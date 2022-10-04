Read full article on original website
Related
kcaw.org
Final vote count on Friday confirms winners in Sitka’s municipal election
City Clerk Sara Peterson and election workers counted 845 ballots on Friday (10-7-22) afternoon, and absentee and early votes aligned closely with Tuesday night’s results, confirming the winners of each race, and giving some of them slightly bigger leads. Incumbent mayor Steven Eisenbeisz garnered another 484 votes, for a...
kcaw.org
Steven Eisenbeisz on his prospective second term as Sitka’s mayor
Steven Eisenbeisz will likely serve a second term as Sitka’s mayor. While the election results aren’t final, with around two-thirds of the votes tallied, Eisenbeisz has a significant lead over former assembly member and mayor Valorie Nelson and assembly member Kevin Mosher. He spoke with KCAW’s Katherine Rose on Wednesday (10-6-22):
kcaw.org
Unofficial election results from Pelican, Tenakee Springs, Angoon and Port Alexander
Many communities around Alaska held their municipal elections this week, and results are in from some listening communities in Southeast. In Pelican, Patricia Phillips will likely win a three-year term as the city’s mayor. She was the only candidate on the ballot, securing 30 votes. Mike Allard won a three year term on the city council with 32 votes. A write-in candidate Norm Carson won the second council seat with 25 votes. For school board seat one, write-in candidate Phil Spencer was the winner with 12 votes, although many other community members received one or two votes as write-ins. For school board seat 4 in Pelican, Lattieca Stewart was the winner with 34 votes.
kcaw.org
A Curious approach to vending makes ‘cents’ in Sitka
Following a couple of slow COVID years, Sitka businesses got a long awaited boost this summer. While the surge in cruise tourism revived some traditional enterprises, it also inspired new businesses, from food carts to sustainable snorkeling. One Sitkan’s entrepreneurial spirit took her in a “curious” direction, however, managing a distinctively offbeat vending machine.
Comments / 0