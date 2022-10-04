When you’re a parent, you mentally prepare for a myriad of things in the first few years of your children’s lives. You prep for the terrible twos, the constant breastfeeding, the lack of full nights of sleep — you get it. However, there’s one thing that’s often overlooked and comes out of nowhere: a mountain of stuffed animals. It starts as a few from birthdays or the baby shower, but it always multiplies. Your kid wants a couple from the store, then a few more for birthdays, and then suddenly you have a mountain of stuffed animals. Instead of pushing them...

PETS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO