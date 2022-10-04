Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill Valley focused on one week at a time during hot streak
LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley has been one of the best teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League over the last several weeks. The Panthers currently sit at 4-2 with four weeks left in the regular season. This is a squad that is on the path to the playoffs, and if they...
FOX43.com
Top 5 Plays from Week 6 | High School Football Frenzy
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There was plenty of amazing high school football action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 6. Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):. #5 DOVER'S CAMPBELL SWITCHES FIELD FOR SCORE. Dover quarterback Aric Campbell took the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Twin Valley spoils Fleetwood's senior night, 3-1
FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Senior night for the Fleetwood girls soccer team on Thursday night. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Twin Valley played the part of spoiler. The Raiders getting three goals from three different scorers on the night - Jamie Finn, Ashley Lavrich and Emma McNamee each finding the back of the net in the win.
fox29.com
Coatesville, Downingtown West football game canceled after 'a number of credible safety threats'
COATESVILLE, Pa. - A Friday night football matchup between Coatesville High School and Downingtown High School West has been canceled after officials say they received multiple online threats. The cancelation came hours after both schools had originally announced plans to play the game with no fans in the stands. Instead,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland remains unbeaten with a win over rival Whitehall
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Parkland and Whitehall renewing their rivalry on the pitch. The Trojans getting the better of their rivals with a, 3-1 win Thursday night. The Trojans continuing their unbeaten run in 2022, improving to 13-0, currently the top team in District XI-4A. Josh Daniels and Logan Thrash combining for the Trojans three goals.
Football games at Coatesville, Roxborough high schools canceled due to threats, safety concerns
Police said there were threats of violence at Coatesville High School on Friday, and there are ongoing safety concerns at Roxborough High School following a deadly shooting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sports and Social Allentown shows off their elevated sports bar menu
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Sports and Social Allentown's Clint Malek, general manager, and John Byrne, executive chef, joins WFMZ team on Sunrise Chef. Watch the video as the sports bar serves up some delicious elevated meals for game time!
Four of Pennsylvania’s Best School Districts for Athletes are in Chester County
Coatesville football team.Image via Coatesville Area School District. Chester County is home to four of the top 50 best school districts for athletes in Pennsylvania, according to a recently published report by Niche.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Just a lot of great memories there': Community reacts after building wall collapses in south Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A building wall in South Bethlehem came crashing down Thursday night, crushing a car. Property owners say no one was hurt at the former nightclub, Casa Blanca, on the corner of Evans and State streets. The property is owned by a family business called Ruggonz LLC. Owners...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit to buy recently-closed Phillipsburg restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A not-for-profit that helps people who need a boost is buying a recently-closed restaurant in Phillipsburg. Norwescap is buying the old "Sullivan's on the Main." The owners announced they were selling the restaurant along South Main Street last month. Norwescap plans to renovate the building. It will...
It's Beer Season: 3 Local Brewery Highlights [Lancaster, PA]
Lancaster is a hot spot for beer enthusiasts, whether you're into IPAs, lagers, or pilsners. According to a recent report by the Brewers Association, Pennsylvania is the state with the second-most craft breweries in the country.
$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle
South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
WFMZ-TV Online
Are there treasures in your attic? The Antique Treasure Show in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Could a fortune be found in your attic, basement, or living room?. You can find out today as Historic Bethlehem is hosting an Antique Treasure Show Saturday at the Moravian Museum on 66 W. Church Street, Bethlehem. "We don't know quite what to expect, but we are...
WFMZ-TV Online
Businesses excited for big crowds at Santander Arena
READING, Pa. — Two top acts are taking the stage at the Santander Arena over two nights, and businesses are expecting big crowds. The first show is comedian Kevin Hart; then it's country music's Walker Hayes. Kevin Hart, a Philadelphia native, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday as part...
fox29.com
Police release body cam video, 911 calls from massive fight at Brandywine High School football game
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A large fight erupted at a high school football game last month that ended with four girls being detained and criminally charged. On Tuesday, police released new body cam footage and 911 from the night of the fight outside a football game at Brandywine High School in New Castle on September 16.
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT to open new center in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is making moves to address problems at its driver license center in Berks County. State Sen. Judy Schwank is sharing a letter from PennDOT about a new location for the center that is expected to shorten wait times. PennDOT says it plans to open a...
Central Pa. winery, brewery releasing collaborative ale this weekend
Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery in Manheim, Lancaster County, and the Mount Gretna Craft Brewery team are holding a special release from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday for a first-ever collaboration called “A Waltz to Remember.” It will take place at the brewery, located at 2701 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra.
