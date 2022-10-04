Read full article on original website
Broadcaster Ashley James named as new Tu Clothing ambassador
Ashley James has been named as Sainsbury's Tu Clothing’s new brand ambassador in a 12-month deal which sees her become an ambassador of the brand’s womenswear, baby clothing, childrenswear, and maternity ranges. The mum, Broadcaster and DJ will work in collaboration with Tu on a variety of projects,...
Richard Quinn releases NFT to celebrate SS23 collection
Clearpay, the principal partner of London Fashion Week, has teamed up with Richard Quinn and the British Fashion Council, to offer members of the public a limited edition rose NFT. The Richard Quinn x Clearpay: London Fashion Week In Bloom collaboration, including the limited edition rose NFT, is inspired by...
