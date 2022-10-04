Read full article on original website
Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT) shares post gains today. Is this the reason?
Black Rock Mining’s share price climbed up by more than 14% on ASX today (6 October 2022). Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Materials index closed 0.494% higher on Thursday. Shares of Australian graphite explorer Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) zoomed up on ASX during the afternoon trading session on Thursday. Black Rock’s share price closed trading at AU$0.195 per share after marking a gain of 14.705% on ASX.
Kalkine: How did ASX consumer stocks perform in September?
In this video, we will look the share price performance of the 3 ASX 50 consumer stocks in September. We cover Wesfarmers (ASX:WES), Coles Group (ASX:COL) and Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW). Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
Kalkine : Which ASX financial and telecommunications shares are creating a buzz on Friday?
In today's show, we cover: GQG Partners (ASX:GQG), Telstra (ASX:TLS), Seven Group (ASX:SVW) and Boral (ASX:BLD). The S&P/ASX200 is lower today, dropping 42.20 points or 0.62 per cent. Over the last five days, the #index has gained 4.65 per cent, but is down 8.99 per cent for the previous year. The #Volatility Index A-VIX is lower today, dropping 0.10 points or 0.54 per cent. The index has lost 9.60 per cent over the last five days. Meanwhile, the ASX All Ordinaries index is also #trading lower today, dropping 43.20 points or 0.61 per cent. In the previous five days, the index has gained 4.67 per cent, but is down 10.14 per cent for the last year. All 11 #sectors are #higher over the previous week, along with the #S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little has changed, #Consumer Staples is today's #best performing #sector.
Why Appen (ASX:APX) shares are trading 16% lower today
Appen shared a new trading update on ASX today as per which, company’s revenue is expected to be between US$375-US$395 million in FY22. The EBITDA and EBITDA margin is expected to be ‘materially low’ in FY22 compared to FY21. Post this update, Appen’s share fell more than...
What’s new with these three ASX-listed nickel stocks
Nickel is shaping up to be a vital metal in the age of technology. It is a naturally occurring element that comes from the earth's core. Nickel is a naturally occurring element that comes from the earth's core. It is silver, white in hue with a golden tint and a dazzling basis. Because it is corrosion-resistant, nickel is used to safeguard other metals by plating them. However, it is mostly utilised in creating alloys like stainless steel.
Kalkine :Which ASX mining penny shares defied the market gloom today?
After consistently thriving for two days, the Australian market fell slightly lower today. The market was down by 10.70 points or 0.16%. The small ordinaries index has been falling south today, with a registered loss of 0.12%. Despite the slight gloom that has taken over the market today, some penny stocks from the basic materials industry are shining on the brighter side. In this segment, we explore such stocks, including- Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY), Coppermoly (ASX:COY), Ballymore Resources (ASX:BMR).
Kalkine :Nearly 50% surge in these ASX penny stocks; here's why
In this show, we cover 3 penny stocks: TALi Digital (ASX:TD1), DGR Global (ASX:DGR) and Emperor Energy (ASX:EMP). The Australian sharemarket is currently trading on a negative note. The benchmark ASX200 index lost 0.50 per cent in the afternoon trading session. The S&P/ASX 300 index covers the largecap, midcap, and smallcap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series, also trading negatively, losing 0.56 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials index is down by 0.49 per cent. Sectors are mixed. 10 of 11 sectors are lower today, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Energy is the best-performing sector, gaining 1.01%.
ASX 200 closes lower; A-REIT & IT lead losses, energy gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today (7 October), losing 0.80% to end at 6,762.80 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 4.46%, but is down 9.16% for the last year to date. A-REIT was the biggest loser, closing 2.01% lower followed by IT sector which...
ASX 200 falls at open; Iluka, Coronado dip 3%
Australian share market opened in the red on the last day of the week. The ASX 200 fell in the opening trade, dropping 12.40 points, or 0.18%, to 6,805.10. Over the last five days, the index has gained 5.11%. Australian share market opened in the red on the last day...
Kalkine: How does rising interest rate affect technology stocks?
While the term interest rate is put to use in different domains, including the cost of borrowing, return on investments and savings, it is primarily known for the rate charged by Central Banks on its loans and advances to commercial banks. The possibility of shooting inflation could make the interest rates go even higher. However, it is important to note that this spurt in the interest rate could drastically affect stock from various sectors. While focusing on the technology index, which has been down on a year-to-date basis by 31.19% as of October 6, in this segment we discover in depth how interest rates are bound to influence technology stocks.
Kalkine : How are global equities bracing for the great stagflation?
A Turkish-born American economist, Nouriel Roubini, recently highlighted that the Great Moderation had given way to the Great Stagflation, which will be characterized by instability and a confluence of slow-motion negative supply shocks. The US and global equities are already back in a bear market, and the scale of the crisis that awaits has not yet been fully priced.
Why are Galileo Mining (ASX:GAL) shares trading in red today?
Galileo's shares were trading 16.21% down at AU$1.22 per share on ASX today at 4.12 AEDT today (7 October 2022) The fall in the share price of Galileo might be because of the overall materials index. ASX 200 Materials index was 1.17% down at 16,012.10 points today at 4.17 PM...
Why is Heartbeam, Inc. (BEAT) soaring today?
The BEAT stock jumped more than 40 per cent in the morning trading on Thursday. The company announced an expansion of its product portfolio pipeline. The price of the BEAT stock rose over 100 per cent this year. The stocks of Heartbeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) seem to be gaining attention...
Kalkine Media lists 5 industrial stocks to explore in Q4
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) touched its 52-week high on September 21, 2022. The HII stock rose about 19 per cent YTD. Quanta Services expects its revenue to be around US$ 17 billion in fiscal 2022. The industrial sector seems to be on investors' radar at the beginning of the...
What is weighing on Core Lithium’s (ASX:CXO) shares today?
Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.15 apiece, down 0.65% today at 12.36 PM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was 0.75% down at 16,079.40 points. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading in the red on Friday despite no price-sensitive update released...
Which stocks to consider amid steep rise in property sales collapsing
Property sales in the UK collapsed at the fastest rate in September since the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest data comes as mortgage rates have already breached the 6% mark. Mortgage rates in the UK have been soaring due to anticipations that the Bank of England will opt for a bigger interest rate hike in November. The anticipations are a result of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget announced two weeks ago, which pushed the pound sterling to record lows against the US dollar.
GQG’s (ASX:GQG) FUM falls in September; what’s the reason?
GQG has reported a fall of US$8.2 billion in the month of September. FUM in the given month stand at US$79.2 billion, falling from US$87.4 billion in August. Quarterly inflow of GQG is US$0.8 billion. Australian investment management company, GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) on Friday (7 October 2022) shared an...
UK market muted amid gloomy outlook for economy
UK Market: The UK market was mixed on Friday as investors continued to exercise caution over the country's economic outlook. At around 1:00 pm GMT+1, the benchmark index FTSE 100 was trading 0.15% higher, while the FTSE 250 was down 0.51%. Meanwhile, the deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that it needs to keep raising interest rates to keep inflation in check, despite the consequences it might have for the economy.
Canadian benchmark index declines, loonie down by 0.97%
The equity markets in Canada ended the trading session in the negative territory on Thursday, October 6. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 1.33 per cent to 18,979.01 points. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite declined by 0.11 per cent and closed at 621.88 points. One-year price chart of TSX Composite...
ASX 200 to open flat; Wall Street dips
The Australian share market is expected to fall on Thursday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open on a flat note this morning. On Wednesday, the benchmark index ended 1.7% higher at 6,815.7 points. After rising for the last two sessions, the Australian share market is...
