Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
How to Watch: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns
The Sooners and Longhorns square off in Dallas for the annual rivalry meeting this weekend.
Could the greatest name in college football play against Texas for Oklahoma on Saturday?
One of the best names to ever grace a college football roster is not only a native of Texas but he could be taking snaps against the Texas Longhorns for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
3 Texas football players ready to breakout in Red River vs. OU
The excitement is building for the annual Red River Rivalry game between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend. Texas will take on Oklahoma on Oct. 8 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas with each team trying to prove a point by winning one of the best rivalries games in all of college football.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Texas Reportedly Announces Official Update On Quarterback Quinn Ewers
It looks like Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are going to have their star quarterback return this weekend. Quinn Ewers, who's been out with a shoulder injury since the Alabama game, will reportedly make his return this Saturday vs. Oklahoma. It's perfect time for the Longhorns, ...
'I can't ever miss this game again' | He went to his first Texas-OU in 1973. He hasn't missed one since.
Phil Krauter first became a Longhorns fan as a West Texas 7-year-old after watching Texas and LSU play the Cotton Bowl in 1963. The pageantry of college football shines brightest in its storied rivalries. You've got Michigan-Ohio State. You've got Bama-Auburn. Army-Navy. You can go on and on. Then, you've...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'This can happen to anybody': Keith Moreland is grateful to be broadcasting again after health scare
SAN ANTONIO — Whether it's on the field or in the broadcast booth, Keith Moreland has had a great perspective on big-time athletics his entire life. “If you can't play, you might as well broadcast it," said 68-year-old Moreland. "It’s so close to playing. People don't realize you get the same nerves. You get the same sweaty palms. It’s hard to breathe.”
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
Preserving history | Home of legendary Central Texas songwriter to be restored
MEXIA, Texas — There has been a lot of talent and fame produced from Central Texas. Amongst the long list is legendary songwriter Cindy Walker. The daughter of a cotton broker, she was born July 20, 1918, in Mart, Texas, but Walker spent most of her life in Mexia, Texas.
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
Monarch butterflies are heading toward Central Texas – what you need to know
Central Texas has seen a lot of butterflies recently. The American Snout has found its way to our area, but it won't be the last. According to local butterfly experts, the king of all butterflies will arrive in the southwest in the coming weeks: the Monarch Butterfly.
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas?. There has been an increase in butterflies in the area this fall, and the unusually hot and dry weather this summer is to blame. The unusual insect is known as the American snout butterfly, so...
WATCH: Bobcat family plays in Pflugerville backyard
Jessica Luna in Pflugerville has a front-row seat to peacefully watch a family of bobcats that have taken up residence in her next-door neighbor's backyard.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Photos: Loretta Lynn through the years
Photos: Loretta Lynn through the years AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 02: Loretta Lynn performs in concert during Rodeo Austin at the Travis County Expo Center on March 2, 2014 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic) (Gary Miller/FilmMagic via Getty Images)
