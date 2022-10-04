Read full article on original website
Podcast: Where does Iowa State's offense turn after painful loss to Kansas State?
Saturday could've been a redemption story for the Iowa State special teams, but quarterback Hunter Dekkers and the Cyclones offense were too ineffective to make three field goals stand up in a 10-9 loss to Kansas State. Where does Iowa State football turn now after a third straight crushing loss? The Register's Randy Peterson and Travis Hines are here to sort through the aftermath.
