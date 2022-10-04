Many communities around Alaska held their municipal elections this week, and results are in from some listening communities in Southeast. In Pelican, Patricia Phillips will likely win a three-year term as the city’s mayor. She was the only candidate on the ballot, securing 30 votes. Mike Allard won a three year term on the city council with 32 votes. A write-in candidate Norm Carson won the second council seat with 25 votes. For school board seat one, write-in candidate Phil Spencer was the winner with 12 votes, although many other community members received one or two votes as write-ins. For school board seat 4 in Pelican, Lattieca Stewart was the winner with 34 votes.

ANGOON, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO