If there’s one thing we adore, it’s big bouncy curls, and one of the most iconic curly girls in Hollywood is Emmy Rossum. People have wondered for years how she gets those shiny curls, and she finally revealed the one product she swears by to get it. In a previous Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, the Shameless star started the video by saying she uses the Living Proof Perfect hair Day In-Shower Styler in the shower, saying, “I went through years of using 15 different products to try to get the perfect curl cocktail to only come down to, this one...

HAIR CARE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO