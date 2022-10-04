ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kate Walsh Spills Plan to Marry Andrew Nixon: 'I Just Outed Our Engagement'

Kate Walsh isn't keeping her engagement a secret — anymore. In an Instagram Live on Wednesday night, the Grey's Anatomy actress, 54, accidentally shared she's engaged to Andrew Nixon. During the social media chat with her fellow Private Practice alum Amy Brenneman, Walsh introduced Nixon by saying, "Here comes...
CELEBRITIES
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson admits even his ‘cold, dark soul’ was overcome with emotion by weeping fan

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said his “cold, dark soul” was overcome with emotion after one of his superfans wept after getting the actor’s autograph. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar, 50, made a man cry “tears of joy” by signing his replica WWE replica championship belt at a ‘Black Adam’ fan event at Diego Rivera Museum, Mexico City.
CELEBRITIES
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers October 3 – 7

It’s up, up and away in Soaps.com’s newest spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful from Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7. First, Ridge takes flight to make an impassioned plea to Taylor in Aspen. Then, Brooke follows suit to make an impassioned plea of her own. (Man, that’s a lotta jets and a lotta impassioned pleas!) If you’ll be so kind as to please bring your seatbacks and trays to their upright and locked position, we’ll come through the cabin serving more of exactly what you want: spoilers!
TV SERIES
It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Holiday Movie Lineup

We consider ourselves something of an authority on holiday movies around here, given the sheer volume that we consume for our podcast. Lifetime is definitely a front-runner in the holiday movie space and their It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Movie Lineup is out now!. We are in major anticipation...
MOVIES
Exclusive: Chris Evans Returning To Marvel In Secret Wars

Chris Evans is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Wars event. According to our trusted and proven sources, the Captain America actor will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future Avengers movie, which promises to be the next Avengers: Infinity War-style massive group event. This will presumably be the first appearance of Chris Evans in Marvel movies since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which will make Cap showing up in Secret Wars a pretty big deal.
MOVIES
Alan Rickman Went Full Snape on Tom Felton After ‘Harry Potter’ Set Mistake: ‘Don’t Step on My F—ing Cloak’

Tom Felton once said that working with Alan Rickman was “terrifying in the most pleasant way,” and now fans know at least one reason why. In a video published to Instagram to promote his upcoming memoir, “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard,” Felton remembered Rickman channeling Severus Snape after Felton accidentally stepped on Rickman’s long black cloak on the set one of of the “Harry Potter” movies.
MOVIES
Mila Kunis stayed away from drugs thanks to That '70s Show co-stars

Mila Kunis credits her older 'That '70s Show' co-stars for deterring her away from drugs. The 39-year-old actress was just 14 years old when she was cast as Jackie Burkhart in the Fox series and she admitted she was very inspired by the conduct of her co-stars, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace and now-husband Ashton Kutcher - who were all aged between 18 and 20 at the start of the programme's run - so things could have turned out differently for her if they were a little wilder.
CELEBRITIES
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel

Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
MOVIES

