffic collision. On scene, officers located a Dodge Ram pick-up with major damage and a large amount of gas leaking from the Veterinarian Clinic.
REDDING, CA

