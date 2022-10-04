Read full article on original website
Rugby Falls to Notre Dame College in Ruck Cancer Game
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Rugby team (2-4, 1-2) hosted their annual "Ruck Cancer" game as part of Homecoming & Family Weekend on Friday Night. It was a close game on the pitch, but the Cardinals were unable to overtake the Falcons falling 15-8. The defenses dominated throughout the night as neither offense was able to effectively move the ball up the pitch.
Men’s Soccer Wraps up Homecoming with Battle Against Frostburg State
Wheeling, W. Va. – Saturday offers a full day of Athletic events with four home games all on the campus of Wheeling University. Wrapping up the weekend's festivities will be the Wheeling Men's Soccer team (4-7-1, 4-5-1) when they host Frostburg State with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM. The Men look for a bounce back effort on the field as they try to send everyone home happy.
Volleyball Opens Homecoming Festivities with Sweep of Concord
Box Score Wheeling, W. Va. – The annual Homecoming & Family Weekend opened up on Friday when the Wheeling Volleyball team (13-6, 6-0) hosted Concord inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center. It was a big night for the offense as they combined for a .260 hitting percentage on their way to defeating Concord 3-0. Several different Cardinals got in on the action on offense, with 10 different Cardinals finishing with atleast one kill in the set.
Cardinals Host UNC Pembroke for First Time in Homecoming Bash
Wheeling, W. Va. – Last season, the Wheeling University Football team (4-1, 3-1) provided one of the most exciting moments of the 2021 season when they took down West Liberty in overtime in their Homecoming Game. On Saturday, they look to recreate some of that magic when they host UNC Pembroke for the first time ever on Homecoming & Family Weekend 2022 at noon. The Cardinals are off to their hottest start on program history And they look to keep their current roll going.
Wheeling Rugby Back Home for Homecoming Weekend Matchup with Notre Dame College
Wheeling, W. Va. – Over the last two weeks, the Wheeling University Rugby team (2-2, 1-2) have been on the road competing in Big Rivers Rugby Conference (BRRC) play. On Friday, they return home to help kick-off Homecoming and Family Weekend when they battle Notre Dame College at 7 PM. They look to get back in the win column after two tough luck losses.
Cross Country Heads to Lewis Looking to Build on Success
Wheeling, W. Va. – Over the last two weeks, the Wheeling University Cross Country team has seen some PR's and some big performances on both the men's and women's teams. They look to build off those early season successes this weekend when they head to the Lewis Crossover, hosted by Lewis University. It is the team's third race of the season as they continue to train for the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships in November.
Volleyball Kicks Off Homecoming Weekend with Pair of MEC Matches
Wheeling, W. Va. – This weekend, Wheeling University will be welcoming back friends, family, and alumni for Homecoming and Family Weekend 2022. The Wheeling University Volleyball team (12-6, 5-0) will kick-off the weekend festivities on Friday as one of two Mountain East Conference (MEC) matches over the weekend. They open up with Concord on Friday evening at 5 PM and follow it up with a match against Glenville State on Saturday at 4 PM.
Afolayanka Accounts for Offense in Loss to Charleston
Charleston, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (4-7-1, 4-5-1) wrapped up tonight's soccer double header in Charleston, West Virginia, when they took on the Golden Eagles. The offense couldn't get anything going on the night and they ended up falling to Charleston 6-1. The Cardinals were able to ink a goal in the 76th minute of the game, but got off just four shots on the night.
