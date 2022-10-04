Read full article on original website
Sensum Offers Its Unique Business Evaluator App (BEA) To Help Businesses Evaluate Their Performance Accurately
Sensum offers its Business Evaluator App (BEA) to businesses looking to evaluate their performance and develop a winning strategy. Sensum Inc., a new management consulting company that is disrupting the industry, offers one of the best Business Evaluator apps on the market. BEA is a powerful tool that allows business owners to evaluate their performance and benchmark it against their industry.
Providing unmatched door hanger services, Global Flyer Distribution helps businesses scale
Helping businesses stay up to date with the rapidly pacing world, Global Flyer Distribution offers door-to-door and hand-to-hand brochure delivery services at the most affordable rates. Global Flyer Distribution’s door hanger services allow companies to spread the word about their businesses to attract more customers. USA – Being one...
Viewium Launches To Reinvent The Global Social Platform System By Bringing Blockchain Into Play
Groundbreaking Web3 blockchain platform, Viewium, officially launches to bridge the gap between the film industry and the crypto space by paying people to watch and create video content. The team at Viewium, led by the forward-thinking Chris Larenz, looks set to chart a new course in the world of entertainment...
Gluteboost and HUM Capital Partner to Expand Consumer Reach and Retail Exposure
Phase two of the company’s growth strategy is now underway with top-tier VC support. Gluteboost announced today that it has joined forces with Hum Capital, a world-class venture capital firm based in New York City. The partnership will allow Gluteboost to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, bringing its beauty and wellness supplements to large retailers across the globe.
Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements
Premier Support offers 24×7 escalated support and consulting services, architecture review, analysis, training, and more. Austin, Texas, USA – October 7, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.
Arizona Based Accounting Company Solving a Massive Problem for Small Business Owners
Citrine Accounting is bridging the gap for small business owners that are drowning with daily bookkeeping. Starting a small business, the owner of the company typically plays multiple roles. One of these roles is the daunting task of bookkeeping. In the first few months of production, it feels more than achievable however as sales are made and projects need to be implemented it gets increasingly difficult to balance all these tasks.
Presenceology Announces November Launch for New Flagship Program, ‘Your Standout Offer’
Program helps identify unique value factor and build a fully-aligned, client-attracting offer in just six weeks. Presenceology, with founder and CEO Mila Yoli, is pleased to announce ‘Your Standout Offer’, a new and unique program aimed at helping entrepreneurs develop, both professionally and personally, to craft an offer that feels authentic to who they are, launches on November 1, 2022.
New Programme Launch by IIM Ahmedabad & ENAC France Advanced Management Programme for Professionals in Aviation and Aeronautics
The Indian aviation and aeronautics sector has emerged from a challenging pandemic period and is flying high once again. The number of travellers is expected to double to 400 million in the coming years and the market size is anticipated to grow to US$ 4.33 billion by 2025. To meet...
Introducing Hamza Laalioui, the Moroccan entrepreneur currently redefining the Turkish luxury real estate sector
Hamza Laalioui is an enterprising Entrepreneur, Real estate guru, and Founder and Head of Operations at Prestij Consulting, a global network that delivers premium luxury realty services to clients worldwide. Native to Morocco, Hamza moved to Istanbul, where he’s redefining Turkey’s real estate ecosystem. He has a profound vision of...
Biologics Fill/ finish Services Market is projected to be over USD 4.2 billion by 2030 | Roots Analysis
The fill / finish services market is presently dominated by service providers (more than 95) based in North America and Europe. A steadily growing demand for biologic fill / finish services has generated a range of new opportunities for contract service providers; stakeholders have invested heavily to ensure product integrity and safety.
The Rian Team Real Estate Is Pushing the Frontiers of The Real Estate Industry as It Expands to New Territories
From small but luxurious family homes to palatial properties, the Rian Team Real Estate continues to satisfy its clients in several markets throughout the US. The reward for hard work is more work, and this saying encapsulates the outstanding journey and success of Aaron Rian and the Rian Team Real Estate, as plans are in motion to broaden their reach to all fifty states in the United States, as well as in neighboring countries such as Mexico and Canada.
Predictive Analytics Market 2022 Major Impacting Facts, Prominent Investment, Future Scenarios, Growth And Forecast 2026
“IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), AWS (US), HPE (US), Teradata (US), Alteryx (US), FICO (US), Altair (US), Domo (US), Cloudera (US), Board International (Switzerland), TIBCO Software (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Qlik (US), Happiest Minds (India), Dataiku (US), RapidMiner (US), Biofourmis (US).”
VetCoin Foundation Launches .VETS Decentralized Domain From NexBloc to Support Veterans
All purchases of .vets domains will contribute to the VetCoin mission of bringing new services to connect, enable and transform veterans communities worldwide. October 7, 2022 – New York, NY – VetCoin Foundation announced today the official launch of Domains.Vetcoinhq.Com to allow anyone to show support for veterans by buying and using a .VETS blockchain domain. Domain names will be integrated with selected VetCoin ecosystem partners over time to offer additional benefits to owners. As a blockchain NFT (non-fungible token) domain, buyers pay once for the domain and never have to pay yearly fees like they do with traditional domains.
Slick Cash Loan Announces Quick Approval And Disbursement of Loans Across USA
SlickCashLoan offers easy and hassle-free loan approvals across the USA for those needing urgent funds. SlickCashLoan, the reputed online loan company known for helping people get an instant loan to meet their unforeseen and urgent financial needs, has announced quick approval and disbursement of loans for the needy. Quick Loans from Slick Cash Loan provides borrowers with the money they need to meet emergency financial needs.
Location-Based Service (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Future Analysis, Demand by Regions and Opportunities with Challenges 2026
“AiRISTA Flow (US), Apple (US), Aruba Networks (US), CenTrak (US), Cisco (US), Ericsson (US), ESRI (US), GE Healthcare (US), Google (US), HERE (Netherlands), IBM (US), KDDI (Japan), Leantegra (US), Microsoft (US), Navigine (US), NTT Docomo (Japan), Oracle (US), Qualcomm (US), Quuppa (Finland), Sewio Republic (Czech Republic), Spime (US).”. Location-Based Services...
Coach To The Stars, Rob Goyette, Reveals His “Laser Coaching” Model In Upcoming Free Webinar
US-based business coach, Rob Goyette, hosts a free webinar to teach his “laser coaching” model to help coaches get more clients. Rob Goyette has announced plans to host a free webinar starting from September 15, 2022, where he will be teaching coaches how to get more clients using his “laser coaching” model. The timeliness of the webinar cannot be better, as many coaches across the globe continue to struggle to sign up clients. Coach to the Stars in the Coaching Industry, Rob Goyette, aims to support all the hard-working coaches by organizing the 26-minute webinar themed “How to Quickly Add Coaching Revenue into Your Bank Account in as Little as 4 Days.”
Lil Floki – Blooming and Integrating Distinctive Token Features Launched
Lil Floki is flourishing with many ventures while delivering incredible deals to its clients. A Binance Smart Chain Token named Lil Floki can be purchased using Pancake Swap and Uniswap, which has locked and secured stability. It can be bought through Pancake Swap’s BNB for Lil Floki swap method and Uniswap’s Ethereum for Lil Floki swap method after the BNB/Ethereum Bridge is launched. In addition, they offer a centralized launcher and marketplace called LilSwap, where you may exchange other coins for Lil Floki and vice versa.
Newly launched Cloud-shaped Internet Hosting by cdmon, the future of Hosting
Cdmon wants to present its new infrastructure, the most innovative Cloud in Europe, using the newest technology to provide an excellent service to their customers. cdmon wants to provide quality innovation in a reasonable, transparent, and cordial way to its customers, so therefore it has created the fastest Cloud Hosting in Europe. cdmon has developed this new project with a changed infrastructure thanks to its platform entirely based on Intel Optane SSD and NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory express) SSD disks. This means that its Cloud is 10x faster than the ones based on normal SSD disks, making it the fastest and most secure Cloud in all of Europe. Only the best for its customers.
