Pass the Remote: Green Film and Mill Valley Film festivals
Gridlock along the film festival circuit these next couple weeks creates a bounty of Bay Area opportunities for cinephiles. Starting this Thursday, the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival and the Green Film Festival of San Francisco kick off with both running through Oct. 16. And then there’s the 5th Annual Drunken Film Festival in Oakland. We couldn’t pull a tab on that this week, but we’ll tell you what’s brewing there by pointing you to the lineup: https://www.drunkenfilmfest.com/oakland-2022-program.
PCA hosts Left Coast Chamber Ensemble on Oct. 15
Every ticket holder attending A Cabaret of Souls, Left Coast Chamber Ensemble’s intimate musical gala Oct. 15 at the Piedmont Center for the Arts, is in for a rare treat. Silent and live auctions and Fund-A-Need offerings to benefit an arts organization’s programs are standard fare for a gala, along with delectable appetizers and adult beverages. But far from commonplace is the opportunity to sit within arms reach and experience in an intimate setting an artfully curated program of songs featuring the marvelous voice of soprano Nikki Einfeld and the meticulous, sensitive playing rendered by pianist Eric Zivian.
Fleet Week opens, with a schedule to dazzle Bay Area crowds
Anchors aweigh! Fleet Week is upon us, with the annual showcase of military ships and planes to parade around the Bay Area’s seas and skies. On Friday the Blue Angels Survey Air Show Rehearsal, featuring practice runs for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, will be from noon to 4 p.m. as the squad prepares for this weekend’s air show over the Bay Area.
1610 Lower Grand Avenue, Piedmont
$998,000 | 3 Beds | 1 Bath | 1,563 SqFt | Now Showing | Dana Cohen, GrubbCo. Less than a mile from popular cafes, shops, dining and all the fine public services Piedmont has to offer is this charming bungalow with spacious rooms and abundant natural light. On the market for the first time in over 40 years, this special property is the perfect starter home for Piedmont newcomers or a pied-à-terre for someone looking to downsize. Wave to your neighbors and welcome guests into your inviting foyer from the front porch, set back from the street. A sun-bathed living room features a coved ceiling, fireplace and generous multi-lite windows.
County seeks poll workers for Nov. 8 election
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters is seeking poll workers for the Nov. 8, 2022 election. Poll workers play a critical role in making voting accessible to all community members – and get paid to do it. Workers are needed throughout Alameda County on Saturday, Nov. 5; Sunday, Nov....
2 Wyngaard Avenue, Piedmont
$3,495,000 | 5 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 4,590 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner and Sarah Abel, Compass. This extraordinary Mid-Century has been thoughtfully updated by its currents owners and offers level living in a hip, modern package that also provides a family room, kitchenette, office, and additional bedrooms downstairs. On the main level, an open floor plan, expansive spaces, 3 bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, and a professional-designed kitchen honor the properties stunning mid-century bones, while an enclosed patio off the kitchen makes for easy indoor/outdoor entertaining. Generous proportions, high ceilings, and walls of glass highlight this one-of-a kind Modern Masterpiece.
Nov. 8, 2022 General Election information
In the November 8 election, Piedmont voters will elect representatives to fill three City Council seats and two seats on the Piedmont Board of Education. In addition to local elections, the November 8 ballot includes candidate elections for United States Senate, United States Representative, statewide elected offices, Assemblymember, County officials, special district offices, and seven statewide ballot measures.
City administrator explains housing approach in letter to residents
In a letter sent to all Piedmont residents dated Sept. 30, City Administrator Sara Lillevand outlined her views on the city’s approach to updating its Housing Element and explained how the city is working to comply with the State’s new housing mandate. As many of you know, I...
City seeks feedback on its draft ‘Multifamily Objective Design Standards’ for commercial and mixed-use areas
Piedmont’s Planning & Building Department has published draft updated multifamily development design standards for public review and comment. The draft standards, officially called the Piedmont Multifamily Objective Design Standards, or “MODS,” would govern new development in existing commercial and multifamily zones. This project is separate from Piedmont’s...
