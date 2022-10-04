Wheeling, W. Va. – Last season, the Wheeling University Football team (4-1, 3-1) provided one of the most exciting moments of the 2021 season when they took down West Liberty in overtime in their Homecoming Game. On Saturday, they look to recreate some of that magic when they host UNC Pembroke for the first time ever on Homecoming & Family Weekend 2022 at noon. The Cardinals are off to their hottest start on program history And they look to keep their current roll going.

