Laramie County, WY

LCSD1 trustees vote to join WEA lawsuit against state

By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 3 days ago
The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees consists of (back row, from left) Brittany Ashby, Rich Wiederspahn, Alicia Smith, and (front row, from left) Tim Bolin, Rose Ann Million Rinne, Marguerite Herman and Christy Klaassen. Photo from LCSD1 website, laramie1.org

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted Monday evening to join the Wyoming Education Association's lawsuit against the state, alleging it has negatively affected the state's largest school district by failing to adequately fund education.

Board members voted on the measure following an executive session, during which student suspensions and expulsions were also discussed. Trustee Alicia Smith appeared to be the only "no" vote.

Community Policy