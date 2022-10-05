ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy Rossum Swears By This Under-$30 Styler For Her Bouncy Curls — & It's From a Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand

If there’s one thing we adore, it’s big bouncy curls, and one of the most iconic curly girls in Hollywood is Emmy Rossum. People have wondered for years how she gets those shiny curls, and she finally revealed the one product she swears by to get it. In a previous Beauty Secrets video with Vogue, the Shameless star started the video by saying she uses the Living Proof Perfect hair Day In-Shower Styler in the shower, saying, “I went through years of using 15 different products to try to get the perfect curl cocktail to only come down to, this one...
94.3 Lite FM

Saugerties NY Photographer Captures Special Moments with Senior Pets

Animal lovers know that pets are more than just an animal, they quickly become part of the family as soon as they enter your life. However, as we all know, our time with our pets is short-lived, and saying goodbye to a pet is one of the hardest goodbyes we ever have to make. One Hudson Valley photographer is on a mission to capture the love between pets and their owners as their 4 legged family members live out the last few years of their lives.
These Hudson Valley Fish Tacos Will Change Your Life!

I had a great chance to get away this weekend, and celebrate a friend of mine's birthday. For dinner, we ended up going to this great brewery. In typical fashion, I got myself a margarita and a burger with sautéed mushrooms and onions to munch down on. Immaculate Shrimp...
Greatest Dogs To Add To The Family in New York State

Let's just get this out of the way right from the get-go....who doesn't love dogs? They are literally perfect creatures. We love them, they love us and all they ask for in return are tummy rubs and refills to their food and water bowls. They are giant love bugs who...
