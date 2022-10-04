ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fortworthreport.org

Faith, justice guide Fort Worth chief equity officer to lift all voices

Breaking barriers is something of a lifelong journey for Christina Brooks. The 52-year-old has long been at the forefront of major change. The youngest of eight children, Brooks grew up in a multicultural, Catholic home in San Antonio. Brooks’ family was the first to integrate Catholic elementary schools in its hometown of Dayton, Ohio, in 1972, she said.
FORT WORTH, TX
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Dallas to Destin, FL

If you are looking for a laid-back road trip filled with beautiful sandy beaches, rich history and delicious food, look no further. The trip from Dallas to Destin will take you from the heart of historic Texas to Florida's Emerald Coast through iconic cities and charming small towns. The 1,110-mile...
DESTIN, FL
dallasexpress.com

Fall Festivals in North Texas in October

As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Garey Gilley, former member of Fort Worth City Council, dies at 78

Garey Wayne Gilley, a former member of the Fort Worth City Council and a land surveying consultant at Garey W. Gilley Consultant Services, died peacefully Sept. 30. He was universally liked and admired both professionally and personally. “I’ve known Garey for more than 40 years. He was a great guy,...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Author explores poverty, justice in new novel set in Fort Worth ￼

Brooks Harrington, founder of Methodist Justice Ministry and a former federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., has poured some of his experience into his latest book, a novel titled “Paloma.”. The Arlington Heights graduate served in the U.S. Marines, earned a law degree from George Washington University and served as...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Airport Affected by Hurricane Ian

Despite the clear skies last Wednesday, air travel in and out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport proved quite hectic for some as Hurricane Ian made landfall that afternoon, resulting in the cancellation of 900 flights at Florida airports. “We got in from New York to Miami,” traveler Antanasia Collins told...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Best Hangover Cures in Dallas

We’ve all been there. You wake up in the morning with a pounding headache and the feeling that you somehow managed to eat a bag of cotton balls while sleeping. You crawl out of bed and round up enough energy to at least brush your teeth and get a glass of cold water and two Advil. Then, you think, how can I make this misery go away pronto?
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Flu is already appearing in North Texas

DALLAS — The last two North Texas flu seasons have been notable because they were almost non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored much of America. Now that masks are mostly off, risk is up. And the flu virus has already started to...
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s

The bluesy rock band Arc Angels will take to Tannahill's Fort Worth stage on opening night. Fort Worth Chef Tim Love is known for his string of restaurant and catering successes. Love even added hotelier to his resume with the opening of Hotel Otto last year. That’s a container hotel situated near the levy behind Love’s Gemelle Restaurant. Now, Love’s new live music venue called Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is set to open this Friday, October 7th in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
FORT WORTH, TX
thehavenlist.com

Post Tornado a Dallas Family Starts Fresh in a Curvy Contemporary

Like what you see? Take a peek at the talent behind the story… Interior Design: · Photography: · Stylist: · Architect: · Builder:. When this family sadly lost their home to a natural disaster they wanted a fresh start in an approachable, contemporary, and comforting home. They couldn’t have chosen a better designer to work with than Ginger Curtis, of Urbanology Designs, whose work is all of this and so much more. Inspired by carefully curated vignettes and gently curved archways she took this brand new build and shaped it into a serene and stylish home her client will cherish for years to come. Take a peek at the stunning photos by Matti Gresham below to see how it all came together.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BENSON, KARL LYNCH; W/M; POB: LONG ISLAND NY; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS; ARREST AGENCY:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth Zoo to host annual daytime Halloween event

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Fort Worth Zoo will host its 31st annual Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 28, 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly event is free with Zoo admission or membership. Guests will visit all 7,000 animals while enjoying Halloween-themed entertainment throughout the park.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Listen: How a ceramicist molds family legacies into clay

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Earline Green, a ceramic artist, spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about her work that is currently in the “Formation” show at Kinfolk House, on view through Nov. 12. This conversation has been edited...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Meet the Dallas singles cast for Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 3

DALLAS — Netflix's reality dating series "Love Is Blind" is returning for a third season, and it was filmed in Dallas. On Wednesday, the show released a video showing the 30 singles from the Dallas area who will look to connect – and potentially even get engaged – without ever seeing the other person.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Most Searched Halloween Costume Ideas in North Texas

If you haven't thought about your Halloween costume yet, there's still time. NBCDFW took a look at Google Trends to see what North Texans are searching for when it came to costume ideas. We consulted Google Trends for the entire year 2022, we saw North Texans searching for "costume ideas...
TEXAS STATE

