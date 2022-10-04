ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

cnsmaryland.org

“Now the object is finding an outfit”

ANNAPOLIS — Former Maryland Del. Carmen Amedori says when she gets to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, one of the people she hopes to meet is Kyle Rittenhouse, the 19-year-old who was acquitted of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 during a protest.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wmar2news

Voting for Maryland's next Governor

In the coming weeks Marylanders will head to the polls to decide many local races, including who will be the state's next Governor. A September 2022 Goucher Poll showed Democratic candidate Wes Moore with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. WMAR-2 News anchors Jamie Costello and Kelly...
mocoshow.com

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access

Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
fox5dc.com

Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
fox5dc.com

Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor

With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Exceeds Energy Efficiency Targets For State-Owned Facilities Years Ahead of Schedule

Maryland Ranks Among Best States For Energy Efficiency. ANNAPOLIS, MD—In honor of National Energy Efficiency Day, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached and exceeded its goals for reducing energy use in state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule. As of October 2022, Maryland state government has surpassed the 10% savings goal and reduced its energy use in state-owned facilities by more than 12% over the 2018 baseline.
fox5dc.com

Ad wars fueling crucial 10th district race in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. - In northern Virginia, the political ad wars are heating up. In the 10th congressional district, incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton and her Republican opponent Hung Cao are vying for a pivotal seat. Cao is the newcomer. He's a former Navy Special Operations Officer in his first run for...
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
WTOP

Voters set to replace Fairfax Co. delegate who resigned

Voters in Northern Virginia will soon have a chance to replace Mark Keam, the longtime Democratic state delegate who resigned last month. The Fairfax County Democratic Committee will host an event Saturday that will allow voters to select a Democratic nominee. Keam represented the 35th District, which includes Tysons, Vienna,...
CBS News

Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey square off for heated first debate

NORMAL, Ill. (CBS) -- Thirty-three days remain until the Illinois gubernatorial elections, and Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican opponent, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, faced off on Thursday night. At the debate at Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University, the candidates sparred on crime, abortion, taxes, and other...
CBS News

Former Oath Keepers member says leader Stewart Rhodes may have been in contact with Secret Service agent months before Jan. 6 attack

Washington – A one-time member of the far-right Oath Keepers told a jury that he was led to believe that the group's leader, Stewart Rhodes, had the phone number belonging to a U.S. Secret Service agent and that Rhodes had been in contact with that individual in the months before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC

