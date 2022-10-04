‘Encanto,’ ‘Maya And The Three’ Win Best Directing Honors At Imagen Awards Over Live-Action Productions

Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Cruise to reportedly lift off into space for new movie with ‘The Bourne Identity’ director
"Mission Impossible" star Tom Cruise is slated to head into space to film a movie with "The Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman.
Taylor Swift shares how Joe Alwyn inspired song on ‘Midnights’ album
Amid a publicity spree for her upcoming album “Midnights,” Taylor Swift dove into how her relationship with longtime beau Joe Alwyn inspired the track “Lavender Haze.” The Grammy winner, 32, shared in a video on Instagram on Friday that she first heard the term while watching “Mad Men.” “It turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s, where they would just describe being in love,” Swift explained, adding that a “Lavender Haze” meant you were in “that all-encompassing love glow” and she found it to be “really beautiful.” “I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the ‘Lavender Haze,’...
Comments / 0