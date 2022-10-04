ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Filming Knives Out Was Actually A ‘Tough Time’ For Her

Jamie Lee Curtis is a national treasure, isn’t she? From being a legendary scream queen in the Halloween movies, to starring in beloved films from True Lies to Freaky Friday, she's done quite a bit in her time. Of course, one of her more recent hits was Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, which will soon have its sequel in the upcoming movie, Glass Onion. The OG flick is a fun watch but, while recently reflecting on making the 2019 whodunnit, Curtis admitted the filming process was not ideal for her.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Werewolf by Night’ scares up a major multiversal tie-in as the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff no one wants to see takes a leap

What has been a banner week in the Marvel world capped off today with the release of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special which just opened the doors to the horror side of the universe in a big way. And, who knows, it may even feed into the ongoing Multiverse Saga storyline, too. Meanwhile, a devastating Black Panther 2 theory predicts a tearful fate for a former favorite as the worst idea for an MCU TV series ever is found.
Margot Robbie 'so happy' for Lady Gaga to take over as Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie is "so happy" Lady Gaga is set to play Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. The 32-year-old actress - who played the character in 'Suicide Squad' (2016), 'Birds of Prey' (2020) and 'The Suicide Squad' (2020) - loves the idea of the iconic role being passed around "great actors", with each getting the chance to share their own take on the comic book creation.
'SNL' pokes fun at Chris Pratt as Mario, Herschel Walker, Ye while trying to make people snap

Everybody's a little too close to snapping these days, at least that what's the writers at "Saturday Night Live" are arguing. Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy series, hosted by "Banshees of Inisherin" star Brendan Gleeson, opened with a game show parody called "So You Think You Won't Snap," in which contestants are read recent news reports in an attempt to make them hit a flight attendant, iron their face or break their sobriety.
SNL Parodies The Try Guys' Emotional Response to Ned Fulmer Drama

Been following the whole Try Guys situation with Ned Fulmer? So have Saturday Night Live writers, who apparently think the drama that's befallen the popular YouTube prankster group and their former fellow member has crossed into melodrama territory. A skit from the Oct. 8 episode parodies a video, released earlier...
Brendan Gleeson shades Colin Farrell with Paddington joke during SNL

Colin Farrell made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live. He joined the night’s host, Brendan Gleeson, for the opening monologue. Gleeson had just finished explaining the premise of his new film The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites the old In Bruges co-stars with director Martin McDonagh. According to Gleeson, the film is about friends who fall out because one is too “needy”. He went on: “I love Colin to bits, but the story isn’t too far from the truth.”
Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make Back to the Future

Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make 'Back to the Future'. The 61-year-old actor took on the leading role of Marty McFly in the 1985 cult classic but his late mother Phyllis - who passed away in September at the age of 92 - thought he would be "too tired" to film the role because he was already working on sitcom 'Family Ties' during the day.
