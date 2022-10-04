Read full article on original website
Gotransverse Introduces Premier Support with High-Touch Services for Order-to-Cash Engagements
Premier Support offers 24×7 escalated support and consulting services, architecture review, analysis, training, and more. Austin, Texas, USA – October 7, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, announced its new Premier Support offering today for customers desiring white-glove service for order-to-cash solutions, including additional support and enhanced consulting services through upgraded tailored support, personalized monitoring, and assigned technical account managers.
VetCoin Foundation Launches .VETS Decentralized Domain From NexBloc to Support Veterans
All purchases of .vets domains will contribute to the VetCoin mission of bringing new services to connect, enable and transform veterans communities worldwide. October 7, 2022 – New York, NY – VetCoin Foundation announced today the official launch of Domains.Vetcoinhq.Com to allow anyone to show support for veterans by buying and using a .VETS blockchain domain. Domain names will be integrated with selected VetCoin ecosystem partners over time to offer additional benefits to owners. As a blockchain NFT (non-fungible token) domain, buyers pay once for the domain and never have to pay yearly fees like they do with traditional domains.
A Live Webinar announced for Oct 11th to help win in a down market
Crypto expert Dan Hollings will hold a live webinar on October 11th explaining his revolutionary method of generating profits every single day in a bear-dominated crypto market. Dan Hollings, the celebrated crypto trading genius and author of multiple bestsellers on cryptocurrencies, is hosting a live webinar explaining his revolutionary method...
Gluteboost and HUM Capital Partner to Expand Consumer Reach and Retail Exposure
Phase two of the company’s growth strategy is now underway with top-tier VC support. Gluteboost announced today that it has joined forces with Hum Capital, a world-class venture capital firm based in New York City. The partnership will allow Gluteboost to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, bringing its beauty and wellness supplements to large retailers across the globe.
Sensum Offers Its Unique Business Evaluator App (BEA) To Help Businesses Evaluate Their Performance Accurately
Sensum offers its Business Evaluator App (BEA) to businesses looking to evaluate their performance and develop a winning strategy. Sensum Inc., a new management consulting company that is disrupting the industry, offers one of the best Business Evaluator apps on the market. BEA is a powerful tool that allows business owners to evaluate their performance and benchmark it against their industry.
Viewium Launches To Reinvent The Global Social Platform System By Bringing Blockchain Into Play
Groundbreaking Web3 blockchain platform, Viewium, officially launches to bridge the gap between the film industry and the crypto space by paying people to watch and create video content. The team at Viewium, led by the forward-thinking Chris Larenz, looks set to chart a new course in the world of entertainment...
IQDAX To Temporarily Suspend Bonus Program
Leading trading platform, IQDAX, is temporarily suspending its successful bonus program in order to focus on developing even more customer-centric benefits. The program will be suspended from October 15, 2022, with plans to announce further exciting developments for the customer to replace this bonus offering. The bonus program, first launched...
Providing unmatched door hanger services, Global Flyer Distribution helps businesses scale
Helping businesses stay up to date with the rapidly pacing world, Global Flyer Distribution offers door-to-door and hand-to-hand brochure delivery services at the most affordable rates. Global Flyer Distribution’s door hanger services allow companies to spread the word about their businesses to attract more customers. USA – Being one...
Arizona Based Accounting Company Solving a Massive Problem for Small Business Owners
Citrine Accounting is bridging the gap for small business owners that are drowning with daily bookkeeping. Starting a small business, the owner of the company typically plays multiple roles. One of these roles is the daunting task of bookkeeping. In the first few months of production, it feels more than achievable however as sales are made and projects need to be implemented it gets increasingly difficult to balance all these tasks.
Frontline Pest Control Announces It Is Expanding Its Reach To Serve More Customers
Frontline Pest Control has announced its plans to expand its reach and serve more customers looking for quality services. Frontline Pest Control, a dually certified company operating on a general house pest and lawn and ornamental license, is expanding its area of operations. The firm has announced that it is registering with Google My Business and has plans to reach newer areas and serve more customers.
Slick Cash Loan Announces Quick Approval And Disbursement of Loans Across USA
SlickCashLoan offers easy and hassle-free loan approvals across the USA for those needing urgent funds. SlickCashLoan, the reputed online loan company known for helping people get an instant loan to meet their unforeseen and urgent financial needs, has announced quick approval and disbursement of loans for the needy. Quick Loans from Slick Cash Loan provides borrowers with the money they need to meet emergency financial needs.
Network Computer Pros, A Leading Managed IT Service Provider Expands Office Space and Team to Accommodate More Businesses
The company is expanding its current office space to create more jobs for IT professionals and increase its client base, helping more businesses strengthen their IT infrastructure. 2020 and 2021 were the most brutal years for businesses, wreaking havoc on their balance sheets by significantly cutting profits. And as if...
Golden Grail Technology (GOGY) files to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million
There is little to no doubt that Wall Street is in uncertainty ahead for investors. Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin outlined two potential scenarios for markets in the near term, with one forecast anticipating the S&P 500 could fall as much almost 17% from Wednesday’s close (1). Kostin, Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist, outlined a soft and hard landing scenario in a note to clients this week that he says could play out in 2022 and into next year as the Federal Reserve hikes rates and struggles to control surging inflation. The strategist expects the closely watched consumer price index to finish 2022 at 6% before falling to 2.9% by the end of next year. Goldman’s soft-landing scenario anticipates rising yields and the market’s forward price to earnings ratio falling to 15 times, with the S&P dipping modestly, by about 5% to 3,600 from Wednesday’s close. That outcome expects the index to hover near the 3,600 level by mid-2023 but hit 4,000 by the end of next year (1).
Presenceology Announces November Launch for New Flagship Program, ‘Your Standout Offer’
Program helps identify unique value factor and build a fully-aligned, client-attracting offer in just six weeks. Presenceology, with founder and CEO Mila Yoli, is pleased to announce ‘Your Standout Offer’, a new and unique program aimed at helping entrepreneurs develop, both professionally and personally, to craft an offer that feels authentic to who they are, launches on November 1, 2022.
ViDiLOOK released a low-threshold wealth creation project that goes viral in a short time
VDL, a low-threshold blockchain digital asset currency that everyone can participate in. The only thing you need is a mobile phone or an electronic medium to participate, and a brand-new wealth password can share the global traffic value dividend. In the era of blockchain, a “decentralized” model that does not...
NionTV Expands its Selection of TV channels and VOD
Leading IPTV subscription service provider, NionTV, announces expansion to its offerings with over 13,000 TV channels and VOD. NionTV has grown to become a favorite of film and TV enthusiasts not only in the United States but across the globe and the IPTV subscription service provider has created its commitment to delivering the best possible watching experience to clients as it adds to its long list of TV channels. The company currently offers over 13000 television channels and 36,000+ latest movies and TV shows as well as sporting events, cutting across different genres to meet the needs of all categories of audiences.
Black-Eyes.com Is The One-Stop Search For Local Black-Owned Businesses
“Think of Black Eyes as an unparalleled outlet to access and connect with black-owned businesses, updates on the latest news, dining experiences, entertainment, health, and much more within our communities worldwide.” – Jermaine Dent, CEO of Black Eyes. The Black Eyes app is a free-to-register internet platform providing...
Mt. Juliet Asphalt Paving Team Shares the Importance of the First Consultation with a Paving Contractor
Mt. Juliet Asphalt Paving Team is a top-rated paving company. In a recent update, the team shared the importance of the first consultation with a paving contractor. Mt. Juliet, TN – In a website post, Mt. Juliet Asphalt Paving Team shared the importance of the first consultation with a paving contractor.
Crypto Asset Management Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“Coinbase, Inc. (US), Gemini Trust Company, LLC. (US), Crypto Finance AG (Germany), Vo1t Ltd (UK), Bakkt, LLC (US), BitGo, Inc. (US), Ledger SA (France), METACO SA (Switzerland), Iconomi Ltd. (UK), EXODUS MOVEMENT, INC. (US), Xapo, Inc. (Switzerland), Paxos Trust Company, LLC. (US), Koine Money Ltd (England), Amberdata, Inc. (US).”. Crypto...
Fonnov Aluminium Revolutionizing The 7075 Aluminum Extrusions Industry With Groundbreaking Range Of Products
Fonnov Aluminium is a one-stop Chinese 7075 aluminum extrusions and fabrication manufacturer delivering cutting-edge, precise aluminum products with a commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional workmanship. Aluminum alloys are widely used in the hardware and automotive industries due to their high strength-to-weight ratio and low cost. 7075 aluminum extrusions are...
