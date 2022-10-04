Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP
The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
cnsmaryland.org
“Now the object is finding an outfit”
ANNAPOLIS — Former Maryland Del. Carmen Amedori says when she gets to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, one of the people she hopes to meet is Kyle Rittenhouse, the 19-year-old who was acquitted of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 during a protest.
Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. “The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian...
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owed over $20,000 in Baltimore water bills
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, owes Baltimore City $21,200 for outstanding water bills according to online public records.
wmar2news
Voting for Maryland's next Governor
In the coming weeks Marylanders will head to the polls to decide many local races, including who will be the state's next Governor. A September 2022 Goucher Poll showed Democratic candidate Wes Moore with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. WMAR-2 News anchors Jamie Costello and Kelly...
mocoshow.com
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access
Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
fox5dc.com
Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor
With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
Fairfax Co. school board unanimously opposes Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy
After dozens of people rallied outside Fairfax County's school board meeting on Thursday night in opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's draft transgender student model policy, the board's chair shared that the governing body unanimously opposes the proposal.
baltimorebrew.com
EXCLUSIVE: Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes $21,000 in delinquent Baltimore City water bills
Water bills haven’t been paid since March 2021 at the Guilford residence owned by the Democratic candidate and his wife, according to city records. Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes Baltimore City $21,200, having failed to pay any water and sewage charges over the last 18 months, online records show.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Exceeds Energy Efficiency Targets For State-Owned Facilities Years Ahead of Schedule
Maryland Ranks Among Best States For Energy Efficiency. ANNAPOLIS, MD—In honor of National Energy Efficiency Day, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached and exceeded its goals for reducing energy use in state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule. As of October 2022, Maryland state government has surpassed the 10% savings goal and reduced its energy use in state-owned facilities by more than 12% over the 2018 baseline.
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
fox5dc.com
Ad wars fueling crucial 10th district race in Virginia
MCLEAN, Va. - In northern Virginia, the political ad wars are heating up. In the 10th congressional district, incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton and her Republican opponent Hung Cao are vying for a pivotal seat. Cao is the newcomer. He's a former Navy Special Operations Officer in his first run for...
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
WTOP
Voters set to replace Fairfax Co. delegate who resigned
Voters in Northern Virginia will soon have a chance to replace Mark Keam, the longtime Democratic state delegate who resigned last month. The Fairfax County Democratic Committee will host an event Saturday that will allow voters to select a Democratic nominee. Keam represented the 35th District, which includes Tysons, Vienna,...
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan To Visit Charles County Public Library La Plata Branch
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Public Library is proud to announce that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be visiting its La Plata branch. As part of a statewide tour, Governor Hogan will be stopping in La Plata to present a special citation in honor of the library’s 100th anniversary.
CBS News
Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey square off for heated first debate
NORMAL, Ill. (CBS) -- Thirty-three days remain until the Illinois gubernatorial elections, and Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican opponent, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, faced off on Thursday night. At the debate at Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University, the candidates sparred on crime, abortion, taxes, and other...
Former Oath Keepers member says leader Stewart Rhodes may have been in contact with Secret Service agent months before Jan. 6 attack
Washington – A one-time member of the far-right Oath Keepers told a jury that he was led to believe that the group's leader, Stewart Rhodes, had the phone number belonging to a U.S. Secret Service agent and that Rhodes had been in contact with that individual in the months before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Civil War reenactor accused of posing as ‘antifa’ in plot to bomb historic Virginia battlefield
On September 23, 2017, the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation received a letter in the mail. Contained within was an explicit threat of violence -- supposedly from "antifa" -- and a demand that they cancel an upcoming re-enactment. Then, authorities discovered a bomb.
CBS News
As cash bail nears an end in Illinois, judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.
