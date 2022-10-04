Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Filming Knives Out Was Actually A ‘Tough Time’ For Her
Jamie Lee Curtis is a national treasure, isn’t she? From being a legendary scream queen in the Halloween movies, to starring in beloved films from True Lies to Freaky Friday, she's done quite a bit in her time. Of course, one of her more recent hits was Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, which will soon have its sequel in the upcoming movie, Glass Onion. The OG flick is a fun watch but, while recently reflecting on making the 2019 whodunnit, Curtis admitted the filming process was not ideal for her.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Werewolf by Night’ scares up a major multiversal tie-in as the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff no one wants to see takes a leap
What has been a banner week in the Marvel world capped off today with the release of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special which just opened the doors to the horror side of the universe in a big way. And, who knows, it may even feed into the ongoing Multiverse Saga storyline, too. Meanwhile, a devastating Black Panther 2 theory predicts a tearful fate for a former favorite as the worst idea for an MCU TV series ever is found.
Margot Robbie 'so happy' for Lady Gaga to take over as Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie is "so happy" Lady Gaga is set to play Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. The 32-year-old actress - who played the character in 'Suicide Squad' (2016), 'Birds of Prey' (2020) and 'The Suicide Squad' (2020) - loves the idea of the iconic role being passed around "great actors", with each getting the chance to share their own take on the comic book creation.
'SNL' pokes fun at Chris Pratt as Mario, Herschel Walker, Ye while trying to make people snap
Everybody's a little too close to snapping these days, at least that what's the writers at "Saturday Night Live" are arguing. Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy series, hosted by "Banshees of Inisherin" star Brendan Gleeson, opened with a game show parody called "So You Think You Won't Snap," in which contestants are read recent news reports in an attempt to make them hit a flight attendant, iron their face or break their sobriety.
What Horror Movie Disturbed You So Bad, You Either Had To Leave The Theater Or Turn It Off?
Sometimes, walking out of a theater is self-care.
Brent Spiner To Return As Lore, Daniel Davis As Professor Moriarty, In Star Trek: Picard Season 3
"Star Trek: Picard" appears to be pulling out all the stops for its third and final season. For months now we've been hearing about how the next installment of the Paramount+ series is set to reunite several more members of the crew from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and today another familiar face has been added to the cast list.
SNL Parodies The Try Guys' Emotional Response to Ned Fulmer Drama
Been following the whole Try Guys situation with Ned Fulmer? So have Saturday Night Live writers, who apparently think the drama that's befallen the popular YouTube prankster group and their former fellow member has crossed into melodrama territory. A skit from the Oct. 8 episode parodies a video, released earlier...
Mila Kunis Handled Being Booed By Jimmy Kimmel's Audience Like A Literal Champ
This week, actor Mila Kunis appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her latest film, Luckiest Girl Alive. Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The show, which was being filmed in Brooklyn, featured a particularly rowdy audience. After telling a hilarious story about her wardrobe mishap where she had...
Brendan Gleeson shades Colin Farrell with Paddington joke during SNL
Colin Farrell made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live. He joined the night’s host, Brendan Gleeson, for the opening monologue. Gleeson had just finished explaining the premise of his new film The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites the old In Bruges co-stars with director Martin McDonagh. According to Gleeson, the film is about friends who fall out because one is too “needy”. He went on: “I love Colin to bits, but the story isn’t too far from the truth.”
Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make Back to the Future
Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make 'Back to the Future'. The 61-year-old actor took on the leading role of Marty McFly in the 1985 cult classic but his late mother Phyllis - who passed away in September at the age of 92 - thought he would be "too tired" to film the role because he was already working on sitcom 'Family Ties' during the day.
