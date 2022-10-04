Read full article on original website
A Live Webinar announced for Oct 11th to help win in a down market
Crypto expert Dan Hollings will hold a live webinar on October 11th explaining his revolutionary method of generating profits every single day in a bear-dominated crypto market. Dan Hollings, the celebrated crypto trading genius and author of multiple bestsellers on cryptocurrencies, is hosting a live webinar explaining his revolutionary method...
Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million
There is little to no doubt that Wall Street is in uncertainty ahead for investors. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin outlined two potential scenarios for markets in the near term, with one forecast anticipating the S&P 500 could fall as much almost 17% from Wednesday’s close (1). Kostin, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, outlined a soft and hard landing scenario in a note to clients this week that he says could play out in 2022 and into next year as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and struggles to control surging inflation. The strategist expects the closely watched consumer price index to finish 2022 at 6% before falling to 2.9% by the end of next year. Goldman’s soft-landing scenario anticipates rising yields and the market’s forward price to earnings ratio falling to 15 times, with the S&P dipping modestly, by about 5% to 3,600 from Wednesday’s close. That outcome expects the index to hover near the 3,600 level by mid-2023 but hit 4,000 by the end of next year (1).
IQDAX To Temporarily Suspend Bonus Program
Leading trading platform, IQDAX, is temporarily suspending its successful bonus program in order to focus on developing even more customer-centric benefits. The program will be suspended from October 15, 2022, with plans to announce further exciting developments for the customer to replace this bonus offering. The bonus program, first launched...
Crypto Asset Management Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“Coinbase, Inc. (US), Gemini Trust Company, LLC. (US), Crypto Finance AG (Germany), Vo1t Ltd (UK), Bakkt, LLC (US), BitGo, Inc. (US), Ledger SA (France), METACO SA (Switzerland), Iconomi Ltd. (UK), EXODUS MOVEMENT, INC. (US), Xapo, Inc. (Switzerland), Paxos Trust Company, LLC. (US), Koine Money Ltd (England), Amberdata, Inc. (US).”. Crypto...
Biologics Fill/ finish Services Market is projected to be over USD 4.2 billion by 2030 | Roots Analysis
The fill / finish services market is presently dominated by service providers (more than 95) based in North America and Europe. A steadily growing demand for biologic fill / finish services has generated a range of new opportunities for contract service providers; stakeholders have invested heavily to ensure product integrity and safety.
Lil Floki – Blooming and Integrating Distinctive Token Features Launched
Lil Floki is flourishing with many ventures while delivering incredible deals to its clients. A Binance Smart Chain Token named Lil Floki can be purchased using Pancake Swap and Uniswap, which has locked and secured stability. It can be bought through Pancake Swap’s BNB for Lil Floki swap method and Uniswap’s Ethereum for Lil Floki swap method after the BNB/Ethereum Bridge is launched. In addition, they offer a centralized launcher and marketplace called LilSwap, where you may exchange other coins for Lil Floki and vice versa.
Insulation4less Ltd Acquires Building-Supplies-Online.co.uk
Insulation4less Ltd is one of the leading online providers of building supplies and construction materials in the United Kingdom, with a wide range of products available at competitive prices. The company has been in operation for over 10 years and has built up a loyal customer base thanks to its commitment to offering low prices and great customer service.
Network Computer Pros, A Leading Managed IT Service Provider Expands Office Space and Team to Accommodate More Businesses
The company is expanding its current office space to create more jobs for IT professionals and increase its client base, helping more businesses strengthen their IT infrastructure. 2020 and 2021 were the most brutal years for businesses, wreaking havoc on their balance sheets by significantly cutting profits. And as if...
Viewium Launches To Reinvent The Global Social Platform System By Bringing Blockchain Into Play
Groundbreaking Web3 blockchain platform, Viewium, officially launches to bridge the gap between the film industry and the crypto space by paying people to watch and create video content. The team at Viewium, led by the forward-thinking Chris Larenz, looks set to chart a new course in the world of entertainment...
ViDiLOOK released a low-threshold wealth creation project that goes viral in a short time
VDL, a low-threshold blockchain digital asset currency that everyone can participate in. The only thing you need is a mobile phone or an electronic medium to participate, and a brand-new wealth password can share the global traffic value dividend. In the era of blockchain, a “decentralized” model that does not...
Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements
Premier Support offers 24×7 escalated support and consulting services, architecture review, analysis, training, and more. Austin, Texas, USA – October 7, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.
Frontline Pest Control Announces It Is Expanding Its Reach To Serve More Customers
Frontline Pest Control has announced its plans to expand its reach and serve more customers looking for quality services. Frontline Pest Control, a dually certified company operating on a general house pest and lawn and ornamental license, is expanding its area of operations. The firm has announced that it is registering with Google My Business and has plans to reach newer areas and serve more customers.
VetCoin Foundation Launches .VETS Decentralized Domain From NexBloc to Support Veterans
All purchases of .vets domains will contribute to the VetCoin mission of bringing new services to connect, enable and transform veterans communities worldwide. October 7, 2022 – New York, NY – VetCoin Foundation announced today the official launch of Domains.Vetcoinhq.Com to allow anyone to show support for veterans by buying and using a .VETS blockchain domain. Domain names will be integrated with selected VetCoin ecosystem partners over time to offer additional benefits to owners. As a blockchain NFT (non-fungible token) domain, buyers pay once for the domain and never have to pay yearly fees like they do with traditional domains.
Presenceology Announces November Launch for New Flagship Program, ‘Your Standout Offer’
Program helps identify unique value factor and build a fully-aligned, client-attracting offer in just six weeks. Presenceology, with founder and CEO Mila Yoli, is pleased to announce ‘Your Standout Offer’, a new and unique program aimed at helping entrepreneurs develop, both professionally and personally, to craft an offer that feels authentic to who they are, launches on November 1, 2022.
Newly launched Cloud-shaped Internet Hosting by cdmon, the future of Hosting
Cdmon wants to present its new infrastructure, the most innovative Cloud in Europe, using the newest technology to provide an excellent service to their customers. cdmon wants to provide quality innovation in a reasonable, transparent, and cordial way to its customers, so therefore it has created the fastest Cloud Hosting in Europe. cdmon has developed this new project with a changed infrastructure thanks to its platform entirely based on Intel Optane SSD and NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory express) SSD disks. This means that its Cloud is 10x faster than the ones based on normal SSD disks, making it the fastest and most secure Cloud in all of Europe. Only the best for its customers.
The Rian Team Real Estate Is Pushing the Frontiers of The Real Estate Industry as It Expands to New Territories
From small but luxurious family homes to palatial properties, the Rian Team Real Estate continues to satisfy its clients in several markets throughout the US. The reward for hard work is more work, and this saying encapsulates the outstanding journey and success of Aaron Rian and the Rian Team Real Estate, as plans are in motion to broaden their reach to all fifty states in the United States, as well as in neighboring countries such as Mexico and Canada.
Providing unmatched door hanger services, Global Flyer Distribution helps businesses scale
Helping businesses stay up to date with the rapidly pacing world, Global Flyer Distribution offers door-to-door and hand-to-hand brochure delivery services at the most affordable rates. Global Flyer Distribution’s door hanger services allow companies to spread the word about their businesses to attract more customers. USA – Being one...
Biobanking Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 77.6 Billion by 2027 With Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.18%
The global biobanking market size reached US$ 53.3 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 77.6 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.18% (2022-2027). The latest research study “Biobanking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global biobanking market size reached US$ 53.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 77.6 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period (2022-2027).
Sensum Offers Its Unique Business Evaluator App (BEA) To Help Businesses Evaluate Their Performance Accurately
Sensum offers its Business Evaluator App (BEA) to businesses looking to evaluate their performance and develop a winning strategy. Sensum Inc., a new management consulting company that is disrupting the industry, offers one of the best Business Evaluator apps on the market. BEA is a powerful tool that allows business owners to evaluate their performance and benchmark it against their industry.
‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office
Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario. The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
