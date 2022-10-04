Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Does Your Child Go To The Best School In Texas? See The Rankings
Niche released its Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023.
fortworthreport.org
Faith, justice guide Fort Worth chief equity officer to lift all voices
Breaking barriers is something of a lifelong journey for Christina Brooks. The 52-year-old has long been at the forefront of major change. The youngest of eight children, Brooks grew up in a multicultural, Catholic home in San Antonio. Brooks’ family was the first to integrate Catholic elementary schools in its hometown of Dayton, Ohio, in 1972, she said.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Destin, FL
If you are looking for a laid-back road trip filled with beautiful sandy beaches, rich history and delicious food, look no further. The trip from Dallas to Destin will take you from the heart of historic Texas to Florida's Emerald Coast through iconic cities and charming small towns. The 1,110-mile...
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
fortworthreport.org
Garey Gilley, former member of Fort Worth City Council, dies at 78
Garey Wayne Gilley, a former member of the Fort Worth City Council and a land surveying consultant at Garey W. Gilley Consultant Services, died peacefully Sept. 30. He was universally liked and admired both professionally and personally. “I’ve known Garey for more than 40 years. He was a great guy,...
fortworthreport.org
Author explores poverty, justice in new novel set in Fort Worth ￼
Brooks Harrington, founder of Methodist Justice Ministry and a former federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., has poured some of his experience into his latest book, a novel titled “Paloma.”. The Arlington Heights graduate served in the U.S. Marines, earned a law degree from George Washington University and served as...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Airport Affected by Hurricane Ian
Despite the clear skies last Wednesday, air travel in and out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport proved quite hectic for some as Hurricane Ian made landfall that afternoon, resulting in the cancellation of 900 flights at Florida airports. “We got in from New York to Miami,” traveler Antanasia Collins told...
Dallas Observer
Best Hangover Cures in Dallas
We’ve all been there. You wake up in the morning with a pounding headache and the feeling that you somehow managed to eat a bag of cotton balls while sleeping. You crawl out of bed and round up enough energy to at least brush your teeth and get a glass of cold water and two Advil. Then, you think, how can I make this misery go away pronto?
fortworthreport.org
With new art piece, famed Fort Worth activist Opal Lee finds new avenue to inspire change
Sitting in front of a blank canvas, Opal Lee looked for inspiration. She wanted to create something that will move and educate people. She started painting. She started sculpting. She combined the two into a mixed media piece. Lee hasn’t done any art since elementary school, but now she will...
Flu is already appearing in North Texas
DALLAS — The last two North Texas flu seasons have been notable because they were almost non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored much of America. Now that masks are mostly off, risk is up. And the flu virus has already started to...
fortworthreport.org
Why are women running together for Tarrant County judge seats? They hope to be first Black female or Democrats to hold office since the ’90s
Three women are running for three different seats on the dais in the upcoming midterm elections, but they’ve decided to join forces in an effort to become the first Black female or Democrat judges in Tarrant County since the 1990s. Crystal Gayden, Ebony Turner and MarQ Clayton are running...
police1.com
After PD's ‘car salesman’ recruitment video goes viral, applications roll in
FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas police officer, Buddy Calzada, sat down recently to discuss the success of a viral Fort Worth Police Department recruitment video that had viewers wanting to “come on down.”. "Our number-one job was to get the attention of people and have recruits sign up,...
papercitymag.com
Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s
The bluesy rock band Arc Angels will take to Tannahill's Fort Worth stage on opening night. Fort Worth Chef Tim Love is known for his string of restaurant and catering successes. Love even added hotelier to his resume with the opening of Hotel Otto last year. That’s a container hotel situated near the levy behind Love’s Gemelle Restaurant. Now, Love’s new live music venue called Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is set to open this Friday, October 7th in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
thehavenlist.com
Post Tornado a Dallas Family Starts Fresh in a Curvy Contemporary
Like what you see? Take a peek at the talent behind the story… Interior Design: · Photography: · Stylist: · Architect: · Builder:. When this family sadly lost their home to a natural disaster they wanted a fresh start in an approachable, contemporary, and comforting home. They couldn’t have chosen a better designer to work with than Ginger Curtis, of Urbanology Designs, whose work is all of this and so much more. Inspired by carefully curated vignettes and gently curved archways she took this brand new build and shaped it into a serene and stylish home her client will cherish for years to come. Take a peek at the stunning photos by Matti Gresham below to see how it all came together.
fortworthreport.org
‘Light the Trail’ covers chasm between need and mental health resources
Like the tires of a bicycle, life moves in cycles: What goes around, comes around. That’s the mindset of the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, as it begins its second suicide prevention and depression awareness bike ride, called “2022 Light the Trail.”. The 1,800-mile ride connects riders with local...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BENSON, KARL LYNCH; W/M; POB: LONG ISLAND NY; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS; ARREST AGENCY:...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth Zoo to host annual daytime Halloween event
FORT WORTH, Texas – The Fort Worth Zoo will host its 31st annual Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 28, 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly event is free with Zoo admission or membership. Guests will visit all 7,000 animals while enjoying Halloween-themed entertainment throughout the park.
fortworthreport.org
Listen: How a ceramicist molds family legacies into clay
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Earline Green, a ceramic artist, spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about her work that is currently in the “Formation” show at Kinfolk House, on view through Nov. 12. This conversation has been edited...
WFAA
Meet the Dallas singles cast for Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
DALLAS — Netflix's reality dating series "Love Is Blind" is returning for a third season, and it was filmed in Dallas. On Wednesday, the show released a video showing the 30 singles from the Dallas area who will look to connect – and potentially even get engaged – without ever seeing the other person.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Most Searched Halloween Costume Ideas in North Texas
If you haven't thought about your Halloween costume yet, there's still time. NBCDFW took a look at Google Trends to see what North Texans are searching for when it came to costume ideas. We consulted Google Trends for the entire year 2022, we saw North Texans searching for "costume ideas...
