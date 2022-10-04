ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyomissing, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill Valley focused on one week at a time during hot streak

LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley has been one of the best teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League over the last several weeks. The Panthers currently sit at 4-2 with four weeks left in the regular season. This is a squad that is on the path to the playoffs, and if they...
LEESPORT, PA
FOX43.com

Top 5 Plays from Week 6 | High School Football Frenzy

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There was plenty of amazing high school football action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 6. Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):. #5 DOVER'S CAMPBELL SWITCHES FIELD FOR SCORE. Dover quarterback Aric Campbell took the...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Twin Valley spoils Fleetwood's senior night, 3-1

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Senior night for the Fleetwood girls soccer team on Thursday night. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Twin Valley played the part of spoiler. The Raiders getting three goals from three different scorers on the night - Jamie Finn, Ashley Lavrich and Emma McNamee each finding the back of the net in the win.
FLEETWOOD, PA
Wyomissing, PA
Wyomissing, PA
Wyomissing, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parkland remains unbeaten with a win over rival Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Parkland and Whitehall renewing their rivalry on the pitch. The Trojans getting the better of their rivals with a, 3-1 win Thursday night. The Trojans continuing their unbeaten run in 2022, improving to 13-0, currently the top team in District XI-4A. Josh Daniels and Logan Thrash combining for the Trojans three goals.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nonprofit to buy recently-closed Phillipsburg restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A not-for-profit that helps people who need a boost is buying a recently-closed restaurant in Phillipsburg. Norwescap is buying the old "Sullivan's on the Main." The owners announced they were selling the restaurant along South Main Street last month. Norwescap plans to renovate the building. It will...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
PennLive.com

$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle

South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Businesses excited for big crowds at Santander Arena

READING, Pa. — Two top acts are taking the stage at the Santander Arena over two nights, and businesses are expecting big crowds. The first show is comedian Kevin Hart; then it's country music's Walker Hayes. Kevin Hart, a Philadelphia native, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday as part...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT to open new center in Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is making moves to address problems at its driver license center in Berks County. State Sen. Judy Schwank is sharing a letter from PennDOT about a new location for the center that is expected to shorten wait times. PennDOT says it plans to open a...
EXETER, PA

