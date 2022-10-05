Read full article on original website
With the recent release of “Clerks III,” Kevin Smith finally saw one of his longest-gestating passion projects come to fruition. But the director still has plenty of other films on his bucket list and he appears to be focused on completing them. He recently expressed hope that he can make sequels to “Mallrats” and “Tusk” in the near future, and it appears that fans might get to see his long-scrapped Prince documentary soon. In his 2002 special “An Evening with Kevin Smith,” the filmmaker revealed that he had spent a week interviewing the “Purple Rain” singer for a potential documentary. While...
If there’s one thing we adore, it’s big bouncy curls, and one of the most iconic curly girls in Hollywood is Emmy Rossum. People have wondered for years how she gets those shiny curls, and she finally revealed the one product she swears by to get it. In a previous Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, the Shameless star started the video by saying she uses the Living Proof Perfect hair Day In-Shower Styler in the shower, saying, “I went through years of using 15 different products to try to get the perfect curl cocktail to only come down to, this one...
