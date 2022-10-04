BOUNTIFUL — A South Davis Junior High student was recovering in the hospital Thursday after being hit by a car while riding his bike through a crosswalk. Isaiah Munger, 13, was going west through the intersection at 2600 South and 500 West about 3 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle stopped at the intersection, turned right and ran over the teen, who had just entered the crosswalk, said Bountiful Assistant Police Chief Dave Edwards.

