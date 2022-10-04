Read full article on original website
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
'Triangle of Sadness': Behind the award-winning, critically acclaimed 'most disgusting movie of 2022'
It’s the kind of scene that would make Stand by Me’s “Lard Ass” proud. The s*** (and the vomit) nearly actually hits the fan in Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund’s dark comedy about a fashion model couple (Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean) who are invited onboard a luxury cruise for the ultra-wealthy. When a surging storm combines with spoiled seafood, it leads to a good old-fashioned barf-o-rama among the ship’s eccentric, filthy rich passengers — all while Woody Harrelson’s drunken captain reads The Communist Manifesto over the loud speaker.
‘Night Of The Cooters’: George R.R. Martin & Vincent D’Onofrio Confirmed To Attend Short Film Screening At SFiFF
The Santa Fe International Film Festival is set to screen Night of the Cooters, the short film produced by George R.R. Martin and directed by Vincent D’Onofrio. Martin and D’Onofrio will attend the event for a Q&A scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at the Jean Cocteau Cinema. “We wrapped principal photography on Night of the Cooters back in August, you may recall,” he said in a statement. “That’s our adaptation of the classic short story by the one and only Howard Waldrop. Shot entirely in greenscreen in Santa Fe, from a screenplay by Joe Lansdale. Directed by Vincent d’Onofrio, who also...
Jinkies! The ‘Velma’ Series Starring Mindy Kaling Has a New Teaser—and It Actually Looks Kinda Scary
Velma Dinkley (voiced by Mindy Kaling) is trying to evade a serial killer in the official teaser for the upcoming animated show, Velma. The new spin-off series delves into the origin story of Velma, who is arguably the smartest member of the notorious Scooby Gang. HBO Max released the first look teaser for the show across all of their social media platforms.
Harry and Meghan Enjoy Date Night at a Jack Johnson Concert: Pic
Parents’ night out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a Jack Johnson concert following their return to California — and the couple shared a sweet moment during their date. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted on Wednesday, October 5, enjoying their time at the Santa Barbara...
The Rock Finally Addresses Rumors of a Presidential Run
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a man of many gigs: professional wrestler, top billing movie star, energy drink and athletic-wear entrepreneur. He's also reportedly one of the nicest guys in any of those respective fields, which is perhaps why people keep encouraging him to run for political office. Johnson has...
It's Mexican Week on 'The Great British Baking Show.' Here's why some say episode depicts 'hurtful' stereotypes.
The Great British Baking Show is arguably one of the sweetest gems to stream on Netflix. This week, however, its co-hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, as well as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, found themselves in hot water by viewers who believe the latest episode promotes harmful stereotypes about Mexicans.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Show Playful PDA After Reconciling: Pic
Sylvester Stallone never saw it coming -- a smooch from his wife, Jennifer Flavin!. The now-reconciled couple was spotted in midtown Manhattan and while out and about, the Rocky star, who was seen walking ahead of his wife, somehow didn't notice Flavin was about to plant a kiss on his neck. It's a cute PDA moment for the couple who reconciled about a month after she filed for divorce.
