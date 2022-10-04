Rage Against the Machine North American Tour CANCELED Again: Zack De La Rocha Updates Fans About Health Status

Read full article on original website
Stoned Kris Jenner plays peek-a-boo at dinner after paying nearly $1K for edibles
Kris Jenner was so high during a dinner with Khloé Kardashian and Corey Gamble she began playing peek-a-boo behind her napkin. The momager, along with her boyfriend and daughter, stopped by a dispensary during a Palm Springs, Calif., getaway earlier this year to get some edibles to relieve Jenner’s hip pain. “It smells like a crazy party in here, to be honest. Kind of like the ’70s,” Jenner said in the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” noting it’s legal to buy marijuana in California. While picking out watermelon, wild cherry and pineapple gummies, a salesperson offered medicated lube to the...
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
What Happened to 97.1 'The Eagle?' We Have Some Bad News About the Fort Worth Radio Station
Any 97.1 The Eagle listeners out there? The station, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is known for its variety of classic rock tunes. But as of late, the station’s been acting a little funky. What gives?. Article continues below advertisement. What happened to 97.1 'The Eagle'?. It is with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson has seemingly already removed one of his Kim Kardashian tattoos￼
Well, that was fast! Just two months after his high profile split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seems to be in the process of removing the tattoos he dedicated to his ex of roughly nine months, as one does following a high profile breakup — if you’re Pete Davidson, anyway.
Beyoncé Confirms She Had Consent To Sample 90's Track On 'Renaissance', Shutting Down 'Erroneous' Claims
Queen B is hitting back, and she is hitting hard. Beyonce recently slammed Right Said Fred's damning allegations about how the popstar allegedly sampled their 1992 song "I'm Too Sexy," on her new song "Alien Superstar," a track on her "Renaissance" album. Speaking to The Sun days ago, the musical...
Is Jonathan Davis Quitting Music? Korn Singer Introduces New 'Freaky' Line of Products
Korn singer Jonathan Davis seemed to be branching out to a different industry other than performing - he is about to launch a line of pet brand and pet products. Named "Freak on a Leash," Davis' new venture is a partnership with Take Me Home Rescue, a non-profit animal rescue organization that particularly collaborates with rock bands like Korn to save pups' lives.
PETS
Is PrettyMuch Disbanding? Boy Band’s Future After Nick Mara’s Exit Revealed
Fans were sad after Nick Mara announced that he would leave the group PrettyMuch and the rest of the members finally spoke out about his exit to explain whether they'll disband or not. According to a new statement posted on their social media accounts, the group clarified that their former...
Justin Bieber Postpones Rest of 'Justice' Tour, Performing in Brazil Took an 'Irreversible' Toll?
Fans hoping to see Justin Bieber perform live this year will have to wait until at least 2023, as the singer has already decided to postpone the rest of his world tour to the following year. The Justice World Tour, which began in February, was scheduled to continue until March...
Diddy Calls Out Ma$e for Being a Con Artist, Owing Him Millions of Dollars; Here’s How the Rapper Responded
The Ma$e and Diddy saga continues as the latter finally responded to the rapper's claims, saying he attempted to buy back his masters from him. It all started in a now-deleted post from 2020 when the rapper alleged that Diddy's past practices continued purposely "starved" his artist and has been unfair to the person who helped him win the Icon Award.
Robin Thicke Pays Tribute To His Late Father, Performs 'Growing Pains' Theme On 'The Masked Singer'
A touching and heartfelt performance was witnessed on "The Masked Singer" stage as Robin Thicke went on stage to pay tribute to his late father, Alan Thicke. Thicke performed the theme song of the 1980s sitcom "Growing Pains," where his father was a cast member. "The Masked Singer" episode had a "TV Theme" night, in which the performers had to sing a song from a television show or movie.
Dua Lipa Denies Romance Rumors, Enjoys Single Status: 'Great To Just Be Alone, Only Think About Myself'
Dua Lipa is enjoying her single status for now. The English singer went on the iHeartRadio podcast to clear the air once and for all, she and Trevor Noah are just friends grabbing dinner together. "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a...
Guitarist Jared James Nichols NEARLY Died After Terrifying Incident Following Portland Show
Guitarist Jared James Nichols survived his near-death experience after his Portland show. For the first time in years, Nichols held a show at Polaris Hall in Portland alongside Ape Machine and Tigers on Opium. While it was a success, the musician almost lost his life after the concert due to the terrifying incident he faced.
Doja Cat Responds To Criticisms On 'Ugly' Makeup Look: 'I Wasn't Trying To Look Sexy!'
Earlier this week, Doja Cat graced Paris Fashion Week and turned heads with her newly shaved head and a gold face-literally. The new look brought about mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. A Twitter user took to Twitter to share their thoughts regarding the shocking new look, "this paint...
Kodak Black Lashes Out on Latto's Huge BET Hip Hop Win, Says THIS Artist Deserved More
Kodak Black is pissed at Latto's big win at the recently concluded 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards last October 4. Latto won Song of the Year the other night, besting six other nominees, including Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin," among many other hip-hop stars. The rapper, largely controversial because of his...
The xx Comeback: Oliver Sim Confirms New Music Despite Band Members’ Busy Solo Careers
Good news for The xx fans! After five years of waiting, it appears that the famous group is getting back together to release music again despite having successful solo careers individually; when are they releasing new music?. According to Uproxx, bassist Oliver Sim released his first album titled "Hideous Bastard"...
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Once Explained How ‘Fortunate’ He Was to Stop Using Drugs
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant said he was fortunate to stop using drugs after having a frank conversation with himself.
Charlie Puth Breaks Silence on Queerbaiting Allegations Amid New Album’s Release
Charlie Puth has been a center of controversy over the past few months due to his videos on TikTok and photos on Instagram which many deem as "queerbaiting." Today, the singer is breaking his silence over the allegations and explaining his side. According to the Huffpost, the 30-year-old pop star...
Adam Devine Pitch Perfect Comeback: Singer Reunites With THIS Star on New Musical Spin-Off
Bumper Allen is back, but he is in Berlin, Germany, frolicking around! If you don't recall who Bumper Allen is, he was the leader of the acapella group Treblemakers on the hit 2012 musical comedy "Pitch Perfect" portrayed by Adam Devine. Five years since "Pitch Perfect 3" came out on...
Coolio Death Heartbreak: Legendary Rapper Unexpectedly Died On Important Family Day
The fans were surprised by Coolio's passing, but his family members were most affected. At shortly before 5 PM on September 28, 2022, the late rapper passed away. He was discovered unconscious in the bathtub of a friend's residence in Los Angeles. On the day of his passing, the "Gangsta's...
